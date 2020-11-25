Wednesday, November 25, 2020
The 2021 Grammy Awards Nominations Are All About Women Power
EntertainmentLead Story

The 2021 Grammy Awards Nominations Are All About Women Power

Women domination in Grammy Awards 2021

Grammy awards
Grammy Awards nominations showed women power. Pinterest

The 2021 Grammy Awards nominations are all about women’s power with Beyonce, Taylor Swift, and Dua Lipa leading the way. Beyonce is leading the contender at the 2021 Grammy Awards with nine nods. She is followed by Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch, and Dua Lipa, who earned six nominations each.

Brittany Howard, of Alabama Shakes fame, earned five nominations for her solo debut. Earning four each was Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Phoebe Bridgers, Justin Bieber, jazz pianist John Beasley, and classical producer David Frost reports Variety.

As a shocker, The Weeknd didn’t get nominated. Despite being predicted to dominate the nominations at the 63rd annual Grammys, the pop-R&B superstar’s “Blinding lights” single and “After Hours” album got zero nominations.

Beyonce will be competing against herself in the Record of the Year category. She is nominated in the category for “Black Parade” as well as “Savage”. She fights Black Pumas, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Post Malone for the trophy.

Swift’s six nominations include five for her “Folklore” album or its “Cardigan” single and one for her collaboration with Andrew Lloyd Webber on an original song for the film version of “Cats”.

Grammy awards
Earning four each were Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby. Pinterest

Her competition in the Album of the Year category includes Dua Lipa, Post Malone, Coldplay, Jhen Aiko, Jacob Collier, HAIM, and Black Pumas. K-pop super band BTS got a Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nod for their first single sung entirely in English, “Dynamite”.

Dua Lipa got nominations in the categories of Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Don’t Start Now” and Album of the Year for “Future Nostalgia”. Dua Lipa and Beyonce are joined in the Song of the Year category by fellow six-time nominees Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift.

Ricch has the most Grammy nominations for any male artiste this year. He is up for Song of the Year for “The Box” and Record of the Year for “Rockstar” with DaBaby. The 63rd Grammy Awards will be held on January 31, 2021, and will be showcased live in India on Vh1 India. (IANS)

