Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story 5 Stylish Nespresso Pod Holders for a Classy Kitchen Look
Lead StoryLife Style

5 Stylish Nespresso Pod Holders for a Classy Kitchen Look

Here are few of the best Nespresso pot holders that you can consider to buy one for your kitchen

0
5 Stylish Nespresso Pod Holders for a Classy Kitchen Look
There are different Nespresso pot holders that are available in the market. Pixabay

Now that nespresso capsules come in handy, you can store them in to your kitchen. This is the best way to easily get one whenever you want that perfect cup of espresso. This is one of the best coffee trends that is introduced for busy people.

One thing people often get messed with is storage of these pods. Everybody wants to have all the things in the kitchen look organized. This is where the battle between the pod coffee giants would come in. Along with Nespresso, Keurig users aso face this problem.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

If this is one of the coffee issues you are experiencing, you would be happy to know the following solution. There are different Nespresso pot holders that are available in the market. These pod holders and storage racks can help you organize your collection. Here are few of the best ones you can consider to buy one for your kitchen:

5 Stylish Nespresso Pod Holders for a Classy Kitchen Look
This Nespresso organizer can help you organize your capsules individually.  Pinterest

Espresso Capsule Carousel

This Nespresso organizer can help you organize your capsules individually. This is a tall tower that makes the capsules look more organized. It is designed to be able to hold 50 nespresso capsules. You can easily choose and get a coffee pod with its smooth gliding base. This is one of the most popular organizers because of its minimalist and efficient style.

Hanging Nespresso Coffee Pod Holder

If your goal is to save space, the hanging Nespresso coffee pod holder is recommended for you. With this, you can easily store your coffee pods and reach it whenever you need one. It can be mounted in the underside of the cupboard. If you do not need them, you can just easily fold it. It is perfectly created to hold maximum of 40 pods. It comes in eight rows, which made it look more organized.

CafeStack Nespresso Capsule Organizer

The CafeStack Nespresso Capsule Organizer comes with shelve storage compartments. It can contain a maximum of 60 capsules. When you are selecting the pod you want to get, you can use the drop down option. This will show you pods where you can easily choose from. After getting what you need, you can easily push it back. This is one of the unique features of this Nespresso capsule organizer.

5 Stylish Nespresso Pod Holders for a Classy Kitchen Look
This Nespresso capsule holder is inspired by Donkey Kong. Pinterest

Wall Mounted Acrylic Nespresso Coffee

This Nespresso capsule holder is inspired by Donkey Kong. It is mounted on the wall and comes with a rolling zig-zag pattern. The angles and slopes are perfectly placed so allow the graceful drop down of the pods. Even the texture is designed for that matter. It can hold up to 50 capsules and it is made from materials that perfectly support the pods.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar Lends Support to Cause Dedicated to Help Slum Dwellers

Nespresso Pod Storage Drawer

If you are looking at the practicality and efficiency of the storage, the Nespressor Pod Storage Drawer is for you. It can also be used as a tray where you can place the machine on top. This way, you will not have to occupy extra space in your kitchen. It usually comes with a storage capacity for up to 50 capsules. It has a durable design. It can carry the coffee machine and it comes with an anti-slip pad.

Organizing your kitchen has never been this easy. Aside from making sure that you have all the Nespresso pods in a single area, these organizers also add to the aesthetic appeal of the kitchen. They are designed to adapt to any current design you have. All you need to do now is to look for the one that will be perfectly integrated to your kitchen. Though these are designed for any style, your preference will still be the best judge.

Previous articleVarun Dhawan Expresses Loneliness on Social Media
Next articleUnderstand the Meaning of All Symbols of Lord Shiva

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Understand the Meaning of All Symbols of Lord Shiva

NewsGram Desk - 0
Mahadev or Lord Shiva is one of the most complex deity of Hindus. He is the Destroyer and the Transformer. He is the Auspicious...
Read more
Entertainment

Varun Dhawan Expresses Loneliness on Social Media

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Varun Dhawan has been in a lonely mood this Monday. He took to Instagram to share a picture from one of his photo shoots....
Read more
Entertainment

Sachin Tendulkar Lends Support to a Cause Dedicated to Help Slum Dwellers

NewsGram Desk - 0
Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar recently came forward to support a cause dedicated to ensure that essentials duly reached slum dwellers during the COVID-19...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,964FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Understand the Meaning of All Symbols of Lord Shiva

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Mahadev or Lord Shiva is one of the most complex deity of Hindus. He is the Destroyer and the Transformer. He is the Auspicious...
Read more

5 Stylish Nespresso Pod Holders for a Classy Kitchen Look

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Now that nespresso capsules come in handy, you can store them in to your kitchen. This is the best way to easily get one...
Read more

Varun Dhawan Expresses Loneliness on Social Media

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Varun Dhawan has been in a lonely mood this Monday. He took to Instagram to share a picture from one of his photo shoots....
Read more

Sachin Tendulkar Lends Support to a Cause Dedicated to Help Slum Dwellers

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar recently came forward to support a cause dedicated to ensure that essentials duly reached slum dwellers during the COVID-19...
Read more

Childhood Trauma Linked to Faster Ageing

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Children who suffer trauma from abuse or violence early in life show biological signs of ageing faster than children who have never experienced adversity,...
Read more

Old Branch of Immune System May Influence Covid-19 Severity

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
One of the immune system's oldest branches, called complement, may be influencing the severity of Covid-19 disease, say researchers. The study, published in the journal...
Read more

Experts’ Advice: Be Careful of Fake Anti-Covid Drug Ads

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Bharat Upadhyay With India crossing 18 lakh cases in seven months, fake drugs to fight the coronavirus abound in the market, their advertisements cover...
Read more

US Virologists Report Possible Therapeutic Treatment for SARS-CoV-2

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As the world scrambles to find a cure for the novel coronavirus, virologists in the US have reported a possible therapeutic treatment for SARS-CoV-2,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,964FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada