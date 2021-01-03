Sunday, January 3, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness 4 In 5 People Inspired To Make A Health Goal In 2021
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

4 In 5 People Inspired To Make A Health Goal In 2021

New Year motivates 81 percent to 'make a health goal'

0
health goal
This New Year people are more into their health and fitness. Pixabay

With a resolve to overcome personal health struggles that came their way in 2020, almost four in five people (80.5 percent) of respondents in a new survey say they feel more inspired to make a health goal in 2021, such as weight loss (34.2 percent), building muscle (22 percent), emphasizing mental health (12.5 percent).

According to the Life Time survey, a majority of people have reported gaining weight, losing muscle, and struggling with their mental health during the past year. Nearly 86 percent said they missed their in-person workout communities.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Six in ten people say they’re sitting more than they did pre-pandemic with 30.8 percent saying they sit more than eight hours a day. For those who previously commuted to work, they’re “redeeming” their commute time in a variety of ways: catching up on sleep, spending more time with family, finding more time for exercise, and eating more thoughtful meals they’ve planned.

ALSO READ: People With Genetic Conditions Likely To Have Symptoms Of Autism

Overall results point to the pandemic having a substantial negative impact on the health and fitness habits of most. Nearly 70 percent of respondents said their personal health has been negatively impacted this year. Top reasons cited for the negative impact include overall stress from a pandemic, the closure of gyms, and working from home leading to less motivation to exercise.

Additionally, three-fourths believe that health clubs are essential businesses and should remain open during the pandemic to achieve health goals. With the ‘new year, new me’ attitude kicking in most people, it seems they are motivated to regain their health and fitness in the New Year. (IANS)

Previous articleCardiac Issues Including Heart Attack Rise By 50%
Next articleList Of Hollywood Releases Lined Up In 2021

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Bollywood Industry: 2021 To Be A Year Of Big New Releases

NewsGram Desk - 0
For the film industry, a year starts like any other. There would be about 150 new releases and there would be a few major...
Read more
Entertainment

List Of Hollywood Releases Lined Up In 2021

NewsGram Desk - 0
When it comes to Hollywood, 2021 is going to be a year of superheroes, reboots, and follow-ups on the big screen -- and, of...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Cardiac Issues Including Heart Attack Rise By 50%

NewsGram Desk - 0
As the mercury continues to fall in bone-chilling winter, a contrasting scenario is being reported in hospitals of Delhi-NCR. The fast-dipping temperature and post-COVID...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Bollywood Industry: 2021 To Be A Year Of Big New Releases

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
For the film industry, a year starts like any other. There would be about 150 new releases and there would be a few major...
Read more

List Of Hollywood Releases Lined Up In 2021

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
When it comes to Hollywood, 2021 is going to be a year of superheroes, reboots, and follow-ups on the big screen -- and, of...
Read more

4 In 5 People Inspired To Make A Health Goal In 2021

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
With a resolve to overcome personal health struggles that came their way in 2020, almost four in five people (80.5 percent) of respondents in...
Read more

Cardiac Issues Including Heart Attack Rise By 50%

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As the mercury continues to fall in bone-chilling winter, a contrasting scenario is being reported in hospitals of Delhi-NCR. The fast-dipping temperature and post-COVID...
Read more

People With Genetic Conditions Likely To Have Symptoms Of Autism

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
New research has revealed that people with certain genetic conditions are likely to have significant symptoms of autism, even if they do not meet...
Read more

Ministry To Raise The Age Limit To 21 Years For Legal Smoking

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Centre has prepared a bill to raise the age for allowing the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products to 21 years from the...
Read more

Prospect of Education Trends In 2021

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
According to UNESCO, in 2020, one billion students, two-thirds of the global student population, faced either school closures or uncertainty. The most vulnerable populations,...
Read more

Experts Predict The 2021 Trends In Art World

India NewsGram Desk - 0
As tumultuous 2020 was for the art industry, forcing galleries and museums to close and driving collectors to digital platforms, a significant part of...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada