5 Dating Apps That are Changing the Online Dating Scene

Today, dating is as easy as unlocking your phone, launching an app, and swiping left. Dating apps let you meet so many people with varied interests and personalities. You match and you talk but sometimes the swiping and the usual pick-up lines get tedious at times. Hello, online dating fatigue.

So, what do you do?

Delete all the dating apps and say no to online apps forever? But maybe not—there are now a plethora of dating apps that offer more than what the usual dating apps are offering. Here are the….

The 5 Dating Apps That are Transforming the Dating Scene

1. Bumble

Similar to Tinder, Bumble is a dating app where users make a small profile of themselves with photos and they can swipe through possible suitors. Users can swipe right to like another user’s profile and swipe left to reject, and when two users have both “liked” each others’ profile, you are matched!

However, here’s the USP: only female users are allowed to make the first move, and only they can send the initial message. If the woman does not send the initial message within 24 hours of matching, the match is gone forever.

Bumble does not limit itself to heterosexuality since it does not have an option to define so. It only asks you if you are interested in women, men, or both. If you do not prefer a female/male match, the app lets either person message first.

2. WooPlus

WooPlus provides space for plus-size women and men for socialization and dating. WooPlus proclaims that it was made to create an environment for singles who are plus-sized which is devoid of fat-shaming. Plus-size women and men may often be devalued on other dating sites, so WooPlus proclaims to have features that will make a positive change.

Currently, their members stand at 3,500,000 and counting, and so far, they have made 27 million matches. WooPlus targets a curvy female-friendly community so fat-shaming is absolutely not tolerated. Its objective is to find partners who are serious about dating plus-size men and women.

WooPlus is also created to have a responsive feel. WooPlus is often talked about in the media and in a positive light. Besides being a dating app, it is also known as a social networking app for people who are keen on plus-size dating.

3. Down

Since its release in 2013, DOWN dating has exploded and helped more than 6 million singles have fun, flirt, hook up and essentially get “down” tonight. Down’s clear approach to dating has caused its recent popularity and success among daters who are sexually active.

Anyone who is looking to seek a no-strings-attached hookup can depend on DOWN to be their wingman in an enjoyable, non-judgemental, and private dating environment. Mary J. Gibson, a sex & relationship expert from DatingXP.co, quoted in her article that Down is best Tinder alternative for casual dating.

4. HER

Initially launched in 2013 and originally named Dattch, HER claims to be the most popular dating app for lesbians, trans, queer and bisexual women. It sets itself apart from others by being a dating app made by queer women for queer women.

HER only allows users to sign up via their Instagram or Facebook accounts. They do this to confirm the authenticity of those signing up. This has caused some issues before because they would often deny masculine-looking women (since men are not admitted to making profiles on HER).

Once you connect your account, HER instantly gets your name, birthday, and your profile photo to create your profile.

5. Happn

Happn is a hopeless romantic among all the dating apps. Apps like Tinder show you people nearby within you—say in your city or in your town. Happn takes it a step further. This app shows you people (also users on the app) you have crossed paths with throughout the day.

Though it sounds strange at first and some users may get uneasy at the location-tracking nature of this app, the founder and CEO of Happn affirms that it is simply replicating the serendipity of life.

Founder of Happn says, “We think that every day you cross paths with people, and most of them, you miss them, because you do not have the time to talk to them or because there was some missed connection.”

Even if you seem skeptical about “missed connection”, Rappaport decided to create this app as a hybrid of Tinder and a travel log. This way, when people notice someone attractive in your favorite cafe or on your daily commute, they can just open up Happn later if they missed an opportunity to talk to you and have another shot at initiating a conversation.

So, if you are looking for more variety in your dating and find people exclusive to what you are looking for, then do try these apps out!

[Disclaimer: The article published above promotes links of commercial interests.]