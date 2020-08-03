Monday, August 3, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story 2 US Astronauts Return Back From International Space Station
Lead StoryScience & Technology

2 US Astronauts Return Back From International Space Station

A Welcome for the Space Station astronauts

0
astronaut
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon capsule splashes down Aug. 2, 2020, in the Gulf of Mexico. VOA

Two U.S. astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday, splashing safely into the Gulf of Mexico after a two-month mission to the International Space Station aboard the commercially developed SpaceX spacecraft Crew Dragon.

Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley landed at midafternoon off the western coast of Florida, avoiding the dangers of Tropical Storm Isaias moving along the Atlantic Ocean coast of the southern state.

The two men had lifted off to space from Florida in May, the first NASA astronaut launch from U.S. soil since 2011, and the first time a commercially developed spacecraft had carried humans into orbit.

Follow us on Facebook to keep getting updates from us!!

Hurley and Behnken, both married to astronauts, departed the International Space Station on Saturday night. They awoke to a recording of their young children urging them to “rise and shine” and “we can’t wait to see you.”

“Don’t worry, you can sleep in tomorrow,” said Behnken’s 6-year-old son, Theo, who was promised a puppy after the flight. “Hurry home so we can go get my dog.”

astronaut
An opened hatch of the SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley is seen as one of them exits it on a ship in the Gulf of Mexico, August 2, 2020, in this still image taken from a video. VOA

The Dragon capsule slowed from an orbital speed of 28,000 kph to 560 during reentry into the atmosphere and finally to 24 kph at splashdown.

More than 40 staff were on a SpaceX recovery ship, including doctors and nurses who planned to examine the two astronauts.

Also Read: 10 Things People with Drug Problem Don’t Want to Hear from You

NASA astronauts last returned from space to water on July 24, 1975, in the Pacific, the scene of most splashdowns.

Until the SpaceX launch, the U.S. had relied in recent years on Russian rockets to send its astronauts to the space station. The private company is planning its next launch near the end of September, sending four astronauts to the space station for six months. (VOA)

Previous articleMaking Ayodhya Railway Station A Replica of Ram Temple

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Making Ayodhya Railway Station A Replica of Ram Temple

NewsGram Desk - 0
When people arrive in Ayodhya in the coming months, they will get a glimpse of the grand Ram temple before they actually visit the...
Read more
Health & Fitness

10 Things People with Drug Problem Don’t Want to Hear from You

NewsGram Desk - 0
Drug addiction is a very sensitive issue that no one wants to be associated with. Most people who became addicts started it as a...
Read more
Lead Story

386M Databases From 18 Companies Stolen

NewsGram Desk - 0
A hacker/hacking group known as ShinyHunters flooded a hacker forum with 386 million user records stolen from 18 companies. According to BleepingComputer, ShinyHunters last week...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,966FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

2 US Astronauts Return Back From International Space Station

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Two U.S. astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday, splashing safely into the Gulf of Mexico after a two-month mission to the International Space Station...
Read more

Making Ayodhya Railway Station A Replica of Ram Temple

India NewsGram Desk - 0
When people arrive in Ayodhya in the coming months, they will get a glimpse of the grand Ram temple before they actually visit the...
Read more

10 Things People with Drug Problem Don’t Want to Hear from You

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Drug addiction is a very sensitive issue that no one wants to be associated with. Most people who became addicts started it as a...
Read more

386M Databases From 18 Companies Stolen

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A hacker/hacking group known as ShinyHunters flooded a hacker forum with 386 million user records stolen from 18 companies. According to BleepingComputer, ShinyHunters last week...
Read more

‘Unfixable Vulnerability’ Found in Apple’s Secure Enclave Chip puts Users’ Data at Risk

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A new exploit has allegedly been found in Apple's Secure Enclave chip putting the data of iPhone, iPad, Mac users at risk. Chinese hackers from...
Read more

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Emotions After Covid Recovery, Raksha Bandhan Plans

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Cine icon Amitabh Bachchan has said it is heartening to be back home from hospital after his Covid recovery. He has also revealed his...
Read more

Volcanic Eruptions Responsible for Cooling of Earth: Researchers

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Analysis of sediment found in a central Texas cave in the US shows volcanic eruptions responsible for the cooling of the Earth around 13,000...
Read more

Entertainment Industry has Made us Whatever we are: Ravi Dubey

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Ravi Dubey says it is not easy for television actors to make it big in Bollywood. "It's not easy, because there are times certain...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,966FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada