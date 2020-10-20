Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Top 5 Causes Of Stress And How To Avoid Them

"Stress less, plan more"

AVOID STRESS
"Stress is the inability to decide what's important"- Amuse Chimp. Pixabay

By Edward Roesch

Stress has become an inevitable part of our everyday lives. Whether it is your job, school, or home responsibilities, the unpleasant feeling appears from every aspect of your life. Some things cause more stress than others. When you know the top causes, you will learn how to deal with them. We share some helpful tips on how to manage stress on a daily basis!

Negative thoughts

We might find ourselves thinking of the worst-case scenarios in certain situations. We aren’t sure about what will happen, so we tend to make pessimistic predictions about future events. Whether it is an exam or a first date, people think of the adverse outcomes. To avoid stress, analyze the situation and see that the negative situations wouldn’t matter in one month from now. It is all about the way you think. Or try to stay in the present. We tend to overthink certain situations, so distract yourself with smells and textures. 

Make sure to find the things that make you feel relaxed. Some people like to do housework, while others prefer to play games on sites like Comeon casino to relieve the discomfort. Discover and pick the things that work for you. 

avoid stress
Stress is all about you think, try to stay more positive and think less. Pixabay

Procrastination

Everyone is a procrastinator at a certain point in their lives. Whether you feel too tired to deal with things or scared of them, you will postpone the things you need to do. However, this leads to stress and anxiety. 

To avoid the stress caused by procrastination, simply plan how to complete the task. Divide it into smaller chunks to make it more manageable. Give yourself deadlines or each small job. You will feel more motivated to complete the task in chunks, rather than dealing with the whole thing at once. The sense of accomplishment will make you feel satisfied and motivate you to finish the entire task.

Social media

Did you know that social media can be a significant source of stress? Comparing your life to others can make you stressed. This will decrease your self-esteem and make you feel bad. But also, there is another aspect of social media that puts stress. 

Avoid stress
Nowadays social media has been a major reason for stress. Pixabay

We like to share moments of our lives with friends, but oversharing makes you feel vulnerable. To deal with the stress and avoid stress caused by social media, you should limit the information that you share. Also, limit the time that you spend on your favorite apps daily. 

Clutter

Many people underestimate the power of a decluttered and clean home and workspace. Cluttered surfaces make you feel like you don’t have control over your life. We are not aware of the amount of stress this puts on us. Be sure to solve this problem in small steps. Spend 5 minutes each day after your working time cleaning your desk. Starting with a clean and decluttered desk in the morning will make you feel more motivated. In your home, start with the junk drawer. Do it one step at a time to avoid feeling overwhelmed. Invest in smart storage solutions to minimize the problem with clutter. 

Being late

If you are the person that is always late, then it is likely that this is the source of your stress. Poor time management is the main reason why you are still late. To avoid this, make sure that you always plan your time well ahead. Calculate the time to get ready, the commuting time, and consider any surprises that might appear on your way. Be realistic about your daily schedule, and don’t say yes to things you don’t have time to complete. Don’t overpack your plan, as this will put unnecessary stress. 

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored, and hence promotes some commercial links.)

