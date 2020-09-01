Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Home Entertainment 5 Ways To Stay Occupied Without Being Glued To Your Screens
5 Ways To Stay Occupied Without Being Glued To Your Screens

Five screen-free ways to consume content

People are spending longer periods of time in front of a screen, be it for work or entertainment, which is affecting them in various manner. Unsplash

This year has been a rollercoaster ride and has seen most of us adapting to the “new normal”. Remote working has become the order of the day, and people are spending longer periods of time in front of screens, be it for work or entertainment.

Due to this, screens fatigue has become a real concern, with experts suggesting that it is beginning to impact people’s health. In a recent report, a doctor practicing telemedicine said there was a 30 per cent increase in complaints of eye strain, dry or itchy eyes, headaches, blurred vision and physical and mental fatigue.

The challenge is to able to learn something new, pursue a hobby and keep yourself entertained without straining yourself on a screen. Here are five ways to keep yourself occupied and productive, without being glued to your screens:

Declutter and organise your personal space. Unsplash

Marie Kondo your personal space

Cleaning always comes across as a chore and we neglect it until that one chair can no longer bear the weight of the pile of clothes. A fun way to look at cleaning is decluttering and redecorating. Choose one room at a time, pick up things that don’t bring you joy and throw them into a giveaway pile. Pick out reusable items like empty water bottles, plastic boxes, worn-out clothes, shoe boxes, tin cans, light bulbs with which you can make DIY decorations. Not only will you be proud of your own creations, your home just got a whole lot prettier at no cost at all.

Hands busy, mind free

It is an established fact that listening to audiobooks is more emotionally engaging than watching TV or films or any sort of screen. Whether you are looking for stories or simply want to experience some downtime, Audible and Audible Suno are the right places for you. Unleashing the power of the spoken word, these platforms offer an extensive library of audiobooks and audio series narrated by talented and celebrated personalities that are sure to inspire creativity.

Get active, get going

The lockdown has everyone stuck at home, which has led to the discovery of innovative ways to keep ourselves healthy and active. Whoever thought that working out with basic household items at home can give you a full-fledged gym experience? Here are few ideas to make your home workout more fun and efficient:

– Use cans and jars as small weights

– Use stairs as a cardio machine

– Use a bag of flour or rice as heavy weights

– Apart from these, you can do yoga, stretching, crossfit (workouts using bodyweight), all from the comfort of your home.

Indoor plants make you feel good mentally and physically. Unsplash

Grow your plants, grow your soul

To be closer to nature is to be closer with your inner self. Indoor plants don’t just look good, they make you feel good mentally and physically, too. Growing and taking care of plants is a worthwhile hobby for anyone who is wondering what to do to keep oneself occupied and avoid usage of screens. It is a simple activity that decorates your house and gives you unadulterated joy in an environmentally-friendly way. Get creative while making your space greener — think the kitchen slab, your window sill, the balcony, or even your bathroom where bamboo plants can be kept.

Also Read: 9 Healing Crystals And Their Qualities

Awaken your inner Picasso

One needn’t be a trained artist to create art. All you need is a canvas, paint, a few brushes, some free time and your imagination. There are no rules when it comes to painting to unwind yourself. It has been said that painting has therapeutic qualities and with no prior training, you can just let the brushes play with the colours. You never know — you may just end up with something frame-worthy that brings you happiness and serenity. (IANS)

Previous articleSushant’s Tragic Death Has Become Media Circus: Vidya Balan
Next articleElectronic Artificial Skin That Reacts To Pain Like Real Skin

