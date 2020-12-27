Sunday, December 27, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business 2021 Will Drive The Next Level Of Innovation Across Sectors
BusinessLead Story

2021 Will Drive The Next Level Of Innovation Across Sectors

2021 will see a bigger trend towards improved remote work capabilities with 5G

0
2021
Business can go digital in 2021. Pixabay

Key learning from the pandemic-hit year is that every business needs to be a digital business and resilience, adaptability, and lifelong learning have been key skills that stood out this year, industry leaders said on Sunday. According to Rajiv Bhalla, Managing Director, Barco India, 2020 has been a transformative year and it has changed the way we work.

“A growing trend in hybrid working enabled with digital transformation was witnessed through 2020. The leadership structure and work culture underwent a sea change as organizations strived to limit the pandemic backlash and drive a digital and hybrid transition,” Bhalla told IANS. Many organizations worked towards ensuring business continuity employee wellbeing and pivoted towards adapting themselves to navigate and survive through the storm.

“As we enter 2021, organizations will focus on talent strategies, leadership, and culture, combined with a focus on deep tech and reskilling,” Bhalla added.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

More than half (63 percent) of Indian enterprises surveyed have ramped up their investment in Hybrid Cloud as a direct result of the pandemic, compared to 46 percent globally, a new report said earlier this month. Also, more than half (56 percent) of Indian firms said they plan to run an integrated hybrid environment within five years, stating that traditional data center penetration will drop from 13 percent to 3 percent.

“Cloud infrastructure is now a critical component of IT infrastructure, as Indian enterprises branch further into investing in digitization and look for secure alternatives for their workloads,” said Balakrishnan Anantharaman, managing director, sales, India and SAARC, Nutanix.

According to Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India, 2020 has set the stage for 5G to go mainstream, and 2021 will drive the next level of innovation across sectors, be it remote working, gaming, healthcare, manufacturing, video, and data consumption.

2021
Innovation is the key. Pixabay

“This will also lead to an increase in demand for next-gen 5G smartphones, newer applications and smart devices like smart TVs, tablets, phones integrated with a voice interface, etc,” Jain told IANS.

2021 will see a bigger trend towards improved remote work capabilities with 5G SoCs taking smartphone and smart device experience to the next level.

“The pandemic has acted as a great catalyst expediting digitalization and faster adoption of transformative technologies like Artificial Intelligence, AIoT, Robotics, and Cloud Computing, among others,” Jain noted.

ALSO READ: Social Isolation Was A Serious Concern For Seniors During The Lockdown

Karthikeyan Natarajan, President, and COO of global engineering and digital technology solutions provider Cyient said that 2020 will be remembered as a year of disruption, resurgence, and a year when we saw the true spirit of humanity, collaboration, and selfless-service emerge.

“What we are seeing is the start of a strong multi-year digital transformation cycle. Our aim is to be a technology solutions provider for the 21st Century with a three-pronged strategy of ‘Survive, Stabilise and Strive’,” Natarajan said. (IANS)

Previous articleWhy Is KMC Deputy Mayor Sanjay Mohite Called ‘Cycle Samaritan’
Next article“Mission Rojgar” To Provide 50 Lakh Jobs By March 2021

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Difference In BP Readings Between Arms Is Linked To Death Risk

NewsGram Desk - 0
The difference in blood pressure readings between arms is linked to a greater risk of heart attack, stroke, and death, a significant, large international...
Read more
Lead Story

The Best Spots Across The USA For Some Aurora-Watching

NewsGram Desk - 0
2021 is the year for curious travelers as people are set with their off-beat travel bucket lists. Travel trends to look forward to in...
Read more
finance

“Mission Rojgar” To Provide 50 Lakh Jobs By March 2021

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Uttar Pradesh government's special campaign "Mission Rojgar" launched on December 5, which aims at providing jobs to 50 lakh youth by March 2021,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Difference In BP Readings Between Arms Is Linked To Death Risk

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The difference in blood pressure readings between arms is linked to a greater risk of heart attack, stroke, and death, a significant, large international...
Read more

The Best Spots Across The USA For Some Aurora-Watching

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
2021 is the year for curious travelers as people are set with their off-beat travel bucket lists. Travel trends to look forward to in...
Read more

“Mission Rojgar” To Provide 50 Lakh Jobs By March 2021

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
The Uttar Pradesh government's special campaign "Mission Rojgar" launched on December 5, which aims at providing jobs to 50 lakh youth by March 2021,...
Read more

2021 Will Drive The Next Level Of Innovation Across Sectors

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Key learning from the pandemic-hit year is that every business needs to be a digital business and resilience, adaptability, and lifelong learning have been...
Read more

Why Is KMC Deputy Mayor Sanjay Mohite Called ‘Cycle Samaritan’

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
At sharp 7 a.m. every day, Kolhapur Municipal Corporation's (KMC) Deputy Mayor Sanjay Mohite of the Congress exits his home, breathes the fresh morning...
Read more

Rewind 2020: Movies And Series Linked To Social And Political Issues

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SHWETA PORWAL With pandemic hitting this year we all have been confined to our homes, relaxing and watching all the possible content on OTT...
Read more

Top 10 Tips To Help You Become A Video Influencer

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The stakes are changing for the advertising industry, which is evident from how advertising channels are evolving. Today, influencer marketing has become a sensation,...
Read more

Report: 2021 Can Be The Year Of Innovation, Recovery, Renewal

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
After a roller-coaster 2020, businesses of all sizes are trying to sustain and reset for growth, and the coming year will be one of...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada