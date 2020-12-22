Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business 3 Lakh Users Made Swiggy Debut By Ordering A Chicken Biryani
BusinessLead Story

3 Lakh Users Made Swiggy Debut By Ordering A Chicken Biryani

Swiggy also delivered over two lakh Pani puri orders post-lockdown

0
swiggy
Over 3 lakhs users ordered Chicken Biryani. Pixabay

As contactless food became the norm in the pandemic-hit year, online delivery platform Swiggy on Tuesday said that some form of biryani was ordered more than once every second while home-cooked food was one of the most ferried items in 2020. The chicken biryani reaffirmed its place as India’s favorite dish. For every veg biryani, there were six chicken biryani orders.

Over 3 lakh new users made their Swiggy debut by ordering in a chicken biryani, according to the data from the fifth edition of Swingy’s annual ‘StatEATstics’ analysis. “While we delivered 5 times as many orders to ‘Home’ addresses compared to ‘Work’ addresses between January and March, that number rose to 9 times as many Home orders vs. Work orders in April and May,” the report mentioned.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Missing office cappuccinos and masala chais while working from home, lakhs of hardworking Swiggy users ordered varieties of tea and coffee. Swiggy also delivered over two lakh Pani puri orders post-lockdown. The company launched ‘Swiggy HealthHub’ in August, a curation of healthy food items.

swiggy

The chicken biryani reaffirmed its place as India’s favorite dish. Pixabay

While users in the National Capital Region (NCR) ordered the healthiest meals, Bangaloreans showed a high resolve to get healthy. At 130 percent, the city saw the highest increase in healthy food orders on Swiggy HealthHub.

ALSO READ: ITC Hotels Announced Their Biryani And Pulao Collection

People ate an average of 342 calories for dinner. Lunches ranged at under 350 calories, while breakfast, the day’s most important meal, saw people consume an average of 427 calories. Swiggy Instamart, its instant grocery and essentials delivery service, delivered over 75,000 kgs of onion.

“Our shortest delivery request came in from someone in Bengaluru and spanned 600 meters to collect an empty water can from their home and exchange it for a full one at the store”. “Meanwhile, our longest delivery spanned 39kms in Kolkata and involved the delivery of a SIM card,” Swiggy informed. (IANS)

Previous articleIndustrial Units To Switch Over To PNG By January 31

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

Industrial Units To Switch Over To PNG By January 31

NewsGram Desk - 0
All the industrial units spread across 50 areas in Delhi have been directed to switch over to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) by January 31...
Read more
India

2020: The Defining Year For The Indian Space Sector

NewsGram Desk - 0
Even though the year 2020 would be known as Covid-19 year, it could also be termed as the defining year for the Indian space...
Read more
Entertainment

2020 OTT Space Rewind: Set Of Actors Who Made Their Presence Felt

NewsGram Desk - 0
The year that is about to end will go down in the history as one that reorganized entertainment as never before in our lifetime....
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

3 Lakh Users Made Swiggy Debut By Ordering A Chicken Biryani

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
As contactless food became the norm in the pandemic-hit year, online delivery platform Swiggy on Tuesday said that some form of biryani was ordered...
Read more

Industrial Units To Switch Over To PNG By January 31

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
All the industrial units spread across 50 areas in Delhi have been directed to switch over to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) by January 31...
Read more

2020: The Defining Year For The Indian Space Sector

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Even though the year 2020 would be known as Covid-19 year, it could also be termed as the defining year for the Indian space...
Read more

2020 OTT Space Rewind: Set Of Actors Who Made Their Presence Felt

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The year that is about to end will go down in the history as one that reorganized entertainment as never before in our lifetime....
Read more

Trends Which You Should Leave Behind At The End Of 2020

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The year 2020 was havoc as the pandemic took over the whole world. Many trends evolved during the lockdown, from Dalogna coffee to Bollywood...
Read more

Rejoicing December 22 National Mathematics Day

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
As it's rightly said - mathematics is what you make of it. Perhaps, mathematics is more of Arts than Science and the art lies...
Read more

Decoding Recovery Path Of The Indian economy

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
No one ever thought of the scale and magnitude of disruption that was caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. In the aftermath, the resurgence would...
Read more

Evaluation Of Treatments Of Cardiovascular Disease Till Date

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
According to an estimate, at present, 4.77 million people die in India due to cardiovascular disease, and this number is increasing rapidly. New treatment...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada