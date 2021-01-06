Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India 5 Motivating Lessons From The Pious Srimad Bhagavad Gita
IndiaLead StoryOpinionReligion

5 Motivating Lessons From The Pious Srimad Bhagavad Gita

Following are 5 essential teachings from the Bhagavad Gita to get motivated!

0
Bhagavad Gita
Bhagavad Gita gives a new meaning whenever we read it because it is the highest transcendental knowledge spoken by Krishna himself.

Srimad Bhagavad Gita is not merely a pious book, rather it is a way of life. In a literal sense, it is referred to as the “song of the divine lord”. 

During the Kurukshetra War in the great epic Mahabharata, Arjuna gets in utmost sorrow as he had to fight against his own teachers and cousins because of which he loses his confidence and decides to recede. Here is where Lord Shri Krishna guides him and imparts the Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna for letting him not to give up on the battlefield and follow the path of Dharma. 

Just like Arjuna, we all land up with perplexities in our lives, and here is where the Bhagavad Gita helps us to get through! Bhagavad Gita apart from being a religious book is a “way of living” that makes us aware of the purpose/mission of our lives. 

Bhagavad Gita gives a new meaning whenever we read it because it is the highest transcendental knowledge spoken by Krishna himself. Since we are conditioned souls, we undergo different moods at different times, so we find a new meaning every time we read it. 

The absence of a balanced mindset is the root cause of all the problems and sufferings but when one reads these ‘pearls of wisdom’ in the Bhagavad Gita, one observes the realities of life which inspires the individual’s mind and body to focus on the goals and achieve them. 

Following are 5 essential teachings from the Bhagavad Gita: 

  1. Practice Meditation to rise above an illusioned mind

Lessons From Bhagavad Gita
The Gita teaches that the mind must be made one-pointed through the practice of meditation.

The practice and importance of meditation have been widely emphasized in the Srimad Bhagavad Gita. Meditation or “Dhyana” is referred to as the best practice to get the mind, body, and soul in balance.  The Gita teaches that the mind must be made one-pointed through the practice of meditation. 

By its very nature, the untrained mind is restless, constantly wandering here and there in trying to fulfill its desires. It flickers wildly like a flame in a storm – never blown completely out, yet at the mercy of the wind. Wherever it wanders, Krishna says, it must be brought back to its source; it must learn to rest in the Self.

2. Learn to recognize and accept equality in life

Bhagavad Gita Lesson
Gita says that an individual must learn to recognize and accept equality in life.

One must understand that as one keeps on overcoming challenges in life, we must see all the living and non-living entities as equal. We must also develop an approach to see every circumstance, suffering, or joy with the same eyes as ultimately they are an unavoidable part of our lives. One must also understand that the bodies may be different but the soul is one. 

3. You are yet to fight many battles in this human life, fear none and confront them

Lessons From Gita
Krishna says that one must not shrink in fear and rise above all the negatives that come against one’s supreme goal.

There may be times when the mind will get illusioned and one might not have the courage to take a step forward, as happened with Arjuna, but Krishna says that one must not shrink in fear and rise above all the negatives that come against one’s supreme goal. Every human has their own unique potential to overcome obstacles. Always understand, it is fears and expectations that cause restrictions and limitations. 

4. Stick to your goal, focus on the work for achieving it and not on the result

Lessons From Bhagavad Gita
Bhagavad Gita focuses on the importance of doing the duty rather than on the goal.

To achieve something, it is very important to have a goal in life, and we must always stick to that goal for achieving it. However, without thinking of the result, we must always strive to work for our respective goal to make things happen. 

Bhagavad Gita focuses on the importance of doing the duty rather than on the goal. When one focuses on the rewards, one becomes prone to worries in case of failure. One also gets depressed if the result is not positive. So, it is always advisable to concentrate on the target. We can get more rewards after attaining the goal.

5. Know about the realities of the World in which you live: 

Life Lessons From Bhagavad Gita
Know the Reality about yourself, who you are, and what you are really.

It is important to know the reality of the world in which one lives.  One must know that it is impermanent and unreal. 

Know the Reality about yourself, who you are, and what you are really. Know that you are neither your body nor your mind, but you are the true self that can neither be slain nor hurt. It is eternal, divine, and transcendental.

ALSO READ: Know About “The Dashavatara”~ 10 Avatars of Lord Vishnu in Hinduism

NOTE: To Know all these truths, one must not read the Bhagavad Gita to enhance one’s material activities and pleasures, but, to go closer to Krishna and the Supreme God-head!

One must apply the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita in daily-life activities to achieve a positive state of life! 

Hare Krishna!

Written By: Kashish Rai (Twitter: @KaafyyFilmyy)

Previous articleExploring The Dynamics Of Social Networks

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Exploring The Dynamics Of Social Networks

NewsGram Desk - 0
Conventional wisdom would have us believe that it is the size of your network that matters: how many people do you know? We're told...
Read more
Lead Story

How Will People And Societies Change In The Wake Of The Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
As a mental health expert, I have been asked several times - 'How will people and societies change and grow in the wake of...
Read more
Lead Story

Milagrow Launched Air Duct Cleaning Robots

NewsGram Desk - 0
To increase the safety of people working or living in enclosed environments, Milagrow, a domestic service robots brand, has launched two advanced industry-grade duct...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

5 Motivating Lessons From The Pious Srimad Bhagavad Gita

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Srimad Bhagavad Gita is not merely a pious book, rather it is a way of life. In a literal sense, it is referred to...
Read more

Exploring The Dynamics Of Social Networks

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Conventional wisdom would have us believe that it is the size of your network that matters: how many people do you know? We're told...
Read more

How Will People And Societies Change In The Wake Of The Pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As a mental health expert, I have been asked several times - 'How will people and societies change and grow in the wake of...
Read more

Milagrow Launched Air Duct Cleaning Robots

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
To increase the safety of people working or living in enclosed environments, Milagrow, a domestic service robots brand, has launched two advanced industry-grade duct...
Read more

Novel Form of Drug May Be Used To Treat Calcium-Related Issues in The Body, Says Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that a novel form of a drug used to treat osteoporosis that comes with the potential for fewer side effects may...
Read more

Here Is Why, Higher Bank Credit May Not Always Lead To Higher Investment

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
An increase in credit from banks may not always lead to a rise in investments as largely anticipated, said an RBI working paper. The...
Read more

A List Of The Exciting Bollywood Sequels Releasing This Year

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood filmmakers are going big on taking a hit story forward this year. While actors like John Abraham and Salman Khan return in sequels...
Read more

Samsung Electronics To Support 21 Homegrown Startups In CSE 2021

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Samsung Electronics said on Wednesday that it will support 21 homegrown startups' participation in the world's largest tech expo CES 2021 next week as...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada