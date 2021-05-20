Thursday, May 20, 2021
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

5 Reasons Why You Should Add Millets In Your Diet For Better Health

Millets have a high fiber content, which helps with digestion and prevents constipation, bloating, and acidity

Millets are a high source of antioxidants and therefore are considered as an immunity booster to flush out harmful radicals from the body. Pixabay

When you ask people about the most common food in India, they usually respond with wheat, rice, and pulses. Foodgrains are ingrained in our culture, but there are better alternatives. Did you know, humans require more than 20 mineral elements for the body to function properly?

Calcium (Ca), one of the essential macro minerals, is needed in relatively large quantities in the diet to maintain good overall health. There is one ingredient that is not only simple to prepare but also entails many health benefits — Millets.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

 

Prabhu Gandhikumar Co-Founder TABP Snacks and Beverages shares simple ways to prepare and use millets :

Boosts Immunity Level

Millets are a high source of antioxidants and therefore are considered as an immunity booster to flush out harmful radicals from the body. It aids your body’s detoxification by supplying antioxidants such as quercetin, curcumin, ellagic acid, and other useful catechins, which aid in the elimination of toxins and the neutralization of enzymes in your organs. Thus, preventing a variety of health issues.

Health
There is one ingredient that is not only simple to prepare but also entails many health benefits — Millets. Pixabay

Aids and manages weight loss in humans

Millets help you lose weight since they are low in calories and gluten-free. They’re high in complex carbohydrates and can help health-conscious people reach their fitness goals easily. Millets also help to lower your cholesterol levels and keep your weight in check.

Helps in Digestion

Millets have a high fiber content, which helps with digestion and prevents constipation, bloating, and acidity. Good digestion avoids digestive complaints which humans generally make, like gastrointestinal cancer and kidney/liver complaints.

Health
Millets contain potassium, which helps to control blood pressure and increase circulation. Pixabay

Reduces Cardiovascular Risks

Millets are high in essential fats, which provide our bodies with their own natural fats. It prevents us from storing excess fat in our bodies, lowering our risk of high cholesterol, paralysis, and other heart problems. Millets contain potassium, which helps to control blood pressure and increase circulation.

ALSO READ: Millets, Coarse Grains Are Beneficial For A Balanced Diet

Millets fight back Type-2 diabetes

Millets, as you might have noticed, are high in magnesium, a mineral that is critical for starch digestion. Magnesium is needed for the production of many carbohydrate-digesting enzymes, including those that regulate insulin action. Researchers discovered that eating magnesium-rich whole grains can help reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes. In addition, it can help to prevent osteoporosis and bone damage.

Health
Magnesium is needed for the production of many carbohydrate-digesting enzymes, including those that regulate insulin action. Pixabay

When embarking on a journey of healthy living or attempting to lose weight, you do not deprive yourself by refusing to eat; rather, you substitute those foods that do not help in weight loss with healthier foods that promote good health. Millets will keep you fit and strong for the rest of your life. It provides a significant amount of nutrients for our human diet. Millets should be a part of your diet for solid, healthy bones! (IANS/JC)

(Millet, What are millet, Millet crop, Millet nutrition, Millet food)

STAY CONNECTED

19,506FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

STAY CONNECTED

19,506FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

