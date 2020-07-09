Thursday, July 9, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India 49% Indians Feel Chinese Firms Should be Allowed to Sell Products: Survey
IndiaLead Story

49% Indians Feel Chinese Firms Should be Allowed to Sell Products: Survey

Indians also demand data security in the process

0
49% Indians want Chinese firms to sell goods in India.
49% Indians want Chinese firms to sell goods in India. Pixabay

A survey has found that around 49 per cent of its respondents feel that Chinese companies should be allowed to sell products in India, but they want their data to be placed in India and not be transferred to the companies’ China headquarters.

The LocalCircles survey showed that 35 per cent people said such sales should be completely barred while 14 per cent said they should only be allowed to sell Made in India products.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Around 25 per cent said such companies should only be allowed to sell Made in India products if no data sharing is taking place with China and 20 per cent said all product sales should be allowed for all products if no data sharing is taking place with China. Around 4 per cent said all products sales should be allowed if no data sharing with China is taking place and only 2 per cent said sales should be allowed as is.

“Overall, it appears that 49 per cent believe that if Chinese multinationals are to sell products in India, the personal as well as aggregate data of Indian customers must reside in India and not go abroad to the China headquarters of the company,” the LocalCircles report said.

49% Indians want Chinese firms to sell goods in India.
Around 25% said such companies should only be allowed to sell Made in India products if no data sharing is taking place with China. Pixabay

On whether any actions should be taken against Indian companies with Chinese investment, 30 per cent respondents said action should be taken only if the Chinese ownership is 10 per cent of higher, while 29 per cent said action should be taken on companies with any Chinese ownership. However, 27 per cent said no action should be taken on such companies but the Chinese Directors must resign and just 11 per cent said that no action should be taken against any such company.

Also Read: eRaksha Competition 2020: Creating Cyber Awareness Among Youth

Further, over 3,000 Indian small businesses were asked during the survey if India cuts economic ties with China, what will be the impact on their business in the short term and 7 per cent businesses said that it will have an extremely negative impact while 20 per cent said it will have a somewhat negative effect.

“Ten per cent said it will have an extremely positive effect while 14 per cent said it will have a somewhat positive effect. Forty-two per cent said it will have no impact on their business.

“This shows that small businesses are split on whether India should cut ties with China or not as 27 per cent are saying it will have negative impact while 24 per cent are saying it will have a positive impact,” the report added. (IANS)

Previous articlePeople Opting for Domestic Trips Post-Pandemic
Next articleDealing with Muscle Pain During Covid

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Add Fruits and Vegetables to Your Diet to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

NewsGram Desk - 0
Higher consumption of fruit, vegetables, and whole-grain foods are associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes, say researchers. The findings, published in...
Read more
Bollywood Interview

In Conversation with Pravesh Mallick

NewsGram Desk - 0
Pravesh Mallick is an Indian and Nepali composer, songwriter and playback singer who has worked in several movies and projects including 'Transparency: Pardarshita', 'Jai...
Read more
Lead Story

Home-schooling Tips During Coronavirus

NewsGram Desk - 0
Parenting could be hard during a pandemic, especially when your child's physical classes are on hold. If you are helping your child learn from...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,993FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Add Fruits and Vegetables to Your Diet to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Higher consumption of fruit, vegetables, and whole-grain foods are associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes, say researchers. The findings, published in...
Read more

In Conversation with Pravesh Mallick

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Pravesh Mallick is an Indian and Nepali composer, songwriter and playback singer who has worked in several movies and projects including 'Transparency: Pardarshita', 'Jai...
Read more

Home-schooling Tips During Coronavirus

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Parenting could be hard during a pandemic, especially when your child's physical classes are on hold. If you are helping your child learn from...
Read more

Dealing with Muscle Pain During Covid

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In times of COVID-19 and the lockdown, most people have been staying indoors and levels of activity have decreased significantly. Work from home has...
Read more

49% Indians Feel Chinese Firms Should be Allowed to Sell Products: Survey

India NewsGram Desk - 0
A survey has found that around 49 per cent of its respondents feel that Chinese companies should be allowed to sell products in India,...
Read more

People Opting for Domestic Trips Post-Pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain After a long stretch of staying-at-home, consumers are quick to show willingness to go out and travel again, albeit within driving distance...
Read more

eRaksha Competition 2020: Creating Cyber Awareness Among Youth

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Online learning has become the need of the hour and the most viable resource that has come to the aid of children and their...
Read more

The Roots of the Conflict in South Asia and the Escalation of Tensions

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Amin Bagheri Territorial wars have always existed in the world, and sometimes the resolution of disputes has lasted for centuries, millions of people have...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,993FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada