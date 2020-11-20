5 Interesting Facts To Know About Hindu Festival Chhath Puja

The festival of Chathh Puja is Celebrated for four days where women fast for 36 hours.

On this festival, God Surya is worshipped for sustaining life on earth and granting Health, Prosperity & Abundance.

Chhath Puja 2020: This year Chhath Puja will be Celebrated from 18 November.

Chhath is considered to be an ancient Hindu festival. On Chhath Puja various rituals are performed for Thanksgiving Sun God for sustaining life on earth and granting Health, Prosperity & Abundance.

The word “Chhath” symbolizes the number 6 in the Hindi language and the festival begins on the sixth day of the Hindu lunar month of Kartik. The festival continues for four days during which people, especially women, follow diligent rituals including fasting for 36 hours.

Here are 5 interesting facts which you need to know about Chhath Puja:

Chhat Puja is the only Vedic Festival of India:

Chhath Puja is considered to be one of the most ancient festivals of India surviving on earth. This puja first finds mention in the Rig Veda which contains hymns worshiping the Sun God and describes similar rituals.

The rituals performed during Chhath have scientific reasons:

Rituals in Chhath Puja increases absorption and conduction of solar-bio-electricity in a human body. The processes and the rituals of the Chhath puja aim at preparing the body and the mind of the devotee for the process of cosmic solar energy infusion.

Four days rituals are designed in such a way that it benefits the health of the devotee:

During the Puja, standing in the river Ganges allows the absorption of energy from the sun which moves along the spine and cleanses the body. This helps in better functioning of the body and calms down the mental state of the devotee. It reduces anger and negativity from the life of the devotee.

Worshipping Sun God on Chhath is prevalent in the ancient Egyptian and Babylonian civilizations of the world:

Chhath puja has its international significance as it also celebrated in other countries like Mauritius, Fiji, Trinidad, and Tobago, etc. as a part of their own traditions & customs.

Chhath Puja hails back to the time of the Mahabharata:

Draupadi is also considered to be the devotee of Sun God apart from Karna. Due to her devotion toward Surya, she was gifted with the unique power to cure even the deadliest diseases. Through this power gifted by her, Pandavas survived and won the Kurukshetra Battle over Kauravas and regained their kingdom back.

(The article was originally written in 2017 and is re-edited on 20 November 2020)