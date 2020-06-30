Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India 17% of India's Coal Fleet is Set to Become Uncompetitive in 2020
IndiaLead StoryScience & Technology

17% of India’s Coal Fleet is Set to Become Uncompetitive in 2020

Coal fleet is set to become uncompetitive, rising to 50% in 2022

0
India's 17% coal fleet set to become uncompetitive: Researchers
85% of the 283 GW coal fleet in India is set to become uncompetitive in 2025. Pixabay

In India, 17 per cent of the 283 GW coal fleet is set to become uncompetitive in 2020, rising to 50 per cent in 2022 and 85 per cent in 2025, international researchers said on Tuesday.

They say phasing-out and replacing uncompetitive coal plants with renewable energy plus storage would generate savings of $2 billion in 2020, $8 billion in 2022, and $17 billion in 2025.

Researchers of Rocky Mountain Institute, Carbon Tracker Initiative and Sierra Club in a report offer financial data and specific tools for making global coal phase-out feasible.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

The report, ‘How to Retire Early: Making Accelerated Coal Phase-Out Feasible and Just’, reveals that new renewable energy is already cheaper than continuing to operate coal plants in much of the world.

It lays out specific financial strategies that utilities and policy-makers can use to engineer a faster phase-out of coal in various regions of the world.

This new analysis shows that new renewable energy is not only cheaper than new coal plants virtually everywhere, but that it is already cheaper to build new renewable energy capacity, including battery storage, than to continue operating 39 per cent of the world’s existing coal capacity.

India's 17% coal fleet set to become uncompetitive: Researchers
The share of uncompetitive coal plants worldwide will increase rapidly to 60% in 2022. Pixabay

The share of uncompetitive coal plants worldwide will increase rapidly to 60 per cent in 2022 and to 73 per cent in 2025.

Replacing the entire global coal fleet with clean energy can be done at a net savings to society as early as 2022.

“A faster transition from coal to clean energy is within our grasp and we show how to engineer that transition in ways that will save money for electricity customers around the world, while aiding a just transition for workers and communities,” Rocky Mountain Institute, Managing Director, Paul Bodnar said in a statement to IANS.

The authors estimate that replacing the entire fleet of global coal plants with clean energy plus battery storage could be done at a net annual savings as early as 2022.

The rapidly declining costs of renewables push net annual savings to $105 billion in 2025.

All this, the report states, is before considering coal’s dire health, climate, and environmental impacts, or accounting for the social and environmental benefits of reducing pollutants.

Currently, coal phase-out hasn’t kept pace with eroding economics.

To keep the Paris Agreement’s temperature targets within reach, global coal use must decline by 80 per cent below 2010 levels by 2030, requiring rapid transition in Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries over the next decade and phase-out in the rest of the world by 2040.

India has already set aggressive targets for renewable energy development, aiming to increase clean energy output from 86 GW in 2019 to 175 GW by 2022, and 450 GW by 2030.

Although India expects continued growth in energy demand, the government has identified almost 23 GW of obsolete coal plants to be considered for retirement by 2022, and an additional 25.6 GW to be considered for retirement by 2027.

Aside from meeting growing demand, coal also employs hundreds of thousands of people in India, both directly and indirectly.

India's 17% coal fleet set to become uncompetitive: Researchers
The remaining 83% of the Indian coal fleet could be phased out and replaced at a cost of $23 billion immediately. Pixabay

Therefore, just transition for affected workers will be of particular importance.

Today, 17 per cent of the Indian coal fleet is uncompetitive compared with renewables with storage, and the immediate phase-out and replacement of this portion of the fleet could bring India $2 billion in annual savings, says the report.

The remaining 83 per cent could be phased out and replaced at a cost of $23 billion immediately.

Also Read: New Virus in China Found With ‘Pandemic Potential’

However, these numbers are rapidly changing: by 2022, 50 per cent of the Indian coal fleet will be uncompetitive, and 85 per cent by 2025.

In 2025, savings from retiring uncompetitive plants will increase nearly nine-fold compared with 2020, to $17 billion per year.

The remaining 15 per cent would cost $2 billion to replace in 2025. (IANS)

Previous articleNew Virus in China Found With ‘Pandemic Potential’
Next articleOla Rolls Out Cashless ‘Tipping’ Facility Worldwide

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Ola Rolls Out Cashless ‘Tipping’ Facility Worldwide

NewsGram Desk - 0
Ride-hailing major Ola on Tuesday rolled out new cashless ‘tipping functionality that enables customers to voluntarily reward drivers for going the extra mile to...
Read more
Health & Fitness

New Virus in China Found With ‘Pandemic Potential’

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new strain of flu that has the potential to become a pandemic has been found in China by scientists, the media reported. The scientists...
Read more
Business

MBA Education: What It Gives and Who Needs It

NewsGram Desk - 0
Many of us have heard about prestigious education in business schools with an MBA diploma. People around the world think that this is an...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,001FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Ola Rolls Out Cashless ‘Tipping’ Facility Worldwide

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Ride-hailing major Ola on Tuesday rolled out new cashless ‘tipping functionality that enables customers to voluntarily reward drivers for going the extra mile to...
Read more

17% of India’s Coal Fleet is Set to Become Uncompetitive in 2020

India NewsGram Desk - 0
In India, 17 per cent of the 283 GW coal fleet is set to become uncompetitive in 2020, rising to 50 per cent in...
Read more

New Virus in China Found With ‘Pandemic Potential’

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A new strain of flu that has the potential to become a pandemic has been found in China by scientists, the media reported. The scientists...
Read more

MBA Education: What It Gives and Who Needs It

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Many of us have heard about prestigious education in business schools with an MBA diploma. People around the world think that this is an...
Read more

International Fruit Day : Let’s Hail to These Fruits

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
As humankind shifted from hunter-gathering mode to cultivating food, one saw the evolution of fruit. The fruit is distinct in various geographical locations, leaving...
Read more

Whatr : Future of Sustainable Mineral Water

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Keeping up with India's sustainability development goal is not so easy. However, one brand from Himachal Pradesh is trying to step up and make...
Read more

Vikas Khanna Started His Food Drive Because of This Spam Mail

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna, whose debut film as a director "The Last Color" was in contention for an Oscar nomination at the last Academy...
Read more

PCOS and Tips to Combat the Condition

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
One in every five women is affected by Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS); a hormonal disorder that causes enlarged ovaries with small cysts on the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,001FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada