Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Business 83 Percent Of Indians Now Trust AI Based Tools More Than Humans
BusinessfinanceLead StoryScience & Technology

83 Percent Of Indians Now Trust AI Based Tools More Than Humans

73 percent of business leaders trust AI bots more than themselves to manage finances

0
AI based tools
AI based tools to manage finances. Pixabay

With the financial uncertainty created by Covid-19 changing who and what to trust to manage finances, 83 percent of Indian consumers and business leaders now trust Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based tools more than humans, said a new study on Wednesday. A large number of people believe that AI-based tools can help to detect fraud, help reduce spending and make stock market investments.

Interestingly, 73 percent of business leaders trust AI bots more than themselves to manage finances, said the study by Cloud major Oracle and personal finance expert Farnoosh Torabi. The findings come amid the global pandemic damaging people’s relationship with money at home and at work.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“The role of finance teams and financial advisors will never be the same – 90 percent of business leaders believe robots will replace finance professionals, and more than a third (67 percent) of Indian respondents believe it’ll happen by 2025,” Guruprasad Gaonkar, Global SaaS Go-to-Market Leader, Cloud Business Group, Oracle, said in a statement.

“Many forward-looking companies are already creating tomorrow, today. Many of these use cases are already in adoption with AI-powered SaaS ERP (enterprise resource planning), with more radical transformation coming from the possibility of bringing together ERP applications with Blockchain.”

AI based tools
AI-based tools can help to detect fraud. Pixabay

The study of more than 9,000 consumers and business leaders across 14 countries including India found that the Covid-19 pandemic has increased financial anxiety, sadness, and fear among people around the world. The research shows that the pandemic is reshaping the role and focus areas of corporate finance teams and personal financial advisors.

For Indian business leaders, 95 percent are worried about the impact of Covid-19, with slow economic recovery or recession, budget cuts, and bankruptcy as their main concerns. Amongst Indian consumers, 90 percent are experiencing financial fears, including job loss, losing savings, and never getting out of debt. Almost every Indian business leader – 96 percent – believes that AI bots can improve their work by detecting fraud, creating invoices, and conducting cost/benefit analysis.

ALSO READ: 1-In-10 Workers To Try And Trick Artificial Intelligence Systems

“I am not surprised with the study as AI and ML are seeing unprecedented adoption, with the pandemic playing catalyst. I foresee finance as a function undergoing transformation,” Kannan Sugantharaman, Chief Financial Officer, Omega Healthcare, told IANS.

“Elements like cost, control, and compliance can be more efficiently managed by AI-based tools today leaving business leaders and CFOs to tend to more strategic roles facilitating growth, investments, enablement, and value creation through digital technologies.” (IANS)

Previous article“War Stories Related To One’s Own Country Prove To Be Inspiring”, Says Annup Sonii
Next articleStudy: Higher Number Of Releases Is Leading To Strong Growth Of OTT Platforms

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Navy’s Tropex-21 Underway In Indian Ocean Region

NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian Navy's largest exercise -- Theatre Level Operational Readiness Exercise (Tropex 21) -- to test its combat readiness in the context of the current...
Read more
Education

Performance In School Matters More Than Ranking

NewsGram Desk - 0
University rankings are popular, and often a starting point for many students when choosing a college or university, but do they guide applicants to...
Read more
Lead Story

Space X Gets License To Build Lunar Base

NewsGram Desk - 0
NASA has selected Elon Musk's private aerospace company SpaceX to provide launch services for two major components of the Gateway that will serve as...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Navy’s Tropex-21 Underway In Indian Ocean Region

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian Navy's largest exercise -- Theatre Level Operational Readiness Exercise (Tropex 21) -- to test its combat readiness in the context of the current...
Read more

Performance In School Matters More Than Ranking

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
University rankings are popular, and often a starting point for many students when choosing a college or university, but do they guide applicants to...
Read more

Space X Gets License To Build Lunar Base

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
NASA has selected Elon Musk's private aerospace company SpaceX to provide launch services for two major components of the Gateway that will serve as...
Read more

Top 5 Lessons Lord Krishna Gave Through His Incarnation!

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Lord Krishna is the supreme deity in Hinduism. There is not just one, but many facets of Krishna that distinguishes his persona! During his...
Read more

Report: About 1.7 Lakh People Lost Their Jobs Every Hour In Last April

India NewsGram Desk - 0
While the wealth of the nation's top 100 billionaires increased by Rs 12.97 lakh crore since March 2020, about 1.7 lakh people lost their...
Read more

Changing Contours Of Indo-US Ties (Opinion)

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
After tolerating four years of tantrums, mood swings and fits, bad language, and the worst idiotic and overtly racist behavior when defeated by any...
Read more

How To Get The Most Out Of Casinos

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY JONAS The gambling industry is huge around the world, also in India. Even though it is not legal in most states to run casinos...
Read more

Paid Maternity Leaves Acts As A Boon For Expecting Parents And Families

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Paid maternity leave has major mental and physical health benefits for mothers and children -- including reduced rates of postpartum depression and infant mortality,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Sung Matson on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
child pornography lawyer on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Comprar terreno em São Paulo on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
go to my site on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Socjologia Blog on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years
Cristina Rascoe on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
reddit personal finance on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Newport House Clearance on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Nila Brubaker on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Socjologia on “What Happens Next? People Just Drink Themselves To Death?” : Russia’s Story

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada