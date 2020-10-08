Thursday, October 8, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India 88th Indian Air Force Day: President, PM Greet the Nation
IndiaLead Story

88th Indian Air Force Day: President, PM Greet the Nation

Indian Air Force Day is commemorated on October 8 every year to mark the foundation day of the Air Force

0
IAF Day: Prez, PM greet nation, laud air warriors for humane services
Indian Air Force Day is celebrated on October 8 every year. Pinterest

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the nation on the occasion of 88th Indian Air Force (IAF) Day and hailed the role played by the Air Force personnel in not just safeguarding the country but also for playing a major role in humanitarian services during any disaster.

Indian Air Force Day is commemorated on October 8 every year to mark the foundation day of the Air Force.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

The President said,

“On Air Force Day, we proudly honour our air warriors, veterans, and families of the Indian Air Force.”

He said the nation remains indebted to the contribution of the IAF in securing skies and assisting civil authorities in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief.

IAF Day: Prez, PM greet nation, laud air warriors for humane services
President Ram Nath Kovind said, “On Air Force Day, we proudly honour our air warriors, veterans, and families of the Indian Air Force.” Pinterest

The president said he is confident that in the years to come, the Indian Air Force will continue to maintain its high standards of commitment and competence.

The ongoing process of modernisation with induction of Rafale, Apache and Chinook aircraft will transform the Indian Air Force into an even more formidable strategic force, said the President.

In a tweet in Hindi, Modi said, “Many congratulations to all the brave warriors of the Indian Air Force on Air Force Day. You not only keep the skies of the country safe, but also play a leading role in the service of humanity in times of disaster. Your courage, valour and dedication to protect Maa Bharati is inspiring for everyone.”

He also attached a short video highlighting the importance of Air Force Day. In the one minute 19 second video, Modi says, the journey of IAF began on October 8, 1932 with six pilots and 19 Air Force personnel. And now Indian Air Force is one of the strongest air forces across the globe and this journey is incredible.

IAF Day: Prez, PM greet nation, laud air warriors for humane services
The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended his greetings and best wishes to all air warriors and their families. Pinterest

Also Read: Comedy Amid Pandemic is No Joke

The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended his greetings and best wishes to all air warriors and their families. He expressed his commitment for enhancement of IAF’s combat capability through modernisation and indigenisation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter and wrote, “Greetings on Indian Air Force day! From safeguarding our skies to assisting in all odds, our brave Air Force personnel have served the nation with utmost courage and determination. Modi govt is doing everything possible to keep our mighty air warriors roaring loud in the skies.”

The IAF is celebrating its 88th anniversary today. This year IAF day is special as the newly-inducted Rafale fighter aircraft will feature in the Indian Air Force Day parade. Two newly inducted Rafale jets are to be a part of the Indian Air Force Day flypast. A total 56 aircraft will be there for aerial display and 11 jets on static display. (IANS)

Previous articleComedy Amid Pandemic is No Joke
Next articleMukesh Ambani Remains at No.1 for the 13th Year in Forbes List of India’s 100 Richest

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Musical Training Can Improve Working Memory In Kids

NewsGram Desk - 0
If you want your kids to be more intelligent and sharper, read on. Neuroscientists have found new evidence that learning to play an instrument...
Read more
Lead Story

Unemployment Is The Major Concern For Business Executives Globally: WEF Survey

NewsGram Desk - 0
Unemployment is the major concern for business executives globally, according to a World Economic Forum (WEF) survey on Thursday. The interactive map on 'Regional Risks...
Read more
Lead Story

Mi Smart Band 5: A Hassle-Free Budget Fitness Wearable

NewsGram Desk - 0
Upgrading its popular Mi Smart Band series, Xiaomi has launched a budget-friendly next-generation fitness tracker Mi Smart Band 5 for just Rs 2,499 in...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,127FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Musical Training Can Improve Working Memory In Kids

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If you want your kids to be more intelligent and sharper, read on. Neuroscientists have found new evidence that learning to play an instrument...
Read more

Unemployment Is The Major Concern For Business Executives Globally: WEF Survey

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Unemployment is the major concern for business executives globally, according to a World Economic Forum (WEF) survey on Thursday. The interactive map on 'Regional Risks...
Read more

Mi Smart Band 5: A Hassle-Free Budget Fitness Wearable

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Upgrading its popular Mi Smart Band series, Xiaomi has launched a budget-friendly next-generation fitness tracker Mi Smart Band 5 for just Rs 2,499 in...
Read more

Single-Use Plastics Will Be Banned In Canada By 2021 End

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Canadian government has announced that the use of single-use plastics will be banned across the country by the end of 2021. On Wednesday, Environment...
Read more

Google To Launch a New Safety Feature To Alert Users About Critical Issues In App

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google is set to roll out a new safety feature that will automatically issue an alert within the Google app people are using and...
Read more

About To Launch 50 Artificial Intelligence Of Things Product By The Year End: Realme CEO

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Smartphone brand Realme that launched 55-inch 4K SLED smart TV along with a couple of other tech-lifestyle products will have a portfolio of more...
Read more

Shilpa Shetty’s Son Pays Animated Tribute To Actor Sonu Sood

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is proud of her eight-year-old son Viaan, who paid tribute to actor Sonu Sood with his school project. Taking to...
Read more

‘Techie Teens’ Still Prefer Cash Payment: Survey

India NewsGram Desk - 0
India's teenagers who are digital natives, love online shopping, a trend that has only but accelerated during the last six months owing to the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,127FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada