2020 Flashback: Events That Caught An Eye In 2020

2020- A year to forget, but also the one which everyone will always remember. The year has been full of uncertainty. Looking for a silver lining to this pandemic seems heartless. People worldwide have adopted the new normal. Things might not look great but are healing day by day.

The year has given us an opportunity to slow down, reflect, and assess our satisfaction with the present. As the year 2020 ends and 2021 will start in a few hours every year is the beginning of new trends and events and the ending of the old ones.

2020 is the year that has given us some major trends and events to look upon and cheers on the time spent. Beginning from the very start to all those events and trends, happening related to a pandemic, social media trends, others have formed 2020 as an unforgettable year.

Here is a look back on the trends and events that caught our attention in 2020.

COVID19 PANDEMIC

Covid19 pandemic or the great pause of 2020 has made this year a whole different.

First Case: The very first case of Covid19 was spotted in Kerala on 30th January.

Janta Curfew: In an effort to prevent the spread of the virus, India’s honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government imposed a Janta Curfew of 14 hours on 22 March 2020 and appealed from the public to stay indoors and stay safe.

World’s Largest Lockdown: Right after a day of the Janta Curfew, the government imposed the world’s longest lockdown for 14 days. The lockdown stopped everything even the busiest places were shut. Everyone was advised to stay indoors. The lockdown started on 24 March 2020 and ended on 4 April 2020.

Go Corona Go Trends: Back in March, a video of Union Minister Ramdas Athawale chanting “GO CORONA GO” went viral on social media. Athawale chanted the slogan requesting corona to leave India at a prayer meeting in Mumbai. Right after the video went viral, people from different states started chanting the slogan “GO CORONA GO.”

Nation Salutes The Frontliners: Fighting the toughest battle, the people who were on the frontline of the pandemic were applauded and praised by the Nation. The event took place in between the lockdown when people were asked to clang thalis, Clapp, and light candles and diyas for the frontliners (Policemen, healthcare workers, and corona warriors) who have been our constant support throughout the whole pandemic.

LOCKDOWN

Lockdown has given us a chance to reassess, to think about whether we want to maintain our current direction or grab hold of the wheel.

Dalgona Coffee Became A Trend: As the lockdown was imposed and everyone was packed in their houses. The cooking habits of people went viral. Dalgona coffee was one of them which went through the roofs. The Dalgona coffee is made by whipping coffee and sugar together till it gets a foam texture. Hot or cold milk is added to the paste to give it the final touch.

Migrant Workers Marched Towards Their Home: Due to lockdown, every migrant worker was left with no work resulting in problems related to their survival. Migrant laborers from across the country started going back to their hometowns mainly in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. The journeys were not comfortable by any stretch of the imagination.

Job Loss: Due to the pandemic and lockdown people lost their jobs. According to the research around 18.9 million people lost their job in the pandemic.

Games were the lifesaver: To consume all the extra hours left, people started getting themselves engaged in all possible activities like playing ground games to online games. Online games became a lifesaver, especially for the millennials. Online games like Ludo King and PubG were the most played game of the year.

Decreased Pollution: The year may not have been the best for humans but was witnessed the best for nature. Due to the lockdown of several days, the pollution rate was decreased to a level that was never witnessed before.

SOCIAL MEDIA

In no time social media has evolved so much. Social Media has now become an integral part of our life. It was the internet and social media facilities that kept us going throughout the journey of lockdown.

Insta Reels: Insta reels a new video-making feature developed by Instagram right after Tik Tok was banned by the Indian Government. Insta reels have so many features to avail and enjoy.

Carry Minati Youtube V/S TikTok Roast: Popular YouTuber Ajey Nagar aka Carry Minati was all over the internet after posting a roast video on his YouTube channel talking about how a TikTok creator named ‘Amir Siddiqui’ compared his work with Carry Minati.

Music Sensation Yashraj Mukhate: The music sensation Yashraj Mukhate came into the headlines overnight after he uploaded his music version of Kokilaben Rasode Mien Koun Tha. He is the person who somehow kept us entertained and made our 2020 a bit easy.

SPORTS

IPL: IPL 2020 was earlier scheduled to start on 29th March but due to pandemic and lockdown it was postponed. With no hope left, people all over India were thinking that this year IPL will not be played. But later on, the tournament was played in UAE between 19 September to 10 November. IPL 2020 was one of the most-viewed season of the tournament so far. The love and support of fans were endless.

MS Dhoni Retirement: A mini heart-attack by MS Dhoni to his fans was the moment when everyone got to know about his retirement. In July 2019, in India’s semi-final match against New Zealand, Dhoni played in his 350th ODI. He announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on 15 August 2020.

NATION

Bann On Chinese Apps: On 29th June 2020, India banned 59 Chinese Applications including the famous TikTok app citing a threat to national security & the privacy of Indian citizens under section 69a of IT Act, 2020. Later on, PubG and a few other Chinese apps were also banned.

Farmer Protest: The ongoing farmer protest is the protest against the three farm acts issued by the Parliament of India in 2020. According to many politicians and farmers, the act is ‘Anti-Farmer Laws’ and is not beneficial to the farmers.

OTHERS

Gurdwara Bangla Shahib Diagnostic Facility: Gurdwara Bangla Shahib is a well-known worship place situated in Cannaught Place, New Delhi. The Gurdwara now has a diagnostic center for helping poor people. An MRI scan for Rs 50 and dialysis for Rs 600 will be done to help the poor people.

Baba Ka Dhaba: An elderly couple in their ’80s came to the limelight through a video posted by a YouTuber Gaurav Wasan. The couple owned a Dhaba named Baba Ka Dhaba in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar. As soon as the video was shared the next day it went viral. Many, internet users, politicians, and even Bollywood stars urged people to help the couple revive their establishment.

Stars Who Bid Us Goodbye: The year took so many prominent personalities throughout the year from us. The star and notable people who left us behind will always be loved and memorized. Few notable people like Sushant Singh Rajput, Saroj Khan, Irfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Pranab Mukherjee, Jagdeep, Wajid, and others are not with us now but their presence will always be felt.