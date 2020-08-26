10 Fascinating Facts About Goddess Parvati

Being the daughter of King Himavat (King of Mountains/Himalaya), her name became Parvati signifying ‘daughter of the mountain’. Mostly seen as a mindful and delicate form of mother, she is the goddess of fertility, love, marriage, and adherence with divine quality and supremacy.

Expressed in numerous roles, forms, moods, epithets, and characteristics, Goddess Parvati, and every one of her forms are worshipped as an individual goddess. There are over 100 names given to her concerning her roles in Hindu stories. Regardless of that, as a goddess Lalita or Lalita Maha Tripura Sundari (one of the 10 Mahavidyas), Parvati contains her 1000 different names, which is recorded in Lalita Sahasranama (text from Brahmanda Purana). Goddess speaks to the wide scope of what women can accomplish for society and her family.

Parvati and Lord Shiva are companions and Parvati is the mother of Hindu Gods, Ganesha, Kumar/Kartikeya, and Ashokasundari. Puranas additionally show her as a sister of Lord Vishnu. In Shaivism, worshipping Shiva without goddess Parvati is viewed as a pointless go about as Parvati is the divine energy of Shiva and vice versa. Without Shiva, there is no Shakti and without Shakti, there is no Shiva as per an article on VedicFeed.

Parvati alongside Goddess Lakshmi and Goddess Saraswati is the group of three known as Tridevi which is the feminine adaptation of Trimurti (triad exemplified by Lord Shiva, Vishnu, and Brahma).

Other than the incomprehensible power and stories identified with the goddess, here are a couple of facts about the goddess Parvati:

Adi Parashakti – Mother of Universe

Goddess Parvati is also called Adi Parashakti (First Supreme Energy). Adi Parashakti is depicted in Puranas (Kalika Purana, Brahmanda Purana, Devi Bhagavata Purana, and Shiva Purana) as a mother, whose energy is liable for the creation, safeguarding, and decimation of the universe. Divine Parashakti made the trinity of divine beings (Brahma, Vishnu, and Maheshwar/Shiva). It is said that Shiva got his achievement subsequent to worshipping and meditating Adi Parashakti for a great many years utilizing the Beeja mantra. She is viewed as the supreme soul past any structure, yet can take any attractive structures.

Dasa Mahavidya (Ten Mahavidya)

The ten enormous forms of Divine mother goddess are known as Das Mahavidya. Dasa Mahavidyas are wisdom goddesses, where “Dasa” signifies ‘Ten’, Maha signifies ‘Great’ and Vidya signifies ‘Wisdom’. Each form has her own name, story, character, and mantras, and they are Kali, Tara, Maha Tripura Sundari, Bhuwaneshwari, Bhairabi, Chinnamasta, Dhumavati, Banglamukhi, Matangi and Kamala. This Mahavidya type of goddess Parvati is viewed as the one to control and work all the nine planets and keep everything under control.

Parvati as Sati or Dakshyani

Parvati is the rebirth of Devi Sati or Dakshyani, daughter of Daksha, who wedded Lord Shiva, conflicting with her dad’s choice. During an extraordinary yajna performed by Daksha, Sati and Lord Shiva were offended, and the angered Sati took her original form of Adi Parashakti, cursed Daksha, and took her life by consuming the fire of yagna. After the demise of Sati, miserable and discouraged Shiva vowed to never wed again and live segregated from the worldly pleasures. Nonetheless, to get the Lord again from his ascetic disconnection, gods persuaded the goddess to accept resurrection as Parvati.

Ardhanarishvara

Ardhanarishwara is the combined form of Shiv Parvati, depicted as a single body – right half is of Shiva and another half is of Parvati. Parashakti created Shiva out of herself to balance both the feminine and masculine energies. When Adi Parashakti devolved her power as a Parvati and became the consort of Shiva, it was important to show the whole world that Shiva and Parvati are a single entity, there are both father and mother, both ascetic and worldling both fearsome and gentle and both constructive and destructive, by showing their Ardanarishvara form.

Maa Tara: Goddess who saved Shiva from Halahala poison

Goddess Tara is the second of the Dasa Mahavidyas. She is supposed to be the person who made first seed, from which Lord Vishnu took birth as expressed in Shakti Mahabhagawat. During Samundra Manthan (agitating of the sea), when Lord Shiva drank the powerful poison Halahala and fell unconscious, goddess Parvati showed up as Maa Tara as mother and took the Lord on her lap. Goddess Tara at that point takes care of Shiva and fed him with breast milk which helped Lord Shiva to get back to normal. From that point onwards, Lord Shiva became Nilkantha and Goddess Tara became Maa Neel Saraswati for retaining the poison inside her.

Goddess Annapurna

At some point, Lord Shiva and Parvati were contending about the significance of Prakriti (nature) as Shiva told that all materialistic things are illusions. Parvati got more angry when he included that, even the food we eat is a illusion. Along these lines, so as to show the significance of food, Parvati vanished from Kailash. Due to her vanishing food likewise vanished and the world began to starve including Lord Shiva, in light of why they began asking goddess to return. In this way, Parvati returned as goddess Annapurna and offered food to the Kailash family, causing the world to unders,tand the significance of Prakriti.

Goddess Meenakshi

Goddess Meenakshi, who is one of the incarnations of Goddess Parvati was born into the kingdom of a childless Pandyan King Malayadwaja Pandyan and Queen Kanchanamala of Madurai, from a pit of fire. She was called Meenakshi due to her fish-formed eyes. The bizarre thing was, the goddess had three breasts. Her father, the king was informed that her third breast would vanish the day she met her soulmate. She was raised as an undefeatable warier and was crowned the successor of the realm. In the process of conquering the world she came to Kailash and met Lord Shiva as “Sundareshwor”, and her third breast vanished. Along these lines, she took the Lord to her realm and got married to him.

According to Karna Parva of Mahabharata, King Malayadwaja died in the battle of Kurukshetra. Goddess Meenakshi ascended to the throne immediately after the Mahabharata war and ruled the kingdom with Lord Shiva as a mortal.

Fisherwoman Parvati

At the point when Parvati lost her concentration while Shiva was clarifying about the secrets of the Universe and Vedas, he cursed her to be reborn in mortal land as a fisherwoman, with the goal that she can figure out how to focus. After this curse, Parvati promptly vanished and was conceived as a girl child shielded under a huge tree, who was then found by the head of the fisherman of that territory. The man took her in as his child and named her “Parvati”. She grew up to be a lovely woman and to get her back, Lord Shiva likewise appeared as an fisherman, impressed Parvati, and got married to her.

Andakhasura – Asura Son of Parvati

As referenced in Shiva Purana, one day when Parvati covered Shiva’s eyes from behind, Parvati’s hand sweated from the monstrous energy and a sweat drop fell on the ground. From it was brought into the world a dull visually impaired youngster. Shiva and Parvati named their child Andakha (which means conceived in darkness). Later Shiva offered Andakha to asura Hiranyaksha who has prayed Shiva for a kid. Throughout time Andakha, who was granted a help from Brahma, attempted to abduct wonderful goddess Parvati, without realizing that she was his mom. Later Shiva battled with Andakha and taught him a lesson, which caused him to understand that goddess Parvati was his mother. Andakha understanding his missteps requested forgiveness and forgiven by both Shiva and Parvati.

Vahana (Vehicle) of Goddess Parvati

Vahana of goddess Parvati is a lion named ‘Dawon’ which is also a half tiger. Dawon was offered by the gods to serve the goddess Parvati as her vahana (vehicle). In Hindu stories, Dawon is also known as Ghatokbahini Singha i.e. hybrid of lion and tiger. (Vehicles of Hindu Gods and Goddesses).