Friday, July 10, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India 3 in 4 Indians Prefer Watching Movies on OTT Platforms Amid Pandemic
IndiaLead StoryScience & Technology

3 in 4 Indians Prefer Watching Movies on OTT Platforms Amid Pandemic

Only 1 in 4 Indians would love to go to a cinema hall

0
3 in 4 Indians prefer watching movies on OTT platforms: Survey
3 in 4 Indians would prefer watching movies on OTT platforms, says a survey. Pixabay

Three in four Indians would prefer to watch a movie on various over-the-top (OTT) platforms in the social distancing times compared to just one in four who would still love to go to a cinema hall, a new survey said on Friday.

The survey by app distribution platform MoMagic found that 54 per cent of the consumers would still grab beverages and snacks in the theater halls, followed by 44 per cent who said no.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“About 71 per cent of respondents find ticket price a factor to watch a movie in a theatre, followed by 27 per cent who said the price does not matter,” said Arun Gupta, CEO and founder, MoMAGIC Technologies.

While 75 per cent of the respondents said social distancing among occupied seats in a movie hall would impact the overall watching experience, only 23 per cent said it will not impact them.

Also, “72 per cent of the consumers said they would invest in buying a large-screen TV and home theatre to watch their favourite flicks at home rather than a movie hall,” Gupta added.

3 in 4 Indians prefer watching movies on OTT platforms: Survey
The excitement to go back again for a movie at a cinema hall was varied among the respondents. Pixabay

The excitement to go back again for a movie experience with family at a cinema hall was also varied among the respondents.

Also Read: Researchers Discover Good Gut Bacteria With Potential to Reduce Heart Disease Risk

While 44 per cent of the consumers said they are excited, 26 per cent was not so much excited while for 15 per cent, the pleasure is simply not there owing to Covid-19 pandemic.

With the lockdown shutting film shoots, several filmmakers are set to release their movies on various digital platforms in the next months. Disney+Hotstar would showcase seven mainstream films on its OTT platform. The movie industry has been on a standstill since March 13 this year due to the deadly coronavirus. (IANS)

Previous articlePoor Indian Children Consistently Face Educational Disadvantages: Researchers
Next articleSpotify Signs Deal With Archie Comics to Produce Podcasts

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Ageing, Muscle Mass and Your Health

NewsGram Desk - 0
We've all battled with a lid that just won't budge. Maybe we tried banging it on the counter or holding it under hot water,...
Read more
India

Tips to Rejuvenate Your Home This Shravan

NewsGram Desk - 0
The fifth month of the Hindu calendar is called 'the holy month of Shravan', known to be a conduit for conveying natural and tremendous...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here’s How Yoga Improves Reproductive and Sexual Health

NewsGram Desk - 0
Yoga is an ancient method of relaxation, exercise, and healing that has gained a wide following across the world. It rejuvenates the mind, body,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,990FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Ageing, Muscle Mass and Your Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
We've all battled with a lid that just won't budge. Maybe we tried banging it on the counter or holding it under hot water,...
Read more

Tips to Rejuvenate Your Home This Shravan

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The fifth month of the Hindu calendar is called 'the holy month of Shravan', known to be a conduit for conveying natural and tremendous...
Read more

Here’s How Yoga Improves Reproductive and Sexual Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Yoga is an ancient method of relaxation, exercise, and healing that has gained a wide following across the world. It rejuvenates the mind, body,...
Read more

Research on Link between Humans and Cats on Silk Road

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In some news for cat lovers, new analyses done on an almost-complete cat skeleton found during an excavation along the former Silk Road in...
Read more

Application Rate per Job Increases by 48% Amid Covid-19 in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Rate of applications per job has now increased by 48 per cent in India compared to average applications per job in the pre-Covid period,...
Read more

Spotify Signs Deal With Archie Comics to Produce Podcasts

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Swedish audio streaming giant Spotify on Friday signed an exclusive deal with Archie Comics to produce podcast adaptations starring the comic book publisher's iconic...
Read more

3 in 4 Indians Prefer Watching Movies on OTT Platforms Amid Pandemic

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Three in four Indians would prefer to watch a movie on various over-the-top (OTT) platforms in the social distancing times compared to just one...
Read more

Poor Indian Children Consistently Face Educational Disadvantages: Researchers

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Children from poorer households in India consistently experience educational disadvantages as compared to their wealthier peers, say researchers, adding that the girls are more...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,990FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada