Saturday, September 12, 2020
3 Key Things You Should Know About Getting a Nursing Certificate
If you’re still on the fence about whether getting a nursing certificate is right for you, here are a few important facts you should keep in mind

The healthcare industry has been booming lately and is expected to grow faster than average in the coming decade. Unsplash

If you’re looking for a business degree that also allows you to pursue your passion for healthcare and helping others, you may have been wondering what your options are. The healthcare industry has been booming lately and is expected to grow faster than average in the coming decade, meaning many new jobs will soon be available to qualified candidates. However, in order to qualify for some jobs, like nurse practitioner roles or primary care provider jobs, for instance, you’ll often need some degree of post-graduate or even post-master’s training. If this is the case, you may be relieved to know that you don’t necessarily need an entirely new degree to further your career. There are nursing certificates available that can help you achieve the career success you want without having to sacrifice excessive amounts of time or money. If you’re still on the fence about whether getting a nursing certificate is right for you, here are a few important facts you should keep in mind.

1. You May Be Able To Specialize

Depending on the nursing certificate options you’re considering, you may be able to specialize. If you’re already working as a nurse but want to grow your expertise in a specific area, this could be a good way to accomplish that goal. Possible specializations could include popular areas like family medicine, pediatrics, psychiatry and mental health services, gerontological services and women’s health services. By completing a focused certificate, you can demonstrate your expertise and position yourself as a highly experienced and qualified candidate in that field.

If your course is online, you can easily find networking tips for online students to help get the same benefits. Unsplash

2. You Could Qualify for Certification Exams

Whether you complete your certificate online or in-person, the completion of many certificate programs may allow you to qualify for certification exams. In this way, you can use your certificate as a stepping stone to highly prestigious qualifications. Some certifications you can sit for include those of the Pediatric Nursing Certification Board, the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, the National Certification Corporation and the American Nurses Credentialing Center. You can also network with classmates to gain valuable career-long connections. If your course is online, you can easily find networking tips for online students to help get the same benefits.

3. You Could Increase Your Career Prospects

Finally, increasing your nursing credentials could mean giving your career a long-term boost. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, registered nurses earned an annual median income of $73,300 a year in 2019. The field is also projected to grow at 7% over the coming decade, faster than the average across all occupations.

The healthcare field is booming and is set to continue to grow in the coming years, making it a viable option for anyone with an interest in business and helping others. If you’re hoping to further your healthcare career but don’t want to complete an entirely new degree to get there, a nursing certificate could be a good alternative for you. Keep these key facts in mind as you consider your options and you’re sure to make the right decision for your professional future.

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored, and hence promotes some commercial links.)

