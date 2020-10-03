Saturday, October 3, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story 75% Consumers Feel Children Are Being Misled in Ads for Apps: Survey
Lead StoryScience & Technology

75% Consumers Feel Children Are Being Misled in Ads for Apps: Survey

87 per cent consumers say they have difficulty in reading, viewing and hearing disclaimers

0
75% consumers feel children are being misled in many ads
86 per cent consumers have come across child inappropriate ads in the last one year. Unsplash

Seventy five per cent consumers feel children are being misled in many advertisements for apps, gaming and other online services, according to a survey by Local Circles. 87 per cent consumers say they have difficulty in reading, viewing and hearing disclaimers while 86 per cent have come across child inappropriate ads in the last one year.

In August, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs issued a draft for ‘Central Consumer Protection Authority (Prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Necessary Due Diligence for Endorsement of Advertisements) Guidelines, 2020 aimed at preventing unfair trade practices and protecting consumers’ interest.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

According to the survey on these guidelines, 87 per cent consumers find disclaimers in advertisements difficult to read, view and hear. The draft guidelines clearly state that a disclaimer should not attempt to correct a misleading claim made in an advertisement and should be clearly visible to the consumer. Non-legible disclaimers will also be considered as misleading ads.

75% consumers feel children are being misled in many ads
75 per cent consumers have come across ads of apps, games and online products/services that were designed to mislead children into spending. Unsplash

Around 86 per cent consumers have come across child inappropriate ads on television, digital sites or newsprint in the last 1 year. Consumer reported how on video sites child inappropriate ads are presented between children videos and how sites should only show ads based on the video content being watched. 75 per cent consumers have come across ads of apps, games and online products/services that were designed to mislead children into spending.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: जीत के रास्ते पर लौटना चाहेगी राजस्थान, कोहली के फॉर्म पर रहेगी नजरं

On this front, the draft says that the ad should not take advantage of children’s inexperience, credulity or sense of loyalty, or exaggerate the features of a good or service in a way that could lead to children having unrealistic expectations of such good or service, and include a direct promotion to children to purchase a good or service or to persuade their parents to purchase a good or service for them.

Also Read: Yoga and Meditation to Benefit Patients with Chronic Pain, Depression

Many consumers highlighted that most of the regulations require a transaction to be done for a brand to held accountable and action taken by the authorities and that prevents actions from being taken in many cases of misleading advertisements. Instead, anyone who has seen a misleading ad and is reporting the same must be considered a prospective buyer and the draft advertising code should consider all such complaints and action them.

During the pandemic months, a series of advertisements were flagged by the consumers as misleading including products like mattresses, sanitizers, fabrics, readymade garments, juices, breads and even ice creams as immunity building for Covid-19 or fighting the Covid-19 virus. (IANS)

Previous articleYoga and Meditation to Benefit Patients with Chronic Pain, Depression
Next articleAt least 81% Doctors in Northern India Have Adopted Telemedicine: Report

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

BP Drug May Decrease Death Risk for Influenza, Pneumonia Patients

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that drugs to lower the blood pressure of the type 'ACE inhibitors or angiotensin II receptor blockers' reduce the mortality rate...
Read more
Entertainment

Kirti Kulhari Reiterates the Importance of Exercising & Health in Life

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kirti Kulhari reiterates the importance of exercising and health in life, in her latest social media post. A new Instagram video captures Kirti doing...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Researchers Find Possible Effective Way of Treating Coronavirus

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major finding, researchers have discovered that an effective way of treating the coronavirus behind the 2003 SARS epidemic also works on the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,133FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

BP Drug May Decrease Death Risk for Influenza, Pneumonia Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that drugs to lower the blood pressure of the type 'ACE inhibitors or angiotensin II receptor blockers' reduce the mortality rate...
Read more

Kirti Kulhari Reiterates the Importance of Exercising & Health in Life

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kirti Kulhari reiterates the importance of exercising and health in life, in her latest social media post. A new Instagram video captures Kirti doing...
Read more

Researchers Find Possible Effective Way of Treating Coronavirus

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major finding, researchers have discovered that an effective way of treating the coronavirus behind the 2003 SARS epidemic also works on the...
Read more

Practice of Writing by Hand To Make Kids ‘Truly Smart’

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
As kids get glued to various types of screens during digital learning, researchers now emphasize that children must receive at least a minimum of...
Read more

Costume Jewelry is Always Bling and Not Junk!

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SUJATA ASSOMULL  It has always bothered me when women refer to their costumes or high fashion jewelry pieces as "junk". Style icon Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis's...
Read more

I’ve Stopped Trying Hard to Fit in, Says Ileana D’Cruz

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Ileana D'Cruz has made a candid confession on social media, with a monochrome picture she posted on Instagram where she strikes a pose...
Read more

Sensor that Rapidly Detects COVID by the US Researcher

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a ray of hope to identify asymptomatic people, researchers in the US have developed a new test with a low-cost sensor that may...
Read more

Global Warming Affecting Nights More than Days: Research

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Global warming is affecting daytime and night-time temperatures differently - and greater night-time warming is more common than greater daytime warming worldwide, shows new...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,133FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada