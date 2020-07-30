Thursday, July 30, 2020
70% People Believe India is Successful in Battling Pandemic: Survey

Only 18.18% people said that a major cause of spread of coronavirus is relaxation in lockdown norms

70% Indians believe India is successful in fighting Covid-19: Survey
60% of them say that main cause of the virus spreading is the carelessness of people. Wikimedia Commons

While COVID-19 numbers increase exponentially, a survey reveals that there is a wide gap between perception and reality.

As many as 70 percent people believe that India has successfully battled against Covid-19, revealed the survey in which over than 8 lakh people from across 300 districts in India participated.

Only 18.18 percent people said that a major cause of spread of coronavirus is relaxation in lockdown norms by the government, while 60 percent of them say that main cause of the virus spreading is the carelessness of people.

As the country is still trying to find a solution to contain the pandemic, 12.45 percent people said that appropriate testing did not happen when the outbreak happened and 9.34 percent people said that there was a lack of treatment facilities.

70% Indians believe India is successful in fighting Covid-19: Survey
12.45% people said that appropriate testing did not happen when the outbreak happened. Wikimedia Commons

Among the total respondents in Uttar Pradesh, 59.50 percent people believe the pandemic spread in India due to carelessness of people, 18.30 percent said the reason was relaxation in lockdown norms, 13.17 percent there is lack of appropriate testing while 9.04 percent said India lacks of treatment facilities was the reason.

Also Read: 48 % of Businesses to Increase Robotic Process Automation Adoption: Survey

In Bihar, 55.21 percent voted for carelessness of people, 15.77 percent voted for relaxation in lockdown norms, 14.17 percent voted for lack of appropriate testing at the beginning, 14.17 percent voted for lack of treatment facilities.

In Madhya Pradesh, the numbers were 61.64, 19.47, 11.52 and 7.37 percent, respectively. In Rajasthan, it is 63.69, 19.13, 10.02 and 7.16 percent. While in Delhi, the numbers are 58.62, 18.17, 14.55 and 8.66 percent. The survey was conducted on the Public app. (IANS)

