Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story 89 Percent Of Respondents Displaying Keen Interest To Resume Travel
Lead StoryLife StyleTravel

89 Percent Of Respondents Displaying Keen Interest To Resume Travel

Indians are opting for a longer duration of stay

0
trave
People are ready to resume their travel. Pixabay

A combination of lockdown fatigue and strong pent-up demand, coupled with positive sentiment due to announcements about the vaccine saw 89 percent of respondents displaying keen interest to resume travel, finds a new survey. The Second Holiday Readiness Report (December 2020) added that 11 percent are unsure or undecided.

Thomas Cook India and its Group company, SOTC Travel, surveyed over 2,700 customers across India’s Tier 1 & 2 cities in a recent survey to identify emerging consumer behaviors and trends that will drive travel preferences during the COVID era.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Other key highlights of the finding:

Preferred travel period: 67 percent of respondents are willing to travel in the next 6 months while 33 percent indicated that they would wait for the launch of the vaccine.

Mode of Travel: 71 percent of respondents displayed confidence in air travel and this has been substantiated by the increased demand for flight-inclusive packages at both companies. While short driveable holidays were preferred post lockdown, only 29 percent of respondents now show a preference for road travel.

Domestic and International Travel — both in Demand: 52 percent of respondents stated that they are likely to take a domestic holiday. Preferred destinations in India include Goa (38 percent); Himachal Pradesh (29 percent); Ladakh & Kerala (20 percent); North East (19 percent), Kashmir & Andamans (15 percent).

travel
67 percent of respondents are willing to travel in the next 6 months. Pixabay

Given the easing of travel restrictions, international destinations are seeing an upward demand trajectory with 48 percent of respondents likely to take an international holiday. Europe tops the leader-board at 58 percent; favored destinations include Switzerland, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, etc. This is followed by a strong interest in short-haul destinations (50 percent) such as Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, Maldives, Indonesia. Australia & New Zealand (25 percent) also feature well, followed by the Americas (19 percent).

Health & Safety continues to take top priority in travel decisions: Respondents continue to display an increasing focus on hygiene and safety – with 93 percent of respondents highlighting this as the most important factor while deciding a holiday. Noteworthy: An increase of 18 percent observed from the 75 percent reported in the First Holiday Readiness Travel Report (May 2020).

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: यूपी बना देश में उच्च शिक्षा का सबसे बड़ा हब 

Willingness to Increase Spends basis Health & Safety: 73 percent of respondents said that they are willing to increase spends to ensure higher levels of health & safety on their holiday — a significant 38 percent increase from the First Holiday Readiness Travel Report (May 2020).

Indians display an increased appetite for holiday spends: Signalling positivity for the industry as a whole, 75 percent of respondents are willing to spend above Rs 1 lakh per person on their holidays.

Group Size: 85 percent of respondents indicated that they prefer solo-travel / as a couple / with family and friends — a 22 percent increase from the First Holiday Readiness Travel Report (May 2020). 15 percent of respondents prefer traveling as a group of 20+ travelers.

ALSO READ: 60 Percent Of Respondents Wish To Travel During Winter Holiday Season

Duration of Holiday – Indians seek longer holidays: In the absence of their annual summer vacation and short breaks this year, Indians are opting for a longer duration of stay – with 74 percent of respondents preferring a holiday of 4-10 nights, followed by 16 percent preferring 10+ nights and merely 10 percent opting for a short break of up to 3 nights.

Booking Channels – Indians need a human interface for guidance/reassurance in today’s COVID-19 era: Given the prevailing uncertainty, a significant 71 percent of respondents stated that they require guidance from a holiday expert and preferred to visit an outlet/Virtual Store/video chat while planning their holidays. In comparison merely 29 percent selected the website/app as their preferred booking channel. (IANS)

Previous articleWhere In Canada You’ll Be Able To Purchase A Quality Adjustable Table
Next articleA Resolution To Lead A Wholesome Healthier Life For The Year 2021

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

A Resolution To Lead A Wholesome Healthier Life For The Year 2021

NewsGram Desk - 0
2021 is just a few days away and we want to set the path right by turning into a healthier life. A lot of...
Read more
Business

Where In Canada You’ll Be Able To Purchase A Quality Adjustable Table

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY HAYLEY MANN Nowadays, more and more people try to keep up with modern trends and turn to innovative solutions in the field of furniture...
Read more
Business

How To Buy The Right Final Expense Policy For Your Parents?

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY CATHY CARTER Losing a parent is an emotional and painful experience, no matter how old you are. Thinking about your parents no longer with...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

A Resolution To Lead A Wholesome Healthier Life For The Year 2021

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
2021 is just a few days away and we want to set the path right by turning into a healthier life. A lot of...
Read more

89 Percent Of Respondents Displaying Keen Interest To Resume Travel

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A combination of lockdown fatigue and strong pent-up demand, coupled with positive sentiment due to announcements about the vaccine saw 89 percent of respondents...
Read more

Where In Canada You’ll Be Able To Purchase A Quality Adjustable Table

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY HAYLEY MANN Nowadays, more and more people try to keep up with modern trends and turn to innovative solutions in the field of furniture...
Read more

How To Buy The Right Final Expense Policy For Your Parents?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY CATHY CARTER Losing a parent is an emotional and painful experience, no matter how old you are. Thinking about your parents no longer with...
Read more

Karima Baloch, The Pakistani Human Rights Activist Found Dead

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SHWETA PORWAL Karima Baloch Human rights activist was found dead in Toronto, Canada. The reason for her death is unknown. Karima Baloch was 37...
Read more

3 Lakh Users Made Swiggy Debut By Ordering A Chicken Biryani

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
As contactless food became the norm in the pandemic-hit year, online delivery platform Swiggy on Tuesday said that some form of biryani was ordered...
Read more

Industrial Units To Switch Over To PNG By January 31

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
All the industrial units spread across 50 areas in Delhi have been directed to switch over to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) by January 31...
Read more

2020: The Defining Year For The Indian Space Sector

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Even though the year 2020 would be known as Covid-19 year, it could also be termed as the defining year for the Indian space...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada