Thursday, October 29, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India 7 In 10 Urban Indians Are Hooked In Playing Mobile Games
IndiaLead Story

7 In 10 Urban Indians Are Hooked In Playing Mobile Games

India ranks among the top 10 gaming countries in the world

0
Playing mobile games
82 percent of gaming population play games on smartphones. Pixabay

Seven in 10 urban Indians are now playing video games or mobile games on any device, taking the country into the top 10 gaming countries in the world, a new report revealed on Thursday.

Mobile gamers (playing on a smartphone or tablet) have clearly outnumbered the PC or console gamers, as just 12 percent of Indians play games on consoles compared to 67 percent who use a smartphone or tablet.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

In India, 82 percent of its gaming population play games on smartphones up to 10 hours a week, and only 16 percent were identified as heavy and intense gamers (playing more than 10 hours a week).

“The online gaming industry in India is a fast-growing business, evolving into competitive sports and professional gaming. With a growing community of active gamers, the gaming and esports industry in India is likely to witness a boom in the coming years,” according to YouGov’s white paper titled ï¿½Gaming and Esports: The Next Generation’. Among the 24 surveyed markets, India now ranks among the top 10 gaming countries in the world.

Playing mobile games
The online gaming industry in India is a fast-growing business. Pixabay

“This year has also highlighted just how quickly things can change in the gaming ecosystem, making it difficult for advertisers and sponsors to know if, when, and how to spend wisely ï¿½ and for gaming companies to determine how much more growth is on the horizon,” said Nicole Pike, Global Sector Head of Esports & Gaming at YouGov.

The percentage of gamers in India is at par with the US (71 percent) and Australia (72 percent). However, it is still lower than the proportions in South East Asian countries.

The leading markets for console gamers are Hong Kong (32 percent), Spain (29 percent), the US (28 percent), the UK (28 percent), and Australia (27 percent). Apart from playing games, for an important sub-section of players, watching video games online has become as much of a pastime as gaming itself.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: पांड्या ने किया ‘ब्लैक लाइव्स मैटर’ का समर्थन 

YouTube Gaming is significantly more popular among gamers than any of its competitors in several markets.

“India ranks fifth globally in terms of awareness and third in terms of engagement with YouTube Gaming,” the report mentioned. Compared to YouTube Gaming, a small percentage have engaged with Twitch or Facebook Gaming (12 percent each).

ALSO READ: Here’s How to Make Equipment-Free Workout Effective

When it comes to Esports, familiarity in India is low — at 31 percent. Despite the low familiarity, engagement with esports in India is much higher than in the highly aware markets such as the US, the UK, and several European countries.

“This suggests Indians are more likely to embrace these competitions, once they know more about them, hinting at a bright future for esports in the country,” the report said. (IANS)

Previous articleDelhi Government Set To Launch Anti-Pollution Campaign From November 2
Next articleTop Ten Video Marketing Softwares That Will Help You Create Videos For Your Brand Easily

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Survey Reveals Power Quality Must Be Improved in India

NewsGram Desk - 0
Power distribution companies in India have to improve the power quality in the country, shows a survey. A joint study by Smart Power India (SPI),...
Read more
Lead Story

LinkedIn Launches New Tools To Help Job Seekers

NewsGram Desk - 0
Professional networking platform LinkedIn on Thursday launched new tools and resources to help unemployed professionals get back to work. LinkedIn's new 'Career Explorer' tool helps...
Read more
Entertainment

Bhumi Pednekar Shares Her Journey Of Survival In Bollywood Industry

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar says she is not an accidental actor and that her journey has been of survival. "It's been five years and it...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Survey Reveals Power Quality Must Be Improved in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Power distribution companies in India have to improve the power quality in the country, shows a survey. A joint study by Smart Power India (SPI),...
Read more

LinkedIn Launches New Tools To Help Job Seekers

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Professional networking platform LinkedIn on Thursday launched new tools and resources to help unemployed professionals get back to work. LinkedIn's new 'Career Explorer' tool helps...
Read more

Bhumi Pednekar Shares Her Journey Of Survival In Bollywood Industry

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar says she is not an accidental actor and that her journey has been of survival. "It's been five years and it...
Read more

Using Nanoparticle of Coronavirus Protein For COVID Vaccine

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have discovered a technique that could help increase the effectiveness of vaccines against the novel coronavirus, the virus that...
Read more

Uttar Pradesh Authorities Launches Digital Library

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Uttar Pradesh authorities have launched a Higher Education Digital library that will enable students to access the best content free of cost. Students enrolled in...
Read more

How To Use Data To Improve Your Business

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Edward Roesch Modern technologies offer a vast range of opportunities for business growth. The importance of data is evident to managers and others included...
Read more

Top Ten Video Marketing Softwares That Will Help You Create Videos For Your Brand Easily

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Alex Stuart Five billion videos are watched per day on YouTube. Three hundred hours of videos are uploaded to YouTube every minute! According to recent...
Read more

7 In 10 Urban Indians Are Hooked In Playing Mobile Games

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Seven in 10 urban Indians are now playing video games or mobile games on any device, taking the country into the top 10 gaming...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada