Thursday, November 26, 2020
26 November: The Foundation Day Of Aam Aadmi Party = Black Day For Indian Politics

Transparency: Pardarshita chronicles the journey of a common man in search of Chanda (political funds) hidden by his political chieftain

Series on Aam Aadmi Party
Watch Transparency: Pardarshita to know the truth about the political parties.

By Shweta Porwal

On the Occasion of 26 November the Foundation Day of Aam Aadmi Party, Dr. Munish Raizada a former Co-Converner of NRI cell stated the day as Black Day bemoaning “how the party had itself dismantled the fundamentals on which the party was made.”

Aam Aadmi Party every year celebrates its Foundation Day on 26 November. Aam Aadmi Party was formally launched on 26 November 2012 having its origin in the India Against Corruption Movement organized by Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal, a strand of Anti-Corruption Movement for a Jan Lokpal Bill during 2011-2012.

As the name recites the phrase Common Man, the party was launched with a grander idea to bring a change in political culture.

“Adopted the Gandhian Concept of Swaraj but still failed to deliver transparency,” said Dr. Munish Raizada

The Party had 3 basic fundamentals on which the party was formed:

  1. Inner -Party Democracy:  When AAP has formed the party promised internal Swaraj but today is a sign of authoritarian rule.
  2. Financial Transparency: The party adopted the fundamental of Financial Transparency claiming to be transparent in its funding. The party took this fundamental into the consideration in the starting days but later on failed to disclose the details of the same on the website. The action of the party to remove details about the funds (Chanda) was questioned by many including Anna Hazare.
  3. Vigilance on itself: The party promised to appoint an Internal Lokpal, but the concept has been thrown out of the window.

“The Party wanted to bring VYAVASTHA PARIVARTAN (overhaul of the system) but ended up changing its own fundamentals,” said Dr. Munish Raizada.

Aam Aadmi Party itself dismantled the fundamentals on which the party was built, broke every single ideological promise made to its public.

Dr. Munish Raizada Films from Chicago has released a Hindi 7 episode political documentary series titled ‘Transparency: Pardarshita’ which is currently streaming at MX Player. Transparency: Pardarshita chronicles the journey of a common man in search of Chanda (political funds) hidden by his political chieftain. The web series has been directed by Munish Raizada.

In India: This is available for free watching on MX Player

USA and UK: Available at Amazon Prime.

Rest all can watch the series on the website.

