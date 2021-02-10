Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Top 5 Lessons Lord Krishna Gave Through His Incarnation!
Lead Story

Top 5 Lessons Lord Krishna Gave Through His Incarnation!

Let us reflect on Lord Krishna's embodiment to learn some amazing lessons he urges us to follow to unleash the best out of ourselves!

0
Krishna
Krishna is the supreme godhead who guides individuals struggling with their lives and seeking goodness! NewsGram

Lord Krishna is the supreme deity in Hinduism. There is not just one, but many facets of Krishna that distinguishes his persona! During his incarnation, he gave many life lessons for the benefit of Humankind.

This is the famous verse from Srimad Bhagavad Gita, Chapter 4, (Verse 7-8), 

यदा यदा हि धर्मस्य ग्लानिर्भव- ति भारत ।
अभ्युत्थान- मधर्मस्य तदात्मानं सृजाम्यहम्- ॥४-७॥
परित्राणाय- साधूनां विनाशाय च दुष्कृताम्- ।
धर्मसंस्था- पनार्थाय सम्भवामि युगे युगे ॥४-८॥
“Yada yada hi dharmasya glanirbhavati bharata
Abhyuthanam-adharmasya tadatmanam srijamyaham”
Paritranaya sadhunam vinashay cha dushkritam
Dharmasansthapanart-haya sambhavami yuge yuge”
Meaning: In this verse, Krishna says that whenever Adharma (Evil) overpowers Dharma (Good), then he body himself at the forefront. For the utmost protection of the good, for the absolute destruction of the evil and wicked, and for the re-establishment of the Dharma, he will come into being age after age…

Krishna is the supreme godhead who guides individuals struggling with their lives and seeking goodness! so now, let us reflect on his embodiment to learn some amazing lessons he urges us to follow to unleash the best out of ourselves!

Following are the Top 5 Lessons Lord Krishna gave through his incarnation: 

1. Always Value The Love of Your Parents

Krishna
Krishna is known by the names like “Nand Laal” (Son of Baba Nand), “Yashoda Nandan” (Son of Maa Yashoda), “Devaki Nandan” (Son of Maa Devaki). He teaches that the love of the parents must always be cherished and respected. NewsGram

Krishna was originally born to Maa Devaki and Vasudev, but then during his infancy, he was immediately carted off to Gokul to be saved from his evil-minded maternal uncle Kansa. There, Maa Yashoda and Nand Baba raised him! Krishna has always shown love towards both, his birth parents and those who raised him. There are numerous tales of love, fun, and laughter of Krishna with Maa Yashoda where Krishna teases her with love and in-return received her love in abundance. Later, when he reached adulthood and came across the truth about his birth parents, he liberated them from the clutches of evil Kansa by defeating him and relieved both of them of their misery.

Krishna is known by the names like “Nand Laal” (Son of Baba Nand), “Yashoda Nandan” (Son of Maa Yashoda), “Devaki Nandan” (Son of Maa Devaki).

He teaches that the love of the parents must always be cherished and respected.

2. Always Be a True and Generous Friend

Krishna
Krishna’s best friend Sudama was poor and had no money, but when he visited him at his Kingdom for demanding help, Krishna welcomed him with heartfelt generosity, and his eyes got filled with tears of joy! He himself cleaned Sudama’s feet. NewsGram

Tales of the friendship of Krishna and Sudama are in a literal sense what we call “Friendship-Goals”. in a world where everyone tries to downcast each other by devaluing friendships and relationships, none other than Krishna can better teach that how the friendships are valued!

Krishna’s best friend Sudama was poor and had no money, but when he visited him at his Kingdom for demanding help, Krishna welcomed him with heartfelt generosity, and his eyes got filled with tears of joy! He himself cleaned Sudama’s feet and joyfully accepted rice as the gift Sudama bought for him because the poor man had nothing to offer to his best friend, Krishna!

Lord Krishna understood Sudama’s extremities without even Sudama uttering a single word, and to a surprise when Sudama reached back home, he got astonished to see his home transformed into gold with all precious wealth!

Of course, yes, Krishna doesn’t say to gift your friends materialistic wealth as he did, rather he teaches that never downcast/betray them whenever they need you!

3. Always Render Pure Love and Start Loving
“Unconditionally”

Radhe Krishna
Krishna always showed that one must love purely, giving all to the person you love with an open heart. He has always been loving Radharani eternally and so, he refused to get anyone in place of her in his life! NewsGram

The stories of the immortal love of Radharani and Krishna are ever-known! Though they were always in their sterling love, they still were never destined to meet. But today, Krishna is never worshipped without Radharani!

Krishna always showed that one must love purely, giving all to the person you love with an open heart. He has always been loving Radharani eternally and so, he refused to get anyone in place of her in his life! For him, Radharani has always been irreplaceable and will be. Krishna will forever be incomplete without Radharani.

4. Always Follow Your Passion and Never Give Up on it

Krishna
Krishna always had many roles to play, but he never left his passion to play his flute! He never let his other commitments come in the pursuit of his love of music. NewsGram

Lord Krishna has always been fond of music and even in most of his images and idols, you’ll see a flute in his hand, it is because he loved to play his flute because of which everyone around him got mesmerized!

Krishna always had many roles to play, but he never left his passion to play his flute! He never let his other commitments come in the pursuit of his love of music.

This teaches that no matter what comes in our way or what our commitments are, we must never leave our passion behind or give-up on it!

5. Always Keep Smiling and Never Forget To Be Humble With Those Around You

Krishna
Krishna is always jolly and cheerful, and always has a sweet smile on his face! He always remained happy and made others happy with his witty and contented nature! NewsGram

Krishna is always jolly and cheerful, and always has a sweet smile on his face! He always remained happy and made others happy with his witty and contented nature! Making others happy is the means of attaining supreme happiness ourselves, so it should never be forgotten.

One must strive to follow this trait of Lord Krishna to lead a blissful life and attract positivity around.

ALSO READ: Here’s Why Radha Rani is Worshipped Along With Lord Krishna

NOTE: The incarnation of Krishna teaches innumerable lessons that must never get out of sight by us, ordinary human beings. As the supreme-godhead, he has always reminded me that he is omnipresent. Krishna’s embodiment is nothing but the supreme depiction of the ideal behavior and identity one must possess to attain an absolute living!
Hare Krishna!

– Written Content and Graphical Content Prepared By Kashish Rai

(Twitter: @KaafyyFilmyy)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

STAY CONNECTED

