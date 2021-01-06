Wednesday, January 6, 2021
2020 Ended Up Being The 8th Warmest Year Since 1901
Environment

2020 Ended Up Being The 8th Warmest Year Since 1901

The mean temperatures exceeded the normal during September

2020 was the 8th warmest year since 1901. Pixabay

The Climate Research and Services (CRS) of the Indian Meteorological Department has released a statement on the Climate of India during 2020 which said that 2020 was the eighth warmest year since 1901.

“The 2020 annual mean land surface air temperature for the country was +0.29 degree Celsius above the average temperature for 1981-2010 period, thus making the year 2020 as the eighth warmest year on record since 1901,” said the statement.

The CRS in its report said that the five warmest years on record in order were – 2016 (+0.71 degree celsius), 2009 (+0.55 degree celsius), 2017 (+0.541 degree celsius), 2010 (+0.539 degree celsius), and 2015 (+0.42 degree celsius).

It may be mentioned that 12 out of 15 warmest years were during the recent fifteen years (2006-2020). The past decade (2001-2010/2011-2020) was also the warmest decade on record with anomalies of 0.23 degree celsius/0.34 degree celsius.

The country averaged annual mean temperature during 1901-2020 showed an increasing trend of 0.62-degree celsius/100 years with a significant increasing trend in maximum temperature (0.99 degrees celsius/100 years) and a relatively lower increasing trend(0.24-degree celsius/100 years) in minimum temperature.

The country averaged seasonal mean temperatures were also above the average during all the seasons except pre-monsoon season. The country averaged mean monthly temperatures were warmer than the normal during all the months of the year except March and June.

The mean temperatures exceeded the normal during September (by 0.72-degree Celsius, warmest since 1901), August (by 0.58-degree Celsius, second warmest), October (by 0.94-degree Celsius, third warmest), July (by 0.56-degree Celsius, fifth warmest), and December (by 0.39-degree Celsius, seventh warmest).

The country also experienced other high impact weather events. Pixabay

The annual rainfall over the country was 109 percent of the long-period average (LPA) of 117.7 cm. Time series of percentage departure of annual rainfall over the country as a whole since 1901.

Rainfall over the country as a whole during the SW monsoon season (June-September), which is the principal rainy season of the country, was above normal (109 percent of LPA of 88 cm).

During this season, among the four broad geographical regions of the country, Central India, South Peninsular, and East and Northeast India received seasonal rainfall of 115 percent, 129 percent, and 106 percent of its LPA respectively, while Northwest India received seasonal rainfall of 84 percent of its LPA.

The 2020 Northeast monsoon season (October-December) rainfall over the country as a whole was normal (101 percent of LPA). The seasonal rainfall during the northeast monsoon season over the core region of the south peninsula (comprising of five subdivisions viz. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala, was also normal.

In 2020, five cyclones formed over the North Indian Ocean. These are Super Cyclonic Storm Amphan, Very Severe Cyclonic Storms Nivar and Gati &, Severe Cyclonic Storm Nisarga, and Cyclonic Storm ‘Burevi’.

The country also experienced other high-impact weather events like extremely heavy rainfall, floods, landslide, thunderstorm, lightning, cold waves. (IANS)

