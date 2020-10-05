Monday, October 5, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Researchers Discover 24 Super Habitable Planets
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Researchers Discover 24 Super Habitable Planets

24 Planets that are Most Likely to be Suitable for Life

0
Planets
The 24 habitable planets are more than 100 light years away. Unsplash

Researchers have identified two dozen planets outside our solar system that may have conditions more suitable for life than our own and some of these orbit stars that may be better than even our Sun.

A study, led by Washington State University scientist Dirk Schulze-Makuch and published in the journal Astrobiology, detailed characteristics of potential “super habitable” planets, that include those that are older, a little larger, slightly warmer, and possibly wetter than Earth.

Life could also more easily thrive on planets that circle more slowly changing stars with longer lifespans than our sun.

The 24 top contenders for super habitable planets are all more than 100 light-years away.

However, Schulze-Makuch said the research could help focus future observation efforts, such as from NASA’s James Web Space Telescope, the LUVIOR space observatory, and the European Space Agency’s PLATO space telescope.

“With the next space telescopes coming up, we will get more information, so it is important to select some targets,” said Schulze-Makuch, a professor with WSU and the Technical University in Berlin.

Planets
A study, led by Washington State University scientist Dirk Schulze-Makuch and published in the journal Astrobiology, detailed characteristics of potential “super habitable” planets, that include those that are older, a little larger, slightly warmer, and possibly wetter than Earth. Unsplash

“We have to focus on certain planets that have the most promising conditions for complex life. However, we have to be careful to not get stuck looking for a second Earth because there could be planets that might be more suitable for life than ours”.

There are at least 4,500 known exoplanets beyond our solar system.

Habitability, however, does not mean these planets definitely have life, merely the conditions that would be conducive to life.

Earth is around 4.5 billion years old but the researchers argued that the sweet spot for life is a planet that is between 5 billion to 8 billion years old.

Size and mass also matter.

A planet that is 10 percent larger than the Earth should have more habitable land.
“One that is about 1.5 times Earth’s mass would be expected to retain its interior heating through radioactive decay longer and would also have a stronger gravity to retain an atmosphere over a longer time period,” the researchers noted.

Planets
Researchers have identified two dozen planets outside our solar system that may have conditions more suitable for life than our own and some of these orbit stars that may be better than even our Sun. Unsplash

Water is key to life and the authors argue that a little more of it would help, especially in the form of moisture, clouds, and humidity.

A slightly overall warmer temperature, a mean surface temperature of about 5 degrees Celsius (or about 8 degrees Fahrenheit) greater than Earth, together with the additional moisture, would be also better for life.

Among the 24 top planet candidates, none of them meet all the criteria for super habitable planets, but one has four of the critical characteristics, making it possibly much more comfortable for life than our home planet.

Also Read: NASA to Launch $23 Million Titanium Space Toilet, Designed Better For Female Astronauts

“We have a great number of complex and diverse lifeforms and many that can survive in extreme environments. It is good to have an adaptable life, but that doesn’t mean that we have the best of everything,” the authors wrote. (IANS)

Previous articleKaushambi to be a Part of Buddhist Circuit By UP Tourism
Next articleWe Are Having a Golden Period For Women’s Hockey in India: Striker Navneet Kaur

RELATED ARTICLES

India

We Are Having a Golden Period For Women’s Hockey in India: Striker Navneet Kaur

NewsGram Desk - 0
 Indian hockey team striker Navneet Kaur believes the ongoing phase is the right period for aspiring women's players to take up the sport. "I believe...
Read more
India

Kaushambi to be a Part of Buddhist Circuit By UP Tourism

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department plans to develop various tourism sites, including Kaushambi, associated with Buddhism under the 'Swadesh Darshan' scheme and connect these...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Pain Relief By COVID May Explain About Virus Spread

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have found that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, can relieve pain, adding that the finding may explain why...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,131FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

We Are Having a Golden Period For Women’s Hockey in India: Striker Navneet Kaur

India NewsGram Desk - 0
 Indian hockey team striker Navneet Kaur believes the ongoing phase is the right period for aspiring women's players to take up the sport. "I believe...
Read more

Researchers Discover 24 Super Habitable Planets

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified two dozen planets outside our solar system that may have conditions more suitable for life than our own and some of...
Read more

Kaushambi to be a Part of Buddhist Circuit By UP Tourism

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department plans to develop various tourism sites, including Kaushambi, associated with Buddhism under the 'Swadesh Darshan' scheme and connect these...
Read more

Pain Relief By COVID May Explain About Virus Spread

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have found that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, can relieve pain, adding that the finding may explain why...
Read more

NASA to Launch $23 Million Titanium Space Toilet, Designed Better For Female Astronauts

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A flight carrying NASA's new $23 million titanium space toilet, designed as a better fit for female astronauts, failed to launch late Thursday and...
Read more

The Rise of Drug Addiction Among Youth

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SALIL GEWALI When the desire for a sense-object overwhelms, the logical mind becomes unsteady. This subsequently might force the "feet" to take wrong steps....
Read more

Delhi’s Air Quality May Deteriorate Further as Stubble Fires Increase: SAFAR

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Delhi's overall air quality has been in moderate category, but is set to deteriorate further in the coming days, thanks to stubble burning, SAFAR...
Read more

Cheetahs to Return to India Soon

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Archana Sharma If sources are to be believed, cheetahs shall be coming to India soon. They will be air-lifted either from South Africa or...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,131FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada