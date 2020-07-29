Wednesday, July 29, 2020
IndiaLead StoryScience & Technology

88% Indian Workers Prefer Working From Home: Survey

69% Indian workers believe their productivity has increased while working remotely

88% of the Indian workers prefer to have the flexibility of working from home. Pixabay

At least 88 per cent of the Indian workers prefer to have the flexibility of working from home, (WFH), while 69 per cent believe their productivity has increased while working remotely, a new survey revealed on Wednesday.

The survey conducted by expense, travel and invoice management solutions provider SAP Concur, also shows that merely 11 per cent of Indian organisations have embraced end-to-end digital finance and administrative processes. Across India, 36 per cent of mid-large sized companies are still using manual processes for submitting business expenses, the study said.

According to the survey, manual processes in expense management and the resulting inefficiencies may be causing India estimated productivity losses of $2.25 billion per year.

“Bringing in digital transformation for expense claims or invoice processing can have a huge multiplier effect on business and cost control and at the same time provide the operational agility needed for business continuity,” Mankiran Chowhan, Managing Director–Indian Subcontinent, SAP Concur, said in a statement.

76% employees in India said their organisations provide subsidies or completely pay for a mobile plan. Pixabay

The study also found that current expense management systems’ support for modern payment methods is inadequate.

Also Read: Hybrid New Normal of Work Comes With its Own Set of Challenges: Microsoft

According to the data, more than a third (39 per cent) of respondents said they want their expense management software to integrate with external apps to enable added functionality like reimbursement of payments made through super apps (umbrella apps containing other apps).

While 76 per cent employees in India said their organisations provide subsidies or completely pay for a mobile plan, broadband internet and IT peripherals for work, 22 per cent Indian employees want their organisations to pay for all expenses needed for a productive working environment at home, the report said.

The survey also revealed that 79 per cent of Indian employees strongly link their overall finance and administrative experience and their overall satisfaction of working for their organisations. (IANS)

