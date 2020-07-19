Sunday, July 19, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness 5% Mild Covid-19 Patients Progress to Critical Form: Researchers
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

5% Mild Covid-19 Patients Progress to Critical Form: Researchers

ARDS symptoms include shortness of breath, rapid breathing and bluish skin colouration

0
Almost 5% people with mild Covid-19 progress to severe form: Study
5% of people with Covid-19 progress to a severe or critical form. Pixabay

Researchers have found that approximately 5 per cent of people with Covid-19 progress to a severe or critical form, including development of severe pneumonia which leads to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

ARDS is a type of respiratory failure characterised by rapid onset of widespread inflammation in the lungs. Its symptoms include shortness of breath, rapid breathing and bluish skin colouration.

While these forms sometimes occur early in the course of the disease, clinical observations generally describe a two-stage progression of the disease, beginning with a mild to moderate form, followed by respiratory aggravation 9 to 12 days after the onset of the first symptom.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

A growing number of indications suggest that this aggravation is caused by a large increase in cytokines — a large group of proteins, peptides or glycoproteins that are secreted by specific cells of the immune system.

Almost 5% people with mild Covid-19 progress to severe form: Study
ARDS is a type of respiratory failure characterised by rapid onset of widespread inflammation in the lungs. Wikimedia Commons

“This runaway inflammatory response is correlated with massive infiltration in the lungs of innate immune cells, namely neutrophils and monocytes, creating lung damage and ARDS,” wrote the study authors from the Inserm Research Institute in France.

By analogy with a genetic disease leading to a similar pulmonary pathology identified by the Inserm research team, the initial hypothesis assumed excessive production of interferon (IFN) type I, a marker of the response to infections.

However, in seriously ill patients, the team from various European universities show that the production and activity of type-I IFN are strongly reduced in the most severe forms of Covid-19.

In addition, there is a persistent blood viral load, indicating poor control of viral replication by the patient’s immune system which leads to an ineffective and pathological inflammatory response, the study said.

The inflammation, caused by the transcription factor NF-kB, also leads to increased production and signalling of tumour necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha and the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin IL-6.

Almost 5% people with mild Covid-19 progress to severe form: Study
A growing number of indications suggest that the respiratory aggravation is caused by a large increase in cytokines. Wikimedia Commons

Also Read: Only 10% Manufacturing Firms Report Production Increase in Q1

NF-kB is a protein complex that controls transcription of DNA, cytokine production and cell survival. The researchers revealed that distinct type-I IFN responses may be characteristic of each stage of the disease.

The study showed that low levels of type-I IFN in plasma precede clinical worsening and transfer to intensive care. “Levels of circulating type 1 IFN could even characterise each stage of the disease, with the lowest levels observed in the most severe patients,” The study authors wrote.

These results suggest that in SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) infection, the production of type-I IFN is inhibited in the infected host, which could explain the more frequent severe forms in individuals with low production of this cytokine. (IANS)

Previous articleOnly 10% Manufacturing Firms Report Production Increase in Q1

RELATED ARTICLES

finance

Only 10% Manufacturing Firms Report Production Increase in Q1

NewsGram Desk - 0
With the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant nationwide lockdown bringing a severe slowdown in the economy, a survey by FICCI has shown that only...
Read more
Lead Story

Homicides Increases up to 14% in San Francisco Bay Area: Report

NewsGram Desk - 0
While robberies, rapes and auto burglaries fell in the San Francisco Bay Area's largest cities, homicides increased up to 14 per cent in the...
Read more
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna: Responsibilities Must be Shared According to Skill Sets

NewsGram Desk - 0
Why should women be expected to do all household chores? asks Twinkle Khanna. In an interaction with IANS, the actress-turned-author emphasized that household work should...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,979FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,786FollowersFollow

Most Popular

5% Mild Covid-19 Patients Progress to Critical Form: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that approximately 5 per cent of people with Covid-19 progress to a severe or critical form, including development of severe pneumonia...
Read more

Only 10% Manufacturing Firms Report Production Increase in Q1

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
With the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant nationwide lockdown bringing a severe slowdown in the economy, a survey by FICCI has shown that only...
Read more

Homicides Increases up to 14% in San Francisco Bay Area: Report

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
While robberies, rapes and auto burglaries fell in the San Francisco Bay Area's largest cities, homicides increased up to 14 per cent in the...
Read more

Twinkle Khanna: Responsibilities Must be Shared According to Skill Sets

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Why should women be expected to do all household chores? asks Twinkle Khanna. In an interaction with IANS, the actress-turned-author emphasized that household work should...
Read more

Here are Some Extra Skincare Precautions to Take Before Stepping Out Again

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Prolonged pandemic and lockdown gave us enough time to take care of our skin and stay away from a regular exposure of sun, dust...
Read more

US Congressman and Civil Rights Leader John Lewis Dies at Age 80

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
John Robert Lewis, a champion of civil rights for African Americans and longtime U.S. lawmakers, has died. He was 80. The veteran congressman died Friday...
Read more

Here’s How You Can Prevent Stretch Marks During Pregnancy

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Stretch marks are a type of scarring on the skin; it is a common problem for many people, especially pregnant women. Stretch...
Read more

I Have Been Busier Than Ever in the Lockdown: Rana Daggubati

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Rana Daggubati understands time is of the essence, which is why the 'Bahubali' star didn't let the pandemic come in the way of...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,979FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,786FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada