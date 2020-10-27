Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business 5 Ways To Improve Your Career Prospects
BusinessLead Story

5 Ways To Improve Your Career Prospects

Work hard to embrace a rewarding role

0
Career prospects
'The best way to predict your future is to create it'- Abraham Lincoln. Pixabay

By Carol Trehearn

According to a national survey, 85% of American workers are unhappy in their jobs. While many people might have started out with passion and enthusiasm for a role, the associated mundane tasks, limited opportunities, or an unpleasant working environment could have caused them to fall out of love with a career.

If this sounds similar to your circumstances, you should stop accepting a poor working life. As your job will take up a large percentage of your day, you must work hard to embrace a more rewarding role. If you’re ready to do so, read these five ways to improve your career prospects.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

  1. Gain the Right Degree

Grab a hiring manager’s attention by taking the time to secure a superb degree, which will provide you with the skills and tools you need to flourish in almost any business. For example, you could create an impressive resumé by embarking on a business management course. Plus, if you pick business management courses distance learning, you’ll be able to gain the accreditation 100% online and it can fit around your personal and professional life.

  1. Improve Your Communication Skills

Strong communication skills are essential in every business and could help you land your desired career. It doesn’t matter if you’re sending an email, making a call, or talking face-to-face with a colleague or customer, you must be clear, confident, and friendly. You should also ask for feedback from your loved ones or co-workers regarding your communication skills, as you could appear pushy, passive, or too formal.

You also could review your past emails to gain an insight into your style. For example, are you clear and direct? Do your co-workers or clients seem to respond positively to your messages? Would you be happy to receive a similar email from a co-worker? Identifying your communication strengths and weaknesses could improve others’ perception of you, which can help you to build stronger relationships and develop a positive reputation.

  1. Volunteer

Volunteering can be an effective way to break into a new industry and grow your skillset. Plus, the experience could beef up your resumé and help you to stand out from the crowd of job applicants vying for a role.

What’s more, volunteering at a non-profit or charitable cause will prove to an employer that you’re a dependable, driven, and helpful individual, which are qualities they will likely look for in a candidate. If the above reasons aren’t enough, you might find volunteering boosts your confidence and provides an opportunity to meet new people.

  1. Beat Procrastination

Nothing can thwart your career quite like procrastination. If you’re browsing social media over responding to important emails, or you’re chatting to a co-worker over tackling a looming deadline, you could be hindering your performance at work.

If you don’t want to look back on the year filled with regret, you must stop wasting your time and start focus on reaching your goals. Beat procrastination by:

  • Writing a daily to-do list
  • Logging out of all social media accounts on your device
  • Turning off notifications on your phone
  • Rewarding yourself after each task (for example, grab a coffee or eat your lunch)
  • Eliminating distractions

Committing to your daily task list and setting times for completion will help you to overcome procrastination and improve your performance at work. You’ll be more likely to impress your employer, who could consider you for a senior position at the company.

  1. Learn a Language

Learning another language could improve your employability. As many companies will deal with international customers and clients, they will be more than happy to welcome a bilingual professional onto their team. Plus, learning another tongue will prove to a prospective employer that you are hard-working, have great attention to detail, and are committed to every task or challenge you undertake.

ALSO READ: Microsoft Unveils Mouse And Trackpad Support Features For Ipad

A University of Chicago study also found that people who speak various languages are often more confident when making decisions, as they will think over a choice in a second language to see if they arrive at their initial conclusion.

Conclusion

There are various ways to improve your career prospects, such as gaining attractive accreditations, working on your communication skills, and learning another language. You also must commit to every task in the workplace, as well as your career goals, which means finding ways to overcome procrastination. If you follow the above tips, you can boost your performance, grow your skills, and become a more attractive candidate to a prospective employer.

Previous articleTemple Town Ayodhya To Be Developed As An ‘Eco Friendly’ City
Next articleBuying Health Insurance Plans In India For Parents, Better Run Through These Pointers

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Buying Health Insurance Plans In India For Parents, Better Run Through These Pointers

NewsGram Desk - 0
 By Shubhi Gupta Many health insurance plans in India cover more than just the hospitalization charges. The best health insurance plans in India also cover...
Read more
Environment

Temple Town Ayodhya To Be Developed As An ‘Eco Friendly’ City

NewsGram Desk - 0
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath plans to develop the temple town of Ayodhya as an eco-friendly tourist point as it expects footfalls to...
Read more
Environment

Google Makes Its Product Packaging Plastic-Free

NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has pledged to make its product packaging 100 percent plastic-free and completely recyclable by 2025. Currently, the back housing (or the back cover) of...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Buying Health Insurance Plans In India For Parents, Better Run Through These Pointers

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
 By Shubhi Gupta Many health insurance plans in India cover more than just the hospitalization charges. The best health insurance plans in India also cover...
Read more

5 Ways To Improve Your Career Prospects

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Carol Trehearn According to a national survey, 85% of American workers are unhappy in their jobs. While many people might have started out with...
Read more

Temple Town Ayodhya To Be Developed As An ‘Eco Friendly’ City

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath plans to develop the temple town of Ayodhya as an eco-friendly tourist point as it expects footfalls to...
Read more

Google Makes Its Product Packaging Plastic-Free

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has pledged to make its product packaging 100 percent plastic-free and completely recyclable by 2025. Currently, the back housing (or the back cover) of...
Read more

Kapil Sharma Believes In Making The World A Better Place With His Jokes

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Comedian Kapil Sharma is no stranger to online hate, but he says he does not pay much attention to trolls because he believes in...
Read more

Microsoft Unveils Mouse And Trackpad Support Features For Ipad

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Microsoft has finally brought mouse and trackpad support to its Office family of apps on iPad. The Office for iPad updates is now live...
Read more

Prajakta Koli Shares Her Process Of Content Creation And Lockdown Inspiration

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
YouTube sensation and influencer Prajakta Koli, popularly known for videos she creates for her channel 'MostlySane', says that at no point would she want...
Read more

Mrunal Thakur: OTT Platforms Are A Blessing For All

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur says OTT platforms have proved to be a blessing for all during the lockdown and she can't wait to be...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada