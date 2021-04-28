Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story 5 Things To Keep In Mind Before Shopping For Photoholics
Lead StoryLife StyleWorld

5 Things To Keep In Mind Before Shopping For Photoholics

You can pick chic, cool, sophisticated, and sweet mobile covers and go ahead with a mirror selfie

0
Shopping
So, grab trendy clothes like graphic t-shirts or checkered shirts and show how you are spending your day. Pixabay

There was an era when people used to be all dressed when they had to get their picture clicked at the photo store. While today is the era when we can create a whole new album every day with the pictures captured from the lens of phones. Considering this, every other person is a proud photoholic. If you are also one of them then here is a list by Shivam Soni, Founder and CEO, Beyoung Folks Private Limited, of clothing you must keep in mind before shopping.

What Is The Occasion For?

Well, it’s not just clothes, it’s your choice for an occasion. It is a part of how you make your day special as the more comfortable you are, the more you want to slay in front of the world. So, grab trendy clothes like graphic t-shirts or checkered shirts and show how you are spending your day.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Click a snap in the newly launched Polo T-shirts and show your sporty spirit. Click yourself in the boxers and show how you are spending your home quarantine, or simply get clicked in pajamas to underline your work-from-home routine.

Want To Show Off Your Precious Phone?

Today a phone is not just an amenity but a source of showing your interest. Brands have thus instigated numerous phone covers for almost every popular brand these days. You can pick chic, cool, sophisticated, and sweet mobile covers and go ahead with a mirror selfie. The cover will not just be about your phone’s protection but will also be a part of your selfie addiction.

Shopping
Today a phone is not just an amenity but a source of showing your interest. Pixabay

If You Love Your Group?

Happy pictures of a group together always turn out to be photogenic. To add a little improvisation to the picture you may shop for Group T-shirts as they are all about showing how much you waited for this hangout and how much you want to live the memories by cherishing the pictures snapped on the other day.

Are You In Love?

Whoof! Some want to keep their love story to themselves while some want to show how madly they are in love. So yes, while going out to shop you may buy yourselves the same color outfits, identical phone covers, or also opt for live bands. These little props do huge wonders to your pictures. If none of these fits, you can always opt for a couple of t-shirts with symbols of love and laughter. Certain brands have a collection solely devoted to those devoted couples. Their range for love birds is something that a couple must show off.

Shopping
These little props do huge wonders to your pictures. Pixabay

ALSO READ: Know About the Upcoming Clothing Trends This Summer

Thinking Of Instagram Reels?

Is Instagram reels your favorite feature these days? Then you should never be short of ideas for making every reel different and unique from one another. For this, you may look out for different locations, situations, dialogues and most importantly different clothing for making it a fine sight for the eye. Instead of the party wear attires that were the need of everyday outings, these comfortable apparels are now being the trend of the season because of the habit of being at home (credits to the lockdown which has locked people in). So, shop for the clothing which will make you the star even when you are at home. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleThe Indian Presence In Port Of Spain Literature
Next articleMenstrual Migraine: Know The Causes And Treatment

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

How To Become A Forex Trader In India

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Hillary Walker The trading community is growing fast, as the pandemic has stimulated interest in remote money-making. Forex is its popular avenue. The global...
Read more
Business

Super League Plan Already Crumbling

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Nikolas Sargeant Barely a few days after the announcement that 12 of the world’s leading soccer clubs were opting to form their own European...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Menstrual Migraine: Know The Causes And Treatment

NewsGram Desk - 0
A woman goes through a lot of hormonal changes when her menstrual cycle is about to commence. It doesn't just happen before the period...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

How To Become A Forex Trader In India

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Hillary Walker The trading community is growing fast, as the pandemic has stimulated interest in remote money-making. Forex is its popular avenue. The global...
Read more

Super League Plan Already Crumbling

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Nikolas Sargeant Barely a few days after the announcement that 12 of the world’s leading soccer clubs were opting to form their own European...
Read more

Menstrual Migraine: Know The Causes And Treatment

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A woman goes through a lot of hormonal changes when her menstrual cycle is about to commence. It doesn't just happen before the period...
Read more

5 Things To Keep In Mind Before Shopping For Photoholics

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
There was an era when people used to be all dressed when they had to get their picture clicked at the photo store. While...
Read more

The Indian Presence In Port Of Spain Literature

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dr. Kumar Mahabir This year’s annual Bocas Lit Fest (Bocas Literary Festival) has just ended in Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago (23-35/4/21). For...
Read more

Recapturing The Power Of Ancient Indian Rituals

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
Established about 4,500 years ago, the Indian culture is among the world's oldest cultures in the world. Several Indian scriptures describe India as 'Sa...
Read more

One In Four People Suffer Side Effects From AstraZeneca, Pfizer Jabs

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
One in four people experiences mild, short-lived systemic side effects like headache, fatigue, and tenderness after receiving either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine, according...
Read more

Vaccine Delay Will Give Virus Opportunity To Develop New Variants: Experts

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People should not delay taking the Covid-19 vaccine as this will give the virus an opportunity to develop new variants and some of them...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada