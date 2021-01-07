Thursday, January 7, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness 30% Severely Infected Patients Have Post-Covid Digestive Issues
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

30% Severely Infected Patients Have Post-Covid Digestive Issues

Chew your food properly, and stay hydrated by drinking a lot of water

0
digestive issues
Gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhea, digestive issues, swelling of the liver. Flickr

Cough, fever, body ache, neurological symptoms, brain fog, poor appetite, fatigue, and shortness of breath are classic post-covid symptoms that require immediate attention. But, gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhea, digestive issues, swelling of the liver, low sugar, and pancreas problems are getting missed by the people.

As per doctors, around 30 percent of the severely infected critical patients and senior citizens who come out of the ICU after recovery have post-covid digestive issues, while youngsters may exhibit mild symptoms like diarrhea.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Nysha Khanna (name changed), a 30-year-old working professional from Mumbai was admitted to Zen Multispecialty Hospital, Chembur due to hyper insulin secretion post-Covid recovery. She was repeatedly getting episodes of low blood sugar. Her sugar level was 40 mg/dL and she was thoroughly examined to rule out the presence of a pancreatic tumor.

It was confirmed that she suffered from a rare condition called autoimmune response wherein the body produces an extremely high amount of insulin and the patient gets repeated hypoglycemia, sweating, drop in sugar levels, and diarrhea because of the Covid and antibiotics, said the hospital.

digestive issues
The body produces an extremely high amount of insulin. Pixabay

Supportive treatment was given to her like monitoring her sugar on a daily basis with no medication. She was asked to come for regular follow-ups as the condition will go away after three months, said the hospital. “But if her sugar levels go below 30 mg/dL then she may get convulsion and even lose her life. Coronavirus not only gives a tough time to your respiratory health but even digestive issues may crop up post-Covid recovery. The virus can replicate in the digestive tract after clearing in the airways.”

Dr. Roy Patankar, Gastroenterologist and Director of Zen Multispecialty, said: “Many patients have reported post-covid problems wherein the liver enzymes go up owing to the swelling of the liver cells, effects on the pancreas and sugar going up as insulin production are low. Certain medications given during the treatment of Covid have side-effects on the kidney too.”

ALSO READ: Recovering From Loss of Smell And Taste Takes 21.6 Days In COVID

Dr. Patankar added: “Those patients who suffer from digestive issues post recovery will have to take adequate rest and drink a lot of fluids. Do not forget to load up on those vitamin C, D, and calcium supplements as suggested by the expert. Stick to a high fiber diet, take probiotics, and cut down on heavy fried foods. Do blood tests as recommended by your expert to manage serious complications.”

“Instead of concentrating only on the lungs post-covid recovery and opting for breathing exercises, it is also essential to monitor digestive health. Include fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains in the diet, limiting foods with added sugar and fats. Chew your food properly, and stay hydrated by drinking a lot of water.” (IANS)

Previous articleStudy: Gut Microbe May Promote Some Breast Cancers
Next articleLBC’s Launches Perfect ‘Waffee’ (Waffle And Coffee) Moment

RELATED ARTICLES

Bollywood Interview

Rajpal Yadav Responds On Being Called Comedian And Not An Actor

NewsGram Desk - 0
Rajpal Yadav is popular for his rib-tickling brand of comedy. Oneliners in numerous hits and memorable funny characters such as the eccentric Chhota Pandit...
Read more
Beauty Tips

List Of The Best Uses Of Cocoa Butter

NewsGram Desk - 0
Cocoa Butter helps moisturize your skin, manage your hair, and is an excellent source of antioxidants. It also helps in boosting your immunity and...
Read more
Lead Story

LBC’s Launches Perfect ‘Waffee’ (Waffle And Coffee) Moment

NewsGram Desk - 0
Premium waffle brand London Bubble Co has entered a strategic alliance with Indian retail cafe chain Cafe Coffee Day. LBC's shop-in-shop business model with...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Rajpal Yadav Responds On Being Called Comedian And Not An Actor

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Rajpal Yadav is popular for his rib-tickling brand of comedy. Oneliners in numerous hits and memorable funny characters such as the eccentric Chhota Pandit...
Read more

List Of The Best Uses Of Cocoa Butter

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Cocoa Butter helps moisturize your skin, manage your hair, and is an excellent source of antioxidants. It also helps in boosting your immunity and...
Read more

LBC’s Launches Perfect ‘Waffee’ (Waffle And Coffee) Moment

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Premium waffle brand London Bubble Co has entered a strategic alliance with Indian retail cafe chain Cafe Coffee Day. LBC's shop-in-shop business model with...
Read more

30% Severely Infected Patients Have Post-Covid Digestive Issues

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Cough, fever, body ache, neurological symptoms, brain fog, poor appetite, fatigue, and shortness of breath are classic post-covid symptoms that require immediate attention. But,...
Read more

Study: Gut Microbe May Promote Some Breast Cancers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of the Indian-origin, have found that a microbe found in the colon and commonly associated with the development of colitis and...
Read more

How To Be A Successful And Inspiring Social Worker

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY CAROL TREHEARN Social work is one of the most rewarding and fulfilling careers a person can do. It gives you the ability to provide...
Read more

Choosing A Frameless Shower Screen

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY LEE Are you planning on installing a new frameless shower screen in your bathroom? The process may sound complicated to some, but it really isn't. In...
Read more

Recovering From Loss of Smell And Taste Takes 21.6 Days In COVID

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The most common symptom of Covid-19 is losing a sense of smell or taste and a new study suggests that it takes around 21.6...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada