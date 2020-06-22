Monday, June 22, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story 70% Organizations Feel Half of Their Workforce Will Turn Digital Post Pandemic
Lead StoryScience & Technology

70% Organizations Feel Half of Their Workforce Will Turn Digital Post Pandemic

1 in 4 organisations expect more than 80% of their workforce to go digital after Covid-19

0
firms see half of their workforce to be digital post Covid-19.
70% firms see half of their workforce to be digital post Covid-19. Pixabay

As organisations move away from physical locations and remote workforce is the new normal, more than 70 per cent organizations feel at least half of their workforce will be digital workers post Covid-19, according to a new survey.

One in four organisations expect that more than 80 per cent of their workforce to be a digital workforce in the world after Covid-19, said the survey by Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

“The pandemic has encouraged a new wave of digitisation that will revolutionise our life as we know it. The organisations are transforming their engagements with customers, employees, suppliers and other stakeholders and will leverage the current crisis as an opportunity to drive innovative digital models to gain increased efficiencies,” explained Milan Sheth, Executive Vice President of IMEA, Automation Anywhere.

The research surveyed more than 5,000 senior executives from mid-sized to large organizations in over 20 countries across India, the Middle East and emerging markets in Africa and Southeast Asia.

firms see half of their workforce to be digital post Covid-19.
More than 80% organizations plan to invest in digital technologies to build resilience in their future business plans. Pixabay

It found that more than 80 per cent plan to invest in digital technologies to build resilience in their future business plans. The survey indicated that 57 per cent of respondents aim to acquire skills in RPA and AI in the post COVID-19 world, followed by 28 per cent being reskilled in analytics and 15 per cent in machine learning.

Also Read: Neo-Nazi Militant Group Grooming, Recruiting Teenagers Secretly: Report

These trends are seen across key industries, such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), global capability centers (GCCs) and pharma, healthcare and life sciences.

“While certain sectors like manufacturing, travel and retail have been hardest hit by the pandemic, they remain optimistic and are seeking new, digital technologies to understand customer behavior and drive new models for engaging them as the crisis ends,” the findings showed. (IANS)

Previous articleNumber of Global COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise
Next articleWhat is Machine Translation and How Can It Help Online Businesses?

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Spain Reopens Borders for Europeans After COVID Lockdown

NewsGram Desk - 0
Spain reopened its borders to European tourists on Sunday as the continent continues to ease lockdowns put in place to quell the spread of...
Read more
Education

Internshala Trainings Launches Re.Start- for Professionals Who Lost their Jobs Due to COVID-19

NewsGram Desk - 0
Internshala Trainings has launched its coronavirus initiative, ‘Re.Start’ to help professionals reskill themselves and rebuild their careers. Under this initiative, Internshala Trainings will be...
Read more
Entertainment

Does Nepotism Really Exist in the Film Industry? Find it out Here

NewsGram Desk - 0
Since the demise of young and promising actor, Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism is one word that is much in currency. Does nepotism really exist...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,999FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Spain Reopens Borders for Europeans After COVID Lockdown

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Spain reopened its borders to European tourists on Sunday as the continent continues to ease lockdowns put in place to quell the spread of...
Read more

Internshala Trainings Launches Re.Start- for Professionals Who Lost their Jobs Due to COVID-19

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Internshala Trainings has launched its coronavirus initiative, ‘Re.Start’ to help professionals reskill themselves and rebuild their careers. Under this initiative, Internshala Trainings will be...
Read more

Does Nepotism Really Exist in the Film Industry? Find it out Here

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Since the demise of young and promising actor, Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism is one word that is much in currency. Does nepotism really exist...
Read more

Black Power Agenda to Remove Columbus Statue

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dr Kumar Mahabir The National Trust of Trinidad and Tobago has been strangely silent on the rowdy and relentless campaign to remove the historical...
Read more

What is Machine Translation and How Can It Help Online Businesses?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The concept of machine translation has been around for a while. First established as a branch of computational linguistics, the idea of this type...
Read more

70% Organizations Feel Half of Their Workforce Will Turn Digital Post Pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As organisations move away from physical locations and remote workforce is the new normal, more than 70 per cent organizations feel at least half...
Read more

Number of Global COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The number of global COVID-19 cases continues to rise. There are more than 8.7 million global infections. With more than 2.2 million cases, the...
Read more

Neo-Nazi Militant Group Grooming, Recruiting Teenagers Secretly: Report

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Secret efforts to groom and recruit teenagers by a neo-Nazi militant group, founded by an American, have been exposed by covert recordings, a media...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,999FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada