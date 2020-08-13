Thursday, August 13, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness 64% People With Disabilities Facing Financial Problems Amid Pandemic: Survey
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

64% People With Disabilities Facing Financial Problems Amid Pandemic: Survey

Nearly 60% people with disabilities have zero income in these trying times

0
64% people with disabilities facing severe money woes: Survey
Nearly 64 percent people with disabilities say they are facing financial problems in these trying times. Pexels

By Siddhi Jain

As the pandemic intensifies, nearly 64 percent people with disabilities say they are facing financial problems, and nearly 60 percent have zero income in these trying times, a new survey has revealed. It also showed that a significant number of PwDs either lost their jobs or are incurring losses in business.

According to a nation-wide survey of over 2,000 PwDs conducted between July 18-27 2020 by EVARA Foundation,Dashamlav YouTube Channel and WeCapable.com, the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions have severely affected the daily lives and psychological state of the PwD.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

Nearly 75 per are facing emotional challenges ranging from anxiety to depression and suicidal thoughts. Data also reveals that nearly 43.6 percent of the total respondents of the present survey are not sharing their problems or emotional state with anyone.

64% people with disabilities facing severe money woes: Survey
Nearly 75% are facing emotional challenges ranging from anxiety to depression and suicidal thoughts. Pexels

Employment of PwD has always been a key issue in India. Pandemic and lockdown have further aggravated this problem as many PwD either lost their jobs or incurring a loss in business.

The survey also reveals that a large number of job-seeking PwD were shattered because of the cancellation or postponement of the exams/interviews. A significant number of respondents have said that they are not getting basic necessities like food / shelter / medicine during these times.

“More than 75 percent respondents stated that their emotional state lies between anxiety and suicidal thoughts. Suicidal thoughts are twice more prevalent in males than females. Data analysis provides hints that financial loss faced by the respondents have had an impact on their mental health.

64% people with disabilities facing severe money woes: Survey
More than 78 percent of respondents who are experiencing financial loss are also experiencing a range of mental health related issues. Pexels

“More than 78 percent of respondents who are experiencing financial loss are also experiencing a range of mental health related issues. Out of total 868, 44 percent respondents have marked anxiety, fear or sadness. More serious mental health issues have been observed in the remaining 34 percent, out of which, nearly 12.09 percent respondents feel suicidal,” the survey found.

Also Read: Nearly 70% Migrants Returning to Bangladesh From Abroad Stay Unemployed: Survey

The comments received along with the questionnaire responses indicate that person with disabilities in smaller cities and rural areas are facing severe problems in ensuring the most fundamental requirements for sustaining their lives. Accordingly, the present survey report recommends that the State Disability Commissioners should take cognizance and make efforts at the panchayat level to identify PwD who are facing problems related to basic needs like food/shelter/medicines.

The survey report also recommends the state government to take appropriate measures for ensuring psychological counseling of the needy PwD as the study shows a worryingly high number of PwD are facing psychological issues. (IANS)

Previous articleNearly 70% Migrants Returning to Bangladesh From Abroad Stay Unemployed: Survey
Next articleYoung People not at High Risk of Severe Disease During Covid-19 Pandemic: WHO Chief

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Ayushmann is One of the Most Earnest Actors of our Generation, Says Vaani Kapoor

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Vaani Kapoor looks forward to working with Ayushmann Khurrana in an upcoming film. She says Ayushmann is one of the most earnest actors...
Read more
Entertainment

TV Stars are Looked Down Upon, I Don’t Know Why: Hina Khan

NewsGram Desk - 0
She did television for over a decade and has featured in Hindi films, but actress Hina Khan fails to understand why small screen stars...
Read more
Entertainment

Vidya Balan Does Not Like to Follow Norms

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sugandha Rawal Vidya Balan does not like to follow norms. She finds it easier to follow her heart. The actress says doing something that...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,956FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Ayushmann is One of the Most Earnest Actors of our Generation, Says Vaani Kapoor

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Vaani Kapoor looks forward to working with Ayushmann Khurrana in an upcoming film. She says Ayushmann is one of the most earnest actors...
Read more

TV Stars are Looked Down Upon, I Don’t Know Why: Hina Khan

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
She did television for over a decade and has featured in Hindi films, but actress Hina Khan fails to understand why small screen stars...
Read more

Vidya Balan Does Not Like to Follow Norms

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sugandha Rawal Vidya Balan does not like to follow norms. She finds it easier to follow her heart. The actress says doing something that...
Read more

Here are Some Home Gardening Tips For You

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Growing and maintaining a garden at home is a fun and rewarding way to care for nature. Especially in these boredom-filled days...
Read more

Enjoy Independence Day Weekend With Domestic Travel

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The fact that we are now free to move outside our homes after months in lockdown and travel, is the sweetest feeling of independence...
Read more

Everything You Need to Know About Post-Weaning Depression

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Post-weaning depression is a form of mental illness which can occur after a woman stops breastfeeding. Like other depression, it requires immediate...
Read more

Car Not Turning On? Three Main Areas to Look Into

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
You are heading to somewhere important. You get in the car, turn the ignition, but the engine doesn’t crank. Your heart sinks because not...
Read more

Benefits Of Buying An Online Term Plan 

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Choosing the best savings-investment plan can secure your future financially. A life insurance plan is one of the best ways that you can provide...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: [email protected]

STAY CONNECTED

18,956FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada