Friday, July 24, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India 69% Indians Receiving Fake News During Lockdown: Survey
IndiaLead StoryScience & Technology

69% Indians Receiving Fake News During Lockdown: Survey

Lets decode fake news about Covid-19

0
Decoding fake news in Covid-19
Fake News has been circulating on social media platforms during lockdown. Pixabay

By Puja Gupta

The spread of fake news is at an all-time high in the midst of the coronavirus onslaught. Majority of the news currently being circulated on social media platforms have a questionable status; often they have more than one element of falsification.

This news mainly pertains to details of repatriation flights, preventive measures, treatment for Covid-19, information regarding containment zones or impending lockdowns in various areas, etc.

Social Media Matters (SMM) along with the Institute for Governance, Policies and Politics (IGPP) carried out a survey regarding Fake News generated and perceived by the regular population during this time. With around 3,752 questionnaires filled out from across India, the survey generated a detailed understanding by a variety of people belonging to different age groups and states across India.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

While the majority of participants lied in the age-group of 18 to 25 (2,766 respondents) it was closely followed by the age-group 25 to 35 with 565 respondents.

According to the survey supported by Sarvahitey and Youth Online Learning Opportunities:

69 percent respondents reported receiving fake news regarding COVID-19, during the lockdown.

Decoding fake news in Covid-19
88.4% reported the major source of Fake News to be WhatsApp. Pixabay

74 percent of the recipients belonged to the age category of 18-25 years.

88.4 percent reported the major source of Fake News to be WhatsApp, followed by Facebook (42.5 percent) and Instagram (reported by 21.96 percent)

70 percent of the respondents reported cross checking and verifying news which seems fake

The major sources of fact checking were Google Search (48.8 percent) and Government sources (36.6 percent)

Nearly 84 percent stated that they do not trust such news

76 percent stated they inform others regarding the spread of fake news, once recognised

89 percent were aware that the dissemination of fake news is a crime as per the law, only 30 percent stated to report such news.

Decoding fake news in Covid-19
95% respondents felt that there is a need to raise more awareness regarding the reporting mechanisms for fake news. Pixabay

95 percent respondents felt that there is a need to raise more awareness regarding the reporting mechanisms for fake news.

Also Read: 7 Tips for Choosing Canada Windows and Doors Company

Commenting on the outcomes, Amitabh Kumar, Founder of Social Media Matters said: “Misinformation is probably the most complex phenomenon of the information age, as it attacks the basic fragment of our modern society, which is an informed citizen. We need to take up a systematic approach to ensure we build capacities of fact seeking.”

Dr. Manish Tiwari, Sr. Fellow, Institute for Governance, Policies and Politics said: “Social media is becoming the new carrier of info-demics in these times of pandemic… Almost 70 percent of people in the Country have got some fake news or mis-information about Covid-19 since it started; and 75 percent of these are between the age of 18-25 years. It’s clear, young people are being targeted to further spread the misinformation and fake news as they are prime users of all the social media platforms.” (IANS)

Previous articleUN Reports a 21% Leap in Worldwide E-Waste Generation
Next articlePandemic Advise From Authors in Quarantine

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Pankaj Tripathi on Artists Being Sensitive to Emotions

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is known for bringing realism into his roles, says an artist is meant to understand the character's world view, social...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Homemade Cloth Masks Likely To Need Extra Padding

NewsGram Desk - 0
Home-made cloth face masks likely need a minimum of two layers, and preferably three, to prevent the dispersal of viral droplets from the nose...
Read more
Lead Story

Pandemic Advise From Authors in Quarantine

NewsGram Desk - 0
Life in lockdown and the pandemic has made people go through a whole spectrum of emotions, they may have never expected. While some people...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,979FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,788FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Pankaj Tripathi on Artists Being Sensitive to Emotions

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is known for bringing realism into his roles, says an artist is meant to understand the character's world view, social...
Read more

Homemade Cloth Masks Likely To Need Extra Padding

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Home-made cloth face masks likely need a minimum of two layers, and preferably three, to prevent the dispersal of viral droplets from the nose...
Read more

Pandemic Advise From Authors in Quarantine

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Life in lockdown and the pandemic has made people go through a whole spectrum of emotions, they may have never expected. While some people...
Read more

69% Indians Receiving Fake News During Lockdown: Survey

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta The spread of fake news is at an all-time high in the midst of the coronavirus onslaught. Majority of the news currently...
Read more

UN Reports a 21% Leap in Worldwide E-Waste Generation

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
A record 53.6 million metric tonnes (Mt) of electronic waste was generated worldwide in 2019, up 21 per cent in just five years, the...
Read more

Protein Week 2020: Ensure a Robust Immunity

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Due to the fear of Covid-19 pandemic, 'immunity' has replaced weight loss as the new 'It' word. Everyone is either talking about...
Read more

7 Tips for Choosing Canada Windows and Doors Company

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
At Total Home Windows and Doors, we understand how overwhelming it can be when it comes to choosing the right Canada windows and doors,...
Read more

I am Not a Star Son, I Have Only Survived Because of Friendship: Vidyut Jammwal

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Action star Vidyut Jammwal does not agree with the notion that one cannot make friends in Bollywood. He says he is not a star...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series
mt. goa on NRI Commission of Goa to Create Database of Overseas Individuals Seeking to Return

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,979FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,788FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada