Sunday, July 5, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness 10,000 Bed Sardar Patel Covid-19 Centre To set up at Delhi
Life StyleHealth & FitnessIndiaLead Story

10,000 Bed Sardar Patel Covid-19 Centre To set up at Delhi

Sardar Patel Covid-19 Care Centre to be set up at a minimal cost

0
Covid-19 bed to be set up at Delhi
The air-conditioned hospital is spread over four blocks, with each block having 2,500 beds. Pixabay

The 10,000-bed Sardar Patel Covid-19 Care Centre and Hospital, inaugurated here on Sunday by Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal, which will serve as a major support system in the fight against coronavirus, is massive in size but has been set up at a minimal cost.

The giant healthcare facility has been set up through the social and the corporate sectors’ cooperation through corporate social responsibility (CSR) with the government.

Speaking to IANS, Additional District Magistrate (South) Arun Gupta said, “District Magistrate B.M. Mishra had strived to garner support through CSR. For example, Sleepwell has donated pillows and mattresses, and Reliance Foundation, racks to be kept next to beds for patients to keep their belongings and medicines.”

Follow us on Instagram for more updates from us!!

“Reliance Jio has provided dedicated lease lines for the hospital. We are also getting another leased line from MTNL. Under the CSR initiatives, we have received a lot of things, like the library services, food and vinyl flooring,” Gupta said.

The medication, surgical and medical equipment, apart from electricity and air conditioning would involve most of the cost and would be borne by the Delhi government, he said.

The facility, which received its first batch of patients on Sunday, is not only cost-efficient but has also been set up in record time. “This is a world record. Never in history, such a big hospital has been set up and that too in just 15 days. We had readied the hospital by June 30,” Gupta said.

Operationally, the centre has been linked to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital and the Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital. Pixabay

The Covid-19 care centre houses a library, a recreational facility, board games, skipping ropes, etc, for patients, who will be provided five healthy meals a day along with immunity-boosting chawanprash, juices and hot kadha

The air-conditioned hospital is spread over four blocks, with each block having 2,500 beds. Of the total, 10 per cent beds also have oxygen support. The nurses are equipped with tablets to maintain a proper database of patients.
“We are using information technology and digital modes for better management of data and patient,” said Gupta.

Operationally, the centre has been linked to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital and the Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital. The referral tertiary care hospitals are the Lok Nayank Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital and the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will be taking care of the first 2,000 beds with 170 doctors/specialists and over 700 nurses and paramedics. “To house medical and paramedical staff, we have made arrangements with 12 hotels on the Chhatarpur Road. They will be housed as per their ranks,” Gupta said.

Also Read: WHO Stops Hydroxychloroquine, HIV drugs in Covid-19 trials

The facility will function as an isolation centre for mild and asymptomatic Covid-19 patients. It has been equipped with full oxygen support, but no ventilators.

“If the condition of a patient deteriorates and he/she requires proper medical support, then we have tie-up with the Safdarjung Hospital and the DDU Hospital,” Gupta said. (IANS)

Previous articleUP Government to Set World Record in Tree Plantation Drive
Next articleInfant Sleep issues Linked To Mental Health Problems in Adults

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Infant Sleep issues Linked To Mental Health Problems in Adults

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that sleeping problems in early childhood may be linked to the development of certain mental health disorders in adolescence. The study, published...
Read more
Environment

UP Government to Set World Record in Tree Plantation Drive

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Yogi Adityanath government is all set to set a new world record by planting 25 crore trees on Sunday in a massive plantation...
Read more
Entertainment

Queer Representation in Bollywood

NewsGram Desk - 0
Soon, Akshay Kumar will be seen essaying the role of a transgender in "Laxmmi Bomb". Sonam Kapoor has explored the complexities of being a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,999FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Infant Sleep issues Linked To Mental Health Problems in Adults

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that sleeping problems in early childhood may be linked to the development of certain mental health disorders in adolescence. The study, published...
Read more

10,000 Bed Sardar Patel Covid-19 Centre To set up at Delhi

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The 10,000-bed Sardar Patel Covid-19 Care Centre and Hospital, inaugurated here on Sunday by Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal, which will serve as a major...
Read more

UP Government to Set World Record in Tree Plantation Drive

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Yogi Adityanath government is all set to set a new world record by planting 25 crore trees on Sunday in a massive plantation...
Read more

Queer Representation in Bollywood

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Soon, Akshay Kumar will be seen essaying the role of a transgender in "Laxmmi Bomb". Sonam Kapoor has explored the complexities of being a...
Read more

WHO Stops Hydroxychloroquine, HIV drugs in Covid-19 trials

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that it was discontinuing its trials of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and combination HIV drug lopinavir/ritonavir...
Read more

Coronavirus Cases Sets Record Daily Jump : WHO

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The world saw a record 24-hour increase in the number of coronavirus cases Saturday — 212,326, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported. The United States,...
Read more

India Confident of Covid Vaccine, Trial Stage Marks ‘Beginning of the End’

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As India races to bring a vaccine for Covid-19 by mid August, the government on Sunday said that it is entering the human trial...
Read more

Malaika Arora Shares Home Remedy to Boost Immunity

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Dancing diva Malaika Arora has shared a "make in India" home remedy to boost immunity. Some people have started stepping out for work, but relaxed...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,999FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada