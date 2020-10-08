Thursday, October 8, 2020
Styling A Classic Ban Collar Shirt in 5 Ways

The Stylish Ideas for Men to Wear a Ban Collar Shirt

Different ways to look good in a basic ban collar shirt. Pinterest

When it comes to fashion staples in a man’s wardrobe, a pristine white shirt is something one can’t afford to miss. While many of us know the art of playing with colors and prints these days, we focus on how to style a staple shirt. Designer Ravi Gupta from Gargee Designers suggests how to make a statement with a band collar shirt.

Print Player

This season, say yes to homegrown fabrics like cotton and get a classic ban collar white shirt stitched. Keep the chest pocket in place and the first two buttons open; club it with a statement blazer that offers a blend of stripes and florals. The unbuttoned look will give it an informal/casual look and create a balance with the print. You can use it for a sundowner or a dinner date.

Collar Shirt
A classic ban collar shirt and blazer will never go out of trend in formals. Pinterest

Pastel Patch

Are you ready to break the rules? If yes, pair this classic with a designer blazer. To make it strictly formal, keep all the buttons closed and tuck it in. Take cues from this blazer and white shirt combo and let the stylish double-pocket detailing and patch pattern break the monotony of the formal look.

Piping Perfection

This strictly formal look is for those who like detailing. To grab eyeballs, once again break the rule and club your ban collar shirt with a three-piece suit. To balance the symmetry, use the matching piping on the blazer and waistcoat. To break the monotony, pair it with a solid shade of trousers, and let the shirt do all the talking.

Classic Craft

Be a safe player and pair your classic ban collar shirt with a traditional and ever-stylish Nehru Jacket (Bundi). To let it all fall in place, keep the buttons neatly closed and enhance the look with a solid pocket square. (IANS)

