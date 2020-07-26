Sunday, July 26, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business 5 Dating Apps That are Changing the Online Dating Scene
BusinessLead StoryScience & Technology

5 Dating Apps That are Changing the Online Dating Scene

Here are 5 dating apps that are transforming the dating situation right now

0
5 Dating Apps That are Changing the Online Dating Scene
there are now a plethora of dating apps that offer more than what the usual dating apps are offering. Pixabay

Today, dating is as easy as unlocking your phone, launching an app, and swiping left. Dating apps let you meet so many people with varied interests and personalities. You match and you talk but sometimes the swiping and the usual pick-up lines get tedious at times. Hello, online dating fatigue.

So, what do you do?

Delete all the dating apps and say no to online apps forever? But maybe not—there are now a plethora of dating apps that offer more than what the usual dating apps are offering. Here are the….

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

The 5 Dating Apps That are Transforming the Dating Scene

1. Bumble 

Similar to Tinder, Bumble is a dating app where users make a small profile of themselves with photos and they can swipe through possible suitors. Users can swipe right to like another user’s profile and swipe left to reject, and when two users have both “liked” each others’ profile, you are matched!

However, here’s the USP: only female users are allowed to make the first move, and only they can send the initial message. If the woman does not send the initial message within 24 hours of matching, the match is gone forever.

Bumble does not limit itself to heterosexuality since it does not have an option to define so. It only asks you if you are interested in women, men, or both. If you do not prefer a female/male match, the app lets either person message first.

5 Dating Apps That are Changing the Online Dating Scene
Bumble is a dating app where users make a small profile of themselves with photos and they can swipe through possible suitors. Pinterest

2. WooPlus

WooPlus provides space for plus-size women and men for socialization and dating. WooPlus proclaims that it was made to create an environment for singles who are plus-sized which is devoid of fat-shaming. Plus-size women and men may often be devalued on other dating sites, so WooPlus proclaims to have features that will make a positive change.

Currently, their members stand at 3,500,000 and counting, and so far, they have made 27 million matches. WooPlus targets a curvy female-friendly community so fat-shaming is absolutely not tolerated. Its objective is to find partners who are serious about dating plus-size men and women.

WooPlus is also created to have a responsive feel. WooPlus is often talked about in the media and in a positive light. Besides being a dating app, it is also known as a social networking app for people who are keen on plus-size dating.

5 Dating Apps That are Changing the Online Dating Scene
WooPlus provides space for plus-size women and men for socialization and dating. Pinterest

 

3. Down

Since its release in 2013, DOWN dating has exploded and helped more than 6 million singles have fun, flirt, hook up and essentially get “down” tonight. Down’s clear approach to dating has caused its recent popularity and success among daters who are sexually active.

Anyone who is looking to seek a no-strings-attached hookup can depend on DOWN to be their wingman in an enjoyable, non-judgemental, and private dating environment. Mary J. Gibson, a sex & relationship expert from DatingXP.co, quoted in her article that Down is best Tinder alternative for casual dating.

4. HER

Initially launched in 2013 and originally named Dattch, HER claims to be the most popular dating app for lesbians, trans, queer and bisexual women. It sets itself apart from others by being a dating app made by queer women for queer women.

HER only allows users to sign up via their Instagram or Facebook accounts. They do this to confirm the authenticity of those signing up. This has caused some issues before because they would often deny masculine-looking women (since men are not admitted to making profiles on HER).

Once you connect your account, HER instantly gets your name, birthday, and your profile photo to create your profile.

5 Dating Apps That are Changing the Online Dating Scene
Happn is a hopeless romantic among all the dating apps. Wikimedia Commons

Also Read: Byjus And A Petition Against It’s Anti-Hindu History

5. Happn

Happn is a hopeless romantic among all the dating apps. Apps like Tinder show you people nearby within you—say in your city or in your town. Happn takes it a step further. This app shows you people (also users on the app) you have crossed paths with throughout the day.

Though it sounds strange at first and some users may get uneasy at the location-tracking nature of this app, the founder and CEO of Happn affirms that it is simply replicating the serendipity of life.

Founder of Happn says, “We think that every day you cross paths with people, and most of them, you miss them, because you do not have the time to talk to them or because there was some missed connection.

Even if you seem skeptical about “missed connection”, Rappaport decided to create this app as a hybrid of Tinder and a travel log. This way, when people notice someone attractive in your favorite cafe or on your daily commute, they can just open up Happn later if they missed an opportunity to talk to you and have another shot at initiating a conversation.

So, if you are looking for more variety in your dating and find people exclusive to what you are looking for, then do try these apps out!

[Disclaimer: The article published above promotes links of commercial interests.]

Previous articleByjus And A Petition Against Its Anti-Hindu History
Next articleInstagram Bug Leaves People Worried Over Privacy

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Instagram Bug Leaves People Worried Over Privacy

NewsGram Desk - 0
A bug in Facebook-owned Instagram has left some users bemused as they found a camera on the indicator for iOS 14 Beta even when...
Read more
Education

Byjus And A Petition Against Its Anti-Hindu History

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Alisha A fascinating petition has been started in change.org where it asks the owner of BYJU’s App to apologize for its anti-Hindu propaganda. ”Say...
Read more
India

Interview with Maria Wirth by Pradeep Krishnan (Part-III)

NewsGram Desk - 0
This interview is in continuation to the 'Interview with Maria Wirth by Pradeep Krishnan (Part-II)' which was published on NewsGram on 25 July...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,976FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,786FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Instagram Bug Leaves People Worried Over Privacy

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A bug in Facebook-owned Instagram has left some users bemused as they found a camera on the indicator for iOS 14 Beta even when...
Read more

5 Dating Apps That are Changing the Online Dating Scene

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Today, dating is as easy as unlocking your phone, launching an app, and swiping left. Dating apps let you meet so many people with...
Read more

Byjus And A Petition Against Its Anti-Hindu History

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
By Alisha A fascinating petition has been started in change.org where it asks the owner of BYJU’s App to apologize for its anti-Hindu propaganda. ”Say...
Read more

Interview with Maria Wirth by Pradeep Krishnan (Part-III)

India NewsGram Desk - 0
This interview is in continuation to the 'Interview with Maria Wirth by Pradeep Krishnan (Part-II)' which was published on NewsGram on 25 July...
Read more

Before Removing Masks in Public, Indians Should Think of Frontline Workers: PM Modi

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The threat of coronavirus is not yet over, cautioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday through his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address. He...
Read more

Kargil Diwas Day: A Glimpse of Martyr Capt. Vijayant Thapar’s Life and Bravery

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Captain Vijayant Thapar of 2 Rajputana Rifles was awarded a Vir Chakra, the nations third highest medal for gallantry for having fought bravely the...
Read more

Tragedy of Tibet: How China Has Planned to Destroy the Cultural identity of Tibet

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The world knows about how far Tibet has been suffering under Chinese oppression. After Chinese military took over Tibet in 1949, Tibetans have been...
Read more

I think it is very human to doubt yourself: Vidya Balan

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
She has been in the industry for 15 years and has been feted with a National Award and a Padma Shri. Actress Vidya Balan...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series
mt. goa on NRI Commission of Goa to Create Database of Overseas Individuals Seeking to Return

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,976FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,786FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada