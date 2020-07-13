Monday, July 13, 2020
85% Travelers Likely to Take a Road Trip This Summer: Report

Here's how you can travel this summer

36% travelers have the desire to enjoy the outdoors this summer. Pixabay

Summer travel inarguably looks different this summer, and while domestic stays, road trips and flexible bookings look like the road ahead, there’s a lot you can do to make vacationing easier.

According to an Expedia.com report, 85 percent of surveyed travelers are likely to take a road trip this summer, driven primarily by the need for a change of scenery (43 percent) and the desire to enjoy the outdoors (36 percent). Apart from hotels and motels, other accommodation types people will most likely opt for on a road trip this summer include staying with friends/family (31 percent), vacation rentals (28 percent) and camping (24 percent).

As travelers venture away from home and destinations open back up to tourism, health and safety takes priority over price when trip-planning. 72 percent of survey respondents said they’re opting for a road trip this summer because it feels safer than flying, and more people listed health and safety (72 percent) and avoiding crowds (68 percent) as top concerns over budget (60 percent).

72% of survey respondents said they’re opting for a road trip this summer because it feels safer than flying. Pixabay

Survey respondents also weighed in with their top planning tips and tricks:

Have a plan. Thinking about where to stop for fuel, how long to drive each day and what time of day to drive through a town are all aspects of a road trip to map out in advance.

Know where to stay. If you’re among the travelers staying in hotels and motels this summer, make sure to research ahead of time or inquire about specific policies such as whether the property will have decreased occupancy.

Do vehicle maintenance. Car trouble, especially with kids or pets in the mix, is rarely a fun experience. When planning a road trip, have your car serviced or inspected before leaving. Alternately, rent a car with better fuel mileage or more space.

Download apps. Whether it’s a kid-friendly game or navigation, it’s a good idea to download any apps you’ll need before hitting the road.

When planning a road trip, have your car serviced or inspected before leaving. Pixabay

Also Read: Mothers, Kids Lose 20% Health, Social Services During Pandemic: Study

Remember to bring cash. Tolls, cash-only services and tipping are just a few things you might need money for during a road trip.

Pack the essentials. In addition to clothing and toiletries, road trippers advise bringing snacks, an emergency kit, cleaning/sanitary products, valid documents (ID and insurance card) and a spare car key. (IANS)

