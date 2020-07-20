Monday, July 20, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business 5 Best Places for Starting a Business in the US
BusinessLead StoryUSA

5 Best Places for Starting a Business in the US

Here are some emerging hotspots for entrepreneurs

0
5 Best Places for Starting a Business
Whether you plan to operate in a physical store, or virtually as an online business, there are certain areas in the US that are considered small-business hotspots which all emerging entrepreneurs need to know about.  Pixabay

The United States of America is well-known for being the land of opportunity. However, when it comes to establishing your own new business, it is key that you consider where it is best to set up shop. Whether you plan to operate in a physical store, or virtually as an online business, there are certain areas in the US that are considered small-business hotspots which all emerging entrepreneurs need to know about. 

Follow us on Twitter to get more updates from us!!

While traditionally, potential business owners would flock to New York and San Francisco to start up, there are many other cities and states that are much smarter options for small business owners. So, we have put together the top 5 places we would recommend for starting a business in the US.  

Virginia 

5 Best Places for Starting a Business
Unemployment is low in Richmond, Virginia, and below the national average at just 3.7 percent, so it is no surprise that new business owners are flocking to this bustling haven of success. Flickr

The state of Virginia has recently become an up and coming place for new business owners, especially the city of Richmond. Richmond offers new entrepreneurs a business-friendly city, with low living costs, a six percent corporate tax rate, and transportation advantages thanks to the Port of Virginia, and Port of Richmond. 

Unemployment is low in Richmond, Virginia, and below the national average at just 3.7 percent, so it is no surprise that new business owners are flocking to this bustling haven of success. 

Washington D.C 

While our nation’s capital is largely seen to be focused on politics, there are many up and coming small business owners that are thriving in Washington, D.C. It is home to a diverse and well-educated workforce and has the highest percentage of residents with a bachelor’s degree or above. The area is known for investing financially in the business sector, and $700 million was pumped into new tech companies in DC last year.  

However, the general consumer tax rate is 5.75 percent, meaning that it is a little higher than some areas in the US. Yet the metro area of Washington D.C is a solid and strong business environment for starting your own business. 

Texas 

Texas is very business-friendly and is now brimming with new startups and businesses in various cities across the state. For example, El Paso is the largest metro area along the US/Mexican border with an 80.4 percent Hispanic population. It has a growing collection of potential entrepreneurs, largely because of the city’s low taxes, labor rates, and energy prices, compared to the rest of the US. 

The city of San Antonio is also emerging as one of the best cities in Texas to start up your own venture, as it has recently become a major player in the Information Technology industry. The sector contributes around $10 billion a year in the region and employs more than 34,000 people. This is a place to watch if you are aiming to start a business in the IT sector. 

5 Best Places for Starting a Business
The city of San Antonio is also emerging as one of the best cities in Texas to start up your own business, as it has recently become a major player in the Information Technology industry. Pixabay

Atlanta

Atlanta is home to more than 5.3 million people and a staggering 150,000 businesses. In Atlanta, you will find many Fortune 500 companies, which is why so many new businesses flock there to establish themselves.

Atlanta also encourages the local startup ecosystem by facilitating host events to bring local leaders and entrepreneurs together, so you won’t be short of networking opportunities

Also Read: Due to Covid-19 Hiring in India Down 7%, Says Report

Florida 

Sarasota, Florida, has become a hub for new businesses, especially online e-commerce companies. The city’s economy is made up of the arts, culture, and education sectors, but $2.6 billion was generated by tourism last year. This has made Sarasota a very appealing area for new business owners to set up and grab their piece of the pie. 

Choosing the best area to start up your own business can be difficult, but by doing your research on your specific industry, you can find the perfect place for you and your company’s future. 

[Disclaimer: The article published above promotes links of commercial interests.]

Previous articleMental Illness Can make the Brain Fall Sick Too
Next articleUK Online Casino Operators Welcome India’s Finest Gamblers

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

UK Online Casino Operators Welcome India’s Finest Gamblers

NewsGram Desk - 0
While online casino gambling is technically illegal in India, there is no rush among the nation’s law enforcement officials to enforce such laws. With...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Mental Illness Can make the Brain Fall Sick Too

NewsGram Desk - 0
The human brain, just like any other organ, can also fall sick and have a problem too which could lead to mental illness, say...
Read more
Education

Google Offers Scholarships for Certificate Programs

NewsGram Desk - 0
Google, the behemoth technology company that has become a verb for online search, is offering financial aid to students who take their certificate programs...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,978FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,785FollowersFollow

Most Popular

UK Online Casino Operators Welcome India’s Finest Gamblers

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
While online casino gambling is technically illegal in India, there is no rush among the nation’s law enforcement officials to enforce such laws. With...
Read more

5 Best Places for Starting a Business in the US

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The United States of America is well-known for being the land of opportunity. However, when it comes to establishing your own new business, it...
Read more

Mental Illness Can make the Brain Fall Sick Too

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The human brain, just like any other organ, can also fall sick and have a problem too which could lead to mental illness, say...
Read more

Google Offers Scholarships for Certificate Programs

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Google, the behemoth technology company that has become a verb for online search, is offering financial aid to students who take their certificate programs...
Read more

Astrophysicists Unveil Biggest-Ever 3D Map of the Universe

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Astrophysicists on Monday published the largest-ever 3D map of the Universe, the result of an analysis of more than 4 million galaxies and ultra-bright,...
Read more

Due to Covid-19 Hiring in India Down 7%, Says Report

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid a nearly seven percent decline in the number of jobs posted in the first quarter of this year compared to a year ago...
Read more

5 Tips to Help Clean Your House During The Pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
All of us dread the process of cleaning our house. But it is very important to keep our living space clean and hygienic, especially...
Read more

The ‘Silver’ lining to fighting the pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Silver is a well-documented anti-microbial that is known to kill bacteria, germs, and viruses. It has consistently been used to restrict the spread of...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,978FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,785FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada