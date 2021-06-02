Wednesday, June 2, 2021
86% Indians Maintain Digital Hygiene When Working Remotely

More than half feel more vulnerable to risks when someone has visited their home and has connected to their internet

Digital
Nearly 88 percent of Indian consumers feel more digitally connected since the pandemic via devices. Pixabay

While there has been an increase in Covid-themed attacks targeting people working remotely, more Indians (86 percent of those surveyed) have implemented more protection for their digital devices at home, a report showed on Wednesday. Nearly 88 percent of Indian consumers feel more digitally connected since the pandemic via devices, online activities, and connected homes, and 57 percent of them that digital hygiene or the lack of it can put them and their families at risk, according to cybersecurity firm McAfee’s e2021 Consumer Security Mindset Survey’.

Cybercriminals have worked feverishly to launch Covid-themed attacks that increased by 240 percent in Q3 2020 and 114 percent in Q4 last year, with an average of 648 new threats per minute. “While the study indicates that more Indians are digitally connected owing to the pandemic, they are also now actively taking steps to keep themselves protected from online threats,” said Venkat Krishnapur, vice-president of engineering and managing director, McAfee India.

“The spike in our digital footprints during this time makes it critical for everyone to understand the importance of online security and take measures towards protecting themselves,” Krishnapur said in a statement. Two out of three Indians check if the network that they are joining is secure before connecting. Furthermore, more than half (53 percent) feel more vulnerable to risks when someone has visited their home and has connected to their internet.

ALSO READ: Over 90% Of Indians Feel Good In Video Calls Says It Improves Mental Health

“Remote working, online learning, and a surge in the usage of connected devices due to more time being spent indoors have resulted in increased digital dependence among Indians,” Krishnapur said. More than half of Indians (58 percent) indicate having a good understanding of the data they store on their mobile devices.

Nearly 81 percent of Indians said that since 2020, members in their households have started to participate in distance learning via virtual platforms. However, less than half (36 percent) of these purchased new security/protection technology to protect their family and home when distance learning was introduced into their new life routine, the findings showed. (IANS/JC)

