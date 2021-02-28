List of 5 Podcasts That Must Be Added To Your Playlist!

The past year has changed us all a lot. Many have had the luxury of time and so our digital entertainment needs have reached a new high. However, with a limited production of shows and movies in 2020, we have evolved from being explorers of OTT and ventured into the realm of podcasts. In India, we’ve all grown up listening to stories from our grandparents, which didn’t only help entertain us but also nurtured values in us that shaped us into the people we are. So it does not come as a surprise that podcasts are a big hit as they remind us of a time gone by.

But with the plethora of options waiting for you on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts, you need to make an informed decision. We scavenged the depths of the almighty internet to bring you our top 5 picks of podcasts for right now!

Harappa Matters

Hosted by Shreyasi Singh, Founder & CEO, Harappa Education, Harappa Matters dives to explore the human side of things at work as the accomplished guests tell their stories. The podcast is currently running a 5-episode series involving interviews with notable women social scientists like Michele Wucker and Nazli Bhatia among others. With new episodes dropping every 2 weeks, this podcast is set to keep you informed and entertained as you learn something new as you go.

Available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

Philosophize This!

Philosophize this! is a long running podcast series hosted by Seattle based podcaster Stephen West. Running since 2013, the podcast delves into the depths of the philosophical world and explores the evolution of philosophy through understanding the work of philosophers like Plato and Socrates. The podcast does a good job of not taking itself too seriously and keeping everything light and fun!

Available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Maed in India

Maed in India is a one of kind property that showcases and recognizes independent Indian musicians in India and abroad. Each episode features an interview with an artist/band followed by a stripped down session of their music. The podcast will definitely help you explore new music while giving you lesser known facts about its makers.

Available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Switched on Pop

Winner of Best Arts and Culture Podcast Webby 2020, Switched on Pop dissects popular music to understand how pop works its magic on our ears and our culture. Hosted by Musicologist Nate Sloan and songwriter Charlie Harding, this podcast is set to keep you up to date with pop culture and help you understand how music affects our lives

Available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Bingeistaan

Do you like watching movies? Do you like to talk about them incessantly when you are done watching them? If the answer to those questions is yes, then this podcast is for you! Bingeistaan talks about new movies and TV shows, analyses them and then over-analyses them.

Available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. (IANS/KR)