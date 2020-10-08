Thursday, October 8, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India 2 in 5 Professionals in India Experiencing Increased Stress, Anxiety Amid Pandemic
IndiaLead StoryScience & Technology

2 in 5 Professionals in India Experiencing Increased Stress, Anxiety Amid Pandemic

The economic repercussions of the ongoing pandemic have made Indian professionals vulnerable to job uncertainty

0
Remote work make Indian workers feel lonely, stressed: LinkedIn
Two in five professionals in India are experiencing increased stress or anxiety due to the pandemic. Unsplash

Two in five professionals in India are experiencing increased stress or anxiety due to the pandemic while one in three professionals believe remote working is slowing career progression, making them feel more lonely and harming work-life balance, a new LinkedIn survey revealed on Thursday.

The findings showed that only one in four (23 per cent) professionals in the country were being offered emotional well-being initiatives and flexible work hours by their employers in the early months of the lockdown.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“The ongoing stress around the 3 Rs — remote work, return to work, and risk of exposure — are adversely impacting the mental health of Indian professionals. Companies in India are beginning to bolster their mental health programmes to support their employees in such times,” said Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, Linkedin.

Remote work make Indian workers feel lonely, stressed: LinkedIn
Only one in four (23 per cent) professionals in the country were being offered emotional well-being initiatives and flexible work hours by their employers. Unsplash

The economic repercussions of the ongoing pandemic have made Indian professionals vulnerable to job uncertainty, financial instability, and bleak company outlook, while continuing to work remotely in social isolation.

The fortnightly LinkedIn ‘Workforce Confidence Index’ highlighted the need for stronger employer support in these times of distress.

The findings reflect that 51 per cent of the Indian workforce is working remotely due to Covid-19, and continues to question the effectiveness of remote work as professionals experience increased stress and anxiety.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: नोबेल पुरस्कार की हक़दार हुईं दो वैज्ञानिक महिलाएं

“While 60 per cent of Indian professionals had felt lonely at some point while working remotely, 37 per cent still feel lonely doing it now”.

The findings also showed that only one in five (21 per cent) professionals were getting more time off through paid or unpaid leaves, while 42 per cent think their companies will not continue to do so after the pandemic.

“Today, as industries attempt to bounce back, close to 40 per cent of Indian professionals continue to experience financial instability, signalling towards high levels of financial stress and uncertainty prevalent among India’s workforce,” the survey pointed out.

Remote work make Indian workers feel lonely, stressed: LinkedIn
As India begins to return to work, 50 per cent of professionals still express concerns about the risk of exposure to those who don’t take safety precautions seriously. Unsplash

The pandemic has taken a toll on working parents, especially working mothers, as findings show that around one in three working mothers in India are currently providing childcare full time (28 per cent), and working outside their business hours to provide childcare (33 per cent).

Also Read: Learn More About the Interest You Will Pay When Buying a House

As India begins to return to work, 50 per cent of professionals still express concerns about the risk of exposure to those who don’t take safety precautions seriously.

“More than one in three professionals are also worried about workplace sanitation, exposure to large groups of people in meetings or in public and uncertain workplace safety guidelines,” revealed the survey based on the online responses of 16,199 professionals in the country over the past six months. (IANS)

Previous articleLearn More About the Interest You Will Pay When Buying a House
Next articleParenthood 101: Protecting Your Child’s Present and Future With Life Insurance

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Comedy Amid Pandemic is No Joke

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SIMRAN SETHI What is life without humour? In the midst of the pandemic, the comedy pill would seem like an essential element in our...
Read more
Environment

Long-Term Exposure to Urban Air Pollution May Make Covid-19 More Deadly

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have found that long-term exposure to urban air pollution may have made Covid-19 more deadly. "Both long-term and short-term exposure...
Read more
India

H&M Member: Brand Completes 5 Years in India, Launches Loyalty Programme

NewsGram Desk - 0
Fashion addicts love high street brands and H&M tops the list. The international retailer is all set to launch its beloved global loyalty program,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,127FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Comedy Amid Pandemic is No Joke

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SIMRAN SETHI What is life without humour? In the midst of the pandemic, the comedy pill would seem like an essential element in our...
Read more

Long-Term Exposure to Urban Air Pollution May Make Covid-19 More Deadly

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have found that long-term exposure to urban air pollution may have made Covid-19 more deadly. "Both long-term and short-term exposure...
Read more

H&M Member: Brand Completes 5 Years in India, Launches Loyalty Programme

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Fashion addicts love high street brands and H&M tops the list. The international retailer is all set to launch its beloved global loyalty program,...
Read more

Parenthood 101: Protecting Your Child’s Present and Future With Life Insurance

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
As parents, we strive to provide the best to our children. We endeavour to give them more than we had so that they do...
Read more

2 in 5 Professionals in India Experiencing Increased Stress, Anxiety Amid Pandemic

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Two in five professionals in India are experiencing increased stress or anxiety due to the pandemic while one in three professionals believe remote working...
Read more

Learn More About the Interest You Will Pay When Buying a House

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Getting loans almost always equates to having to pay for interest rates, and banks and financial institutions have their ways of determining how much...
Read more

Interior Changes Needed for the Arrival of Baby

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A new life brings much happiness, but it also comes with a lot of responsibilities. As soon as parents get in the know, the...
Read more

Australia-India to Discuss Regarding Mental Health Rehabilitation

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
India and Australia will on Thursday discuss various issues related to mental health rehabilitation, particularly in the context of the situation arising out of...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,127FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada