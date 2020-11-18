73% Indian IT Leaders To Increase 2021 Cloud Budget

About 73 percent of India’s IT leaders plan to make significant increases in their 2021 cloud budgets to make remote working easier, said a survey on Wednesday.

Enterprises in India will also be hiring new staff to help with their new cloud and remote working initiatives, showed the research by Amdocs, a leading software, service provider to communications and media companies.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

While 40 percent of Indian enterprises said they will be hiring new data engineers, an equal proportion of them also said they will be hiring data scientists.

The survey showed that 59 percent of Indian enterprises are aiming to upskill staff in cloud security practices, but 60 percent of IT enterprises consider security and compliance as the biggest threat to future cloud adoption.

Data integration and data management were also mentioned among the biggest challenges that IT leaders encountered when running systems and monitoring workloads in the cloud.

The survey revealed that 69 percent of Indian enterprises are training employees on cloud-based data and analytics skills and 77 percent of India-based IT leaders said their organizations were doing enough to constantly re-skill employees on cloud services.

ALSO READ: Google Fit Updates A Better Tracking of Health

That is 21 percent higher than the US and 35 percent higher than the UK, said the study.

The survey which took place in August involved 250 senior IT professionals in India and 750 senior IT professionals across the US and the UK. (IANS)