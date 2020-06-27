Saturday, June 27, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Win Rs 26 Lakh From NASA By Designing a Space Toilet for...
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Win Rs 26 Lakh From NASA By Designing a Space Toilet for Moon

NASA will pay people Rs 26 lakh for designing a space toilet for Moon for future astronauts

0
NASA to pay you Rs 26 lakh for designing a space toilet for Moon
TNASA is preparing for return to the Moon and support activities for future astronauts are underway.(Representational Image). Pixabay

The NASA has thrown open a challenge to win over Rs 26 lakh, calling the global community to send novel design concepts for compact toilets that can operate in both microgravity and lunar gravity.

NASA is preparing for return to the Moon and innumerable activities to equip, shelter, and otherwise support future astronauts are underway. The astronauts will be eating and drinking, and subsequently urinating and defecating in microgravity and lunar gravity.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

NASA said that while astronauts are in the cabin and out of their spacesuits, they will need a toilet that has all the same capabilities as ones here on Earth.

The public designs for space toilet may be adapted for use in the Artemis lunar landers that take humans back to the Moon.

NASA to pay you Rs 26 lakh for designing a space toilet for Moon
NASA said that while astronauts are in the cabin and out of their spacesuits, they will need a toilet. Pixabay

“Although space toilets already exist and are in use (at the International Space Station, for example), they are designed for microgravity only,” the US space agency said in a statement.

NASA’s Human Landing System Programme is looking for a next-generation device that is smaller, more efficient, and capable of working in both microgravity and lunar gravity.

Also Read: Families Must ‘Dance’ Their Way Through Unplanned Disruptions During Covid-19

The new NASA challenge includes a Technical category and Junior category and the last date to send designs is August 17.

NASA’s Artemis Moon mission will land the first woman and next man on the lunar surface by 2024.

The Artemis programme is part of America’s broader Moon to Mars exploration approach, in which astronauts will explore the Moon and experience gained there to enable humanity’s next giant leap, sending humans to Mars. (IANS)

Previous articleUS Public Schools to Share COVID-19 Relief Funds With Private Schools
Next articleScientists Discovering Other Health Problems Caused by COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Pistachio: A Nut that Benefits All Ages

NewsGram Desk - 0
The ongoing health emergency has raised consciousness about personal health, with a special focus on one's nutritional intake. If you are making smart diet...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Steroids and its Effects on Male Fertility

NewsGram Desk - 0
Building muscles and having an extraordinary body is quite a common trend in youngsters for which they often take supplements, including anabolic steroids. Anabolic steroids...
Read more
Beauty Tips

Vegan Beauty Finds its Way to Indian Skincare Routines

NewsGram Desk - 0
A large population around the world is demanding organic or vegan beauty products and shoppers are now becoming more aware of how harmful chemicals...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,003FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,777FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Pistachio: A Nut that Benefits All Ages

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The ongoing health emergency has raised consciousness about personal health, with a special focus on one's nutritional intake. If you are making smart diet...
Read more

Steroids and its Effects on Male Fertility

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Building muscles and having an extraordinary body is quite a common trend in youngsters for which they often take supplements, including anabolic steroids. Anabolic steroids...
Read more

Vegan Beauty Finds its Way to Indian Skincare Routines

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
A large population around the world is demanding organic or vegan beauty products and shoppers are now becoming more aware of how harmful chemicals...
Read more

Fashion Industry and It’s Way to Recovery

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
With the impact of the pandemic globally, the idea of fashion as a whole and couture in specific is set to undergo a complete...
Read more

Here’s Why Families Must have the ‘Money’ Talk During the Pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
We are not usually comfortable talking about money with friends, family, or even with our spouses. But it's time we changed that. These discussions...
Read more

Restaurant Guidelines Launched by NRAI for Post-Pandemic Era

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
NRAI has launched a comprehensive set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and safety guidelines for restaurants to follow in the post-pandemic era. Amongst the challenges...
Read more

Vidur Niti’s Teachings to Make Life Simpler

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
To mean skilled, intelligent, and wise is to be ‘Vidur’. Lord Vidur from the famous Hindu Epic Mahabharata possessed these exact qualities. He is...
Read more

Dr. Munish Raizada in Conversation with Renee Lynn (Part-I)

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Renee Lynn is an Activist, Columnist, Published Author, and Founder of Voice for India. Renee Lynn was born and brought up in New Jersey....
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,003FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,777FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada