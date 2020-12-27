Sunday, December 27, 2020
5 Affordable True Wireless Earbuds

Usher in 2021 with these 5 affordable true wireless earbuds

Earbuds
List of cool wireless earbuds. Pixabay

The Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) headphones category has exploded in the last couple of years and in India, the TWS market soared 723 percent (on-year) in the third quarter of this year as work-from-home and study-from-home due to the pandemic led to the surge.

In Q3, boAt emerged as the leading brand with an 18 percent market share while Xiaomi managed to maintain its second spot with a 16 percent share, according to the research from Counterpoint’s IoT service. If you are planning to buy true wireless earbuds on a budget, here are some cool ones perfect for workaholics as well as bass-heavy music listeners.

1. OnePlus Buds

Priced at Rs 4,990, the OnePlus Buds are powered by 13.4mm dynamic drivers, and also feature environmental noise-canceling technology for better sound on voice calls. There is also support for Dolby Atmos and the device offers IPX4 water resistance. Each earbud weighs 4.7 grams while the carrying case weighs 37 grams. It doubles up as a charging case and can provide up to 30 hours worth of battery backup.

On a single charge, the Buds can last for seven hours. The carrying case has a Type-C port that supports fast charging and OnePlus claims that with 10 minutes of charging, the Buds can provide up to 10 hours worth of listening experience. OnePlus Buds uses Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to a smartphone and also pairs instantly with supported phones, thanks to Fast Pair.

2. Boat Airdopes 461 TWS

Earbud
Boat Airdopes 461 TWS. Pinterest

Boat Airdopes 461 TWS earbuds priced at Rs 2,999 feature tech such as ASAP Fast Charge, Crystal Mode, and BEAST Mode. The Airdopes 461 features the latest IWP technology for instant pairing upon opening the case, along with the power of longer playback time of up to 2 days. It also features cutting edge technologies such as ASAP Fast Charge, Crystal Mode, and BEAST Mode in a single affordable package.

Each earbud features a 60mAh LiPo battery offering a massive 6 hours of continuous playback on just a single charge. The charging-cum-carry case’s in-built 600mAh LiPo battery further provides an additional 40 hours of playback time, perfect for entertainment on long trips.

3. Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C

The Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C is priced at Rs 2,499. It offers up to 20 hours of battery life with the carrying case and can last for around 5 hours on a single charge. The Mi TWS Earphones 2C are fitted with 14.2mm dynamic drives that are responsible to make the sound output clearer, natural, and balanced. It supports SBC and AAC audio codecs. It features a semi in-ear design and each earbud weighs around 4.7 grams.

The earphones also come with touch controls offering more granular control over incoming calls, music playback, engaging voice assistant, and more.

4. Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition

Earbuds
Will be available for sale on January 5 next year at 12 noon for RS 4,999. Realme.com

The earbuds have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 35 decibels, and in the gaming mode, 94ms super-low potency. The earbuds provide a total playback of 25 hours, and of 20 hours with ANC. The earbuds have a 10mm bass boost driver, along with dual-mic noise cancellation for calls. They also have Google fast pair and instant auto-connect features, with an ultra-light body of 48.8g.

The buds would be available in New Wave Silver color, and the product would be up for sale on January 5 next year at 12 noon for Rs 4,999.

5. JBL Tune 225TWS

Priced at Rs 8,499, the JBL Tune 225TWS features 12mm, dynamic drivers. They boast of a battery life of five hours and an additional four full charges on the case, offering a total of 25 hours of listening per charge cycle. It comes with a Dual Connect feature that allows users to enjoy music or makes calls with either one or both buds. The wireless earbuds are available in six different color options as well.

The charging case for the wireless earbuds comes with a soft body and a curved lid that pops up to give fast access to the buds. (IANS)

