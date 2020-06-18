Thursday, June 18, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness 1.7 Billion People Have Basic Condition to Increase Severe Covid-19 Risk: Lancet...
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryWorld

1.7 Billion People Have Basic Condition to Increase Severe Covid-19 Risk: Lancet Study

1 in 5 people worldwide are at a risk of severe Covid-19

0
Basic Condition to Increase Severe Covid-19 Risk
1 in 5 people are at a risk of severe Covid-19 globally. Pixabay

An estimated 1.7 billion people have at least one of the underlying health conditions that could increase their risk of severe Covid-19 if infected, according to a global study, published in The Lancet Global Health journal.

“We hope our estimates will provide useful starting points for designing measures to protect those at increased risk of severe disease,” said study researcher Andrew Clark from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) in the UK.

“This might involve advising people with underlying conditions to adopt social distancing measures appropriate to their level of risk, or prioritising them for vaccination in the future,” Clark added.

The researchers estimated that four per cent of the world’s population (349 million of 7.8 billion people) would require hospitalisation if infected, suggesting that the increased risk of severe Covid-19 could be quite modest for many with underlying conditions.The new study provides global, regional and national estimates for the number of people with underlying health conditions.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Basic Condition to Increase Severe Covid-19 Risk
The researchers estimated that four per cent of the world’s population would require hospitalisation if infected. Pixabay

The research team caution that they focused on underlying chronic conditions and didn’t include other possible risk factors for Covid-19 that are not yet included in all guidelines, such as ethnicity and socioeconomic deprivation. Their estimates are therefore unlikely to be exhaustive but serve as a starting point for policy-makers.

The authors based their estimates on disease prevalence data from the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries and Risk Factors Study (GBD) 2017, UN population estimates for 2020 and the list of underlying health conditions relevant to COVID-19, as defined by current guidelines. They analysed the number of people with an underlying condition by age group, sex and country for 188 countries.

To help determine the degree of increased risk, the researchers also provided separate estimates of the proportion of all people (with and without underlying conditions) who would require hospitalisation if infected. The authors calculated those at high risk using infection hospitalisation ratios for Covid-19 and made adjustments for differences between countries.

According to the study, globally, less than five per cent of people aged under 20 years, but more than 66 per cent of those aged 70 and above, have at least one underlying condition that could increase their risk of severe Covid-19.

Basic Condition to Increase Severe Covid-19 Risk
The findings showed that in all age groups under 65, around twice the number of men as women would require hospitalisation. Pixabay

Also Read: Understand the Age-old Concept of Soulmates Through Hinduism

Among the working-age population (15 to 64 years), 23 per cent are estimated to have at least one underlying condition. The authors estimated that 349 million people worldwide are at high risk of severe Covid-19, meaning they would require hospital treatment if infected.

This risk varies from less than one per cent of people under 20 to nearly 20 per cent of those aged 70 or older, rising to more than 25 per cent in males over 70.

The findings showed that in all age groups under 65, around twice the number of men as women would require hospitalisation. Above 65 years, the ratio becomes less marked because women are over-represented in older age groups due to longer life expectancy. (IANS)

Previous articleUnderstand the Age-old Concept of Soulmates Through Hinduism
Next article81% Indian Consumers Feel Private Firms Can do More to Help Society: Report

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Russia Allows Clinical Trials of Covid-19 Vaccine

NewsGram Desk - 0
Russia has allowed clinical trials of two forms of a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology. The...
Read more
India

Rani Lakshmibai Balidan Divas: Story of the Fearless Queen of India

NewsGram Desk - 0
The death anniversary of 'Jhansi ki Rani' or Rani Lakshmibai Balidan Divas is on June 18. Today as we remember the Queen of bravery,...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Eiffel Tower Reopens After Longest Closure Since World War II

NewsGram Desk - 0
Workers are preparing the Eiffel Tower for reopening next week, after the coronavirus pandemic led to the iconic Paris landmark's longest closure since World...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,768FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Russia Allows Clinical Trials of Covid-19 Vaccine

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Russia has allowed clinical trials of two forms of a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology. The...
Read more

Rani Lakshmibai Balidan Divas: Story of the Fearless Queen of India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The death anniversary of 'Jhansi ki Rani' or Rani Lakshmibai Balidan Divas is on June 18. Today as we remember the Queen of bravery,...
Read more

Eiffel Tower Reopens After Longest Closure Since World War II

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Workers are preparing the Eiffel Tower for reopening next week, after the coronavirus pandemic led to the iconic Paris landmark's longest closure since World...
Read more

Doctors Hope Covid Treatment Grown in Labs Can Help in Curing

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Steve Baragona Doctors are seeking to grow some of the body's most potent disease-fighting weapons in a test tube and deploy them against COVID-19. The...
Read more

Google Donates Over $2.4 Million to Support LGBTQ+ Organisations

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has donated more than $2.4 million to over 70 local LGBTQ+ organisations around the world and its own The Trevor Project. The $1.2 million...
Read more

Smart Watches Don’t Have Defined Place in Heart Risk Assessment: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As smart watches like Apple Watch come with capabilities to identify common heart rhythm disorder like atrial fibrillation (AFib), researchers have warned that at...
Read more

81% Indian Consumers Feel Private Firms Can do More to Help Society: Report

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Around 81 per cent Indian consumers feel that private organisations can do more than they are currently doing to help society and humanity at...
Read more

1.7 Billion People Have Basic Condition to Increase Severe Covid-19 Risk: Lancet Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
An estimated 1.7 billion people have at least one of the underlying health conditions that could increase their risk of severe Covid-19 if infected,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,768FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada