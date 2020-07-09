By Lydia Matteoni

You’ve been kicking around the thought of visiting Phoenix, Arizona, but you haven’t made your mind up yet. Decisions, decisions, right? Well, we made that part easy for you. Here is a list of 10 reasons to visit Phoenix right now.

Incredible weather year-round

Being located in the Sonoran Desert, it’s no surprise that Phoenix experiences some incredible weather. The best part has to be the year-round sun! Receiving just a few inches of rain each year, Phoenix is the perfect destination if you don’t want to factor weather into your plans.

Scenic desert environment

With the metropolis of Phoenix nestled within the Sonoran Desert, you’re guaranteed to find that urban-meets-scenic vibe here. If you need a break from city life, you can venture to Camelback Mountain and South Mountain Park and Preserve for some outdoor time.

A sport lover’s oasis

Golf, baseball, hockey, football, basketball; you name it and we’ve got it. The weather is perfect for outdoor sports to either play or watch, and there really is an activity for people of all ages to enjoy here in Phoenix.

Culturally diverse cuisine

Phoenix is a hot spot for Latin-inspired cuisine, but you’re guaranteed to find a dish from any culture here. There are plenty of Italian, Asian Fusion, Japanese, American Fare, Spanish and Mexican eateries, and many other varieties for the foodie in your life.

Shopping is everywhere

With places such as CityScape and Biltmore Fashion Park, you’re guaranteed to find what you’re looking for on your shopping spree. The neighborhoods surrounding the area also have a variety of boutique shops and plazas, and if you’re feeling up to it, you can head over to Scottsdale Fashion Square.

Excellent location in the Southwest

Not only are you in the capital of Arizona, you are also in a great location to get to other major cities if needed. Los Angeles, San Diego, Las Vegas, Albuquerque, and the Mexico border are only a few hours away by car.

Drink under the stars

They don’t lie when they say the desert has some of the clearest skies you’ll ever see, especially at night. A night out on the town is completely unmatched when you get to grab a cocktail on the patio under a clear sky of stars.

Plant life is (surprisingly) abundant

You’d think for being located in the Sonoran Desert that Phoenix would be a lot of dry land and tumbleweeds, but there is actually a lot of green space and parks, as well as lush cacti and desert horticulture surrounding the city. Feel free to snap some photos of the plant life while you’re here!

Getting around the city is a breeze

In 2015, Phoenix was ranked the best city in the world for driving in traffic. The city is really easy to get around, whether you’re driving, carpooling, taking public transit, walking, or biking. Everything is incredibly accessible.

Plenty of resorts and spas

Visiting the desert wouldn’t be complete without a trip to the resort/spa. While your body has endured the elements during your travels, it isn’t a vacation without a little R&R. Kick back, relax, and check out some of the local spas.

(About the Author-Lydia Matteoni is an avid plant lover, cat mom, and self-declared Twitter addict. After moving from Pittsburgh to Chicago in 2018, she decided to fully immerse herself in Chicago culture, more specifically, in music and the arts.)

