Tuesday, December 8, 2020
57% Of PC Gamers Find Slow Storage Biggest Pain-Point: Survey

Low game loading and bandwidth issues are the main pain points for gamers

Slow storage remains the biggest bottleneck for fast game loading. Pixabay

About 57 percent of PC gamers in India have cited slow storage as a key factor for the poor game experience, said a survey on Tuesday. A majority of gamers also highlighted slow game loading (51 percent) and bandwidth issues (51 percent) as the main pain points, showed the survey by storage solutions major Western Digital.

While slow storage remains the biggest bottleneck for fast game loading, gamers feel that RAM (52 percent), Graphics Card (43 percent), and Processor (41 percent) also have a role to play in the overall gaming experience. Two in every five gamers have made the unbearable decision of deleting their old titles due to running out of storage, showed the research.

“Our survey further indicates that the key bottleneck in loading and playing next-generation titles is the storage and not just the processor or the graphics card,” Khalid Wani, Director – Sales, India, Western Digital, said in a statement.

The “Next-Gen Gamers” research found that every three in five gamers store their game libraries within their PCs and every three in 10 gamers store more than 10 titles in their PCs.

The study was conducted by CyberMedia Research (CMR) on behalf of Western Digital. It involved 1,558 respondents in the age group of 18-40 years.

