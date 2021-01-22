55% Millennials Say WFH Has Increased The Time Spent On Email

Almost 55 percent of millennials in India feel that their time spent on work email has increased by more than two hours since they started working from home, finds a new survey.

The survey conducted by Hiver, a Gmail-based customer service solution for teams, highlights that as many as 60 percent of millennials believe that long email interactions hamper productivity while working from home. It revealed that 57 percent of millennials feel the need to constantly check their work email every few hours since working remotely.

More than half (52 percent) of the millennials surveyed said they now check their email as soon it lands in their inbox, which is up by 10 percent from before WFH began. The survey also found that over 56 percent of millennials continuously aim to hit ‘Inbox Zero’ – which is a rigorous approach to email management aimed at keeping the inbox empty, or almost empty, at all times.

When asked about their preferred collaboration tool to connect with colleagues while working from home, 67 percent of millennials chose a mix of chat platforms and video conferencing tools (Zoom, Google e-meet, MS Teams, Slack, etc), 25 percent mentioned WhatsApp, and 8 percent preferred emails.

Commenting on the survey, Niraj Ranjan Rout, CEO, and Co-founder of Hiver said: “As the threat of the pandemic continues, work from home has become a norm. Even as organizations have adopted virtual collaboration tools to make teamwork effective, email continues to drive maximum connections within organizations and externally as well. With automation and integration of advanced technology, Hiver is working towards redefining email management and helping teams stay productive.” (IANS)